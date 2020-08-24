This is a Cypress plugin that sends all console logs that occur in the browser to stdout in the terminal. This means that you can see any kind of
console.log,
console.info or
console.error that occurs in the browser, even if your tests are running in the terminal.
npm install --save-dev cypress-log-to-output
In your
cypress/plugins/index.js, add this to your
module.exports:
module.exports = (on, config) => {
/** the rest of your plugins... **/
require('cypress-log-to-output').install(on)
// or, if there is already a before:browser:launch handler, use .browserLaunchHandler inside of it
// @see https://github.com/flotwig/cypress-log-to-output/issues/5
}
You'll now see all browser console logs in your terminal output.
cypress run --browser=chrome
Works in Chrome, Chromium, or Canary browsers during
cypress run and
cypress open.
Electron is not currently supported. I can't find a way to attach the Chrome Debugging Protocol to the Electron browser spawned by Cypress.
If you want to filter events, you can use a custom filtering callback:
module.exports = (on, config) => {
/** the rest of your plugins... **/
require('cypress-log-to-output').install(on, (type, event) => {
// return true or false from this plugin to control if the event is logged
// `type` is either `console` or `browser`
// if `type` is `browser`, `event` is an object of the type `LogEntry`:
// https://chromedevtools.github.io/devtools-protocol/tot/Log#type-LogEntry
// if `type` is `console`, `event` is an object of the type passed to `Runtime.consoleAPICalled`:
// https://chromedevtools.github.io/devtools-protocol/tot/Runtime#event-consoleAPICalled
// for example, to only show error events:
if (event.level === 'error' || event.type === 'error') {
return true
}
return false
})
}
If you want to record the logs internally, you can use the
recordLogs option:
module.exports = (on, config) => {
/** the rest of your plugins... **/
const options = { recordLogs: true };
require('cypress-log-to-output').install(on, filterCallback, options)
}
The logs will be stored in an internal buffer. They can be accessed using the
getLogs exported function.
The buffer can be cleared using the
clearLogs exported function.
You can remove the lines beginning with
[cypress-log-to-output] by passing
-cypress-log-to-output in the
DEBUG environment variable.