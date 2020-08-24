openbase logo
clt

cypress-log-to-output--fork-by-jblew

by Zach Bloomquist
1.2.0 (see all)

A Cypress plugin that sends all logs that occur in the browser to stdout in the terminal.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

171

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cypress-log-to-output

This is a Cypress plugin that sends all console logs that occur in the browser to stdout in the terminal. This means that you can see any kind of console.log, console.info or console.error that occurs in the browser, even if your tests are running in the terminal.

Installation

npm install --save-dev cypress-log-to-output

Usage

In your cypress/plugins/index.js, add this to your module.exports:

module.exports = (on, config) => {
  /** the rest of your plugins... **/
  require('cypress-log-to-output').install(on)
  // or, if there is already a before:browser:launch handler, use .browserLaunchHandler inside of it
  // @see https://github.com/flotwig/cypress-log-to-output/issues/5
}

You'll now see all browser console logs in your terminal output.

cypress run --browser=chrome
Screen Shot 2019-05-20 at 3 01 12 PM

Works in Chrome, Chromium, or Canary browsers during cypress run and cypress open.

Electron is not currently supported. I can't find a way to attach the Chrome Debugging Protocol to the Electron browser spawned by Cypress.

Filtering Events

If you want to filter events, you can use a custom filtering callback:

module.exports = (on, config) => {
  /** the rest of your plugins... **/
  require('cypress-log-to-output').install(on, (type, event) => {
    // return true or false from this plugin to control if the event is logged
    // `type` is either `console` or `browser`
    // if `type` is `browser`, `event` is an object of the type `LogEntry`:
    //  https://chromedevtools.github.io/devtools-protocol/tot/Log#type-LogEntry
    // if `type` is `console`, `event` is an object of the type passed to `Runtime.consoleAPICalled`:
    //  https://chromedevtools.github.io/devtools-protocol/tot/Runtime#event-consoleAPICalled

    // for example, to only show error events:

    if (event.level === 'error' || event.type === 'error') {
      return true
    }

    return false
  })
}

Recording Logs

If you want to record the logs internally, you can use the recordLogs option:

module.exports = (on, config) => {
  /** the rest of your plugins... **/
  const options = { recordLogs: true };
  require('cypress-log-to-output').install(on, filterCallback, options)
}

The logs will be stored in an internal buffer. They can be accessed using the getLogs exported function. The buffer can be cleared using the clearLogs exported function.

Disabling debug info

You can remove the lines beginning with [cypress-log-to-output] by passing -cypress-log-to-output in the DEBUG environment variable.

