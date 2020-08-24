This is a Cypress plugin that sends all console logs that occur in the browser to stdout in the terminal. This means that you can see any kind of console.log , console.info or console.error that occurs in the browser, even if your tests are running in the terminal.

Installation

npm install --save-dev cypress-log-to-output

Usage

In your cypress/plugins/index.js , add this to your module.exports :

module .exports = ( on, config ) => { require ( 'cypress-log-to-output' ).install(on) }

You'll now see all browser console logs in your terminal output.

cypress run --browser=chrome

Works in Chrome, Chromium, or Canary browsers during cypress run and cypress open .

Electron is not currently supported. I can't find a way to attach the Chrome Debugging Protocol to the Electron browser spawned by Cypress.

Filtering Events

If you want to filter events, you can use a custom filtering callback:

module .exports = ( on, config ) => { require ( 'cypress-log-to-output' ).install(on, (type, event) => { if (event.level === 'error' || event.type === 'error' ) { return true } return false }) }

Recording Logs

If you want to record the logs internally, you can use the recordLogs option:

module .exports = ( on, config ) => { const options = { recordLogs : true }; require ( 'cypress-log-to-output' ).install(on, filterCallback, options) }

The logs will be stored in an internal buffer. They can be accessed using the getLogs exported function. The buffer can be cleared using the clearLogs exported function.

Disabling debug info