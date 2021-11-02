A collection of usefull Cypress commands for MailHog 🐗. This package supports TypeScript out of the box.

Setup

Install this package via NPM:

npm install --dev cypress-mailhog

Include this package into your Cypress command file:

import 'cypress-mailhog' ;

Add the base url of your MailHog installation to your cypress.json :

{ ... "mailHogUrl" : "http://localhost:8090" }

Commands

Mail Collection

Yields an array of all the mails stored in MailHog.

cy .mhGetAllMails() .should( 'have.length' , 1 );

mhGetMailsBySubject( subject )

Yields an array of all mails with given subject.

cy .mhGetMailsBySubject( 'My Subject' ) .should( 'have.length' , 1 );

mhGetMailsBySender( from )

Yields an array of all mails with given sender.

cy .mhGetMailsBySender( 'sender@example.com' ) .should( 'have.length' , 1 );

mhGetMailsByRecipient( recipient )

Yields an array of all mails with given recipient.

cy .mhGetMailsByRecipient( 'recipient@example.com' ) .should( 'have.length' , 1 );

Yields the first mail of the loaded selection.

cy .mhGetAllMails() .mhFirst();

Deletes all stored mails from MailHog.

cy.mhDeleteAll();

Handling a Single Mail ✉️

Yields the subject of the current mail.

cy .mhGetAllMails() .mhFirst() .mhGetSubject() .should( 'eq' , 'My Mails Subject' );

Yields the body of the current mail.

cy .mhGetAllMails() .mhFirst() .mhGetBody() .should( 'contain' , 'Part of the Message Body' );

Yields the sender of the current mail.

cy .mhGetAllMails() .mhFirst() .mhGetSender() .should( 'eq' , 'sender@example.com' );

Yields the recipient of the current mail.

cy .mhGetAllMails() .mhFirst() .mhGetRecipients() .should( 'contain' , 'recipient@example.com' );

Asserting the Mail Collection 🔍

mhHasMailWithSubject( subject )

Asserts if there is a mail with given subject.

cy.mhHasMailWithSubject( 'My Subject' );

mhHasMailFrom( from )

Asserts if there is a mail from given sender.

cy.mhHasMailFrom( 'sender@example.com' );

mhHasMailTo( recipient )

Asserts if there is a mail to given recipient (looks for "To", "CC" and "BCC").

cy.mhHasMailTo( 'recipient@example.com' );

Jim Chaos Monkey 🐵

Returns if Jim is enabled / disabled.

cy .mhGetJimMode() .should( 'eq' , true );

mhSetJimMode( enabled )

Enables / Disables Jim chaos monkey.

cy .mhSetJimMode( true ) .mhGetJimMode() .should( 'eq' , true );

Package Development

Start Local Test Server

Navigate into the test-server directory.

cd ./ test -server/

Install dependencies.

composer install yarn

Start docker server.

docker-compose up

Open the Testpage in your browser: http://localhost:8080/cypress-mh-tests/ Open MailHog in your browser: http://localhost:8090/

Open the Cypress testclient.