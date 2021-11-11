Extends Cypress' cy commands with localStorage methods. Allows preserving localStorage between tests and disabling localStorage.
This solution allows you to use all browser localStorage methods through Cypress commands, and preserve it between tests. It also allows to simulate that localStorage is disabled in the browser.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies:
npm i --save-dev cypress-localstorage-commands
cypress-localstorage-commands extends Cypress' cy command.
Add this line to your project's
cypress/support/commands.js:
import "cypress-localstorage-commands"
You can now use all next commands:
cy.saveLocalStorage()
Saves current localStorage values into an internal "snapshot".
cy.restoreLocalStorage()
Restores localStorage to previously "snapshot" saved values.
cy.clearLocalStorageSnapshot()
Clears localStorage "snapshot" values, so previously saved values are cleaned.
cy.getLocalStorage(item)
Gets localStorage item. Equivalent to
localStorage.getItem in browser.
item (String): Item to get from
localStorage.
cy.setLocalStorage(item, value)
Sets localStorage item. Equivalent to
localStorage.setItem in browser.
item (String): Item to set value.
value (String): Value to be set.
cy.removeLocalStorage(item)
Removes localStorage item. Equivalent to
localStorage.removeItem in browser.
item (String): Item to be removed.
cy.disableLocalStorage(options)
Disables localStorage. It produces localStorage methods to throw errors.
options (Object): Options to use when disabling
localStorage.
withError (Error): If provided, invocations to
localStorage methods will throw this error.
Use
cy.saveLocalStorage() to save a snapshot of current
localStorage at the end of one test, and use the
cy.restoreLocalStorage() command to restore it at the beginning of another one. The usage of
beforeEach and
afterEach is recommended for this purpose.
Next example shows how this package can be used to test a "cookies button" (which theorically sets a flag into
localStorage and can be clicked only once)
describe("Accept cookies button", () => {
const COOKIES_BUTTON = "#accept-cookies";
before(() => {
cy.clearLocalStorageSnapshot();
});
beforeEach(() => {
cy.restoreLocalStorage();
cy.visit("/");
});
afterEach(() => {
cy.saveLocalStorage();
});
it("should be visible", () => {
cy.get(COOKIES_BUTTON).should("be.visible");
});
it("should not be visible after clicked", () => {
cy.get(COOKIES_BUTTON).click();
cy.get(COOKIES_BUTTON).should("not.be.visible");
});
it("should not be visible after reloading", () => {
cy.get(COOKIES_BUTTON).should("not.be.visible");
});
});
Note the usage of
beforeEachand
afterEachfor preserving
localStoragebetween all tests. Also
cy.clearLocalStorageSnapshotis used in the
beforestatement to avoid possible conflicts with other test files preserving localStorage.
Based on the previous example, assertions could be added to check values of
localStorage:
describe("localStorage cookies-accepted item", () => {
beforeEach(() => {
cy.restoreLocalStorage();
cy.visit("/");
});
afterEach(() => {
cy.saveLocalStorage();
});
it("should be null first time page is visited", () => {
cy.getLocalStorage("cookies-accepted").should("equal", null);
});
it("should be true after clicking cookies button", () => {
cy.get("#accept-cookies").click();
cy.getLocalStorage("cookies-accepted").should("equal", "true");
});
it("should be true after reloading", () => {
cy.getLocalStorage("cookies-accepted").then(cookiesAccepted => {
expect(cookiesAccepted).to.equal("true");
});
});
});
Use
cy.disableLocalStorage() to simulate that
localStorage is disabled, producing that any invocation to
localStorage.setItem,
localStorage.getItem,
localStorage.removeItem or
localStorage.clear will throw an error. As MDN docs recommend, "developers should make sure to always catch possible exceptions from setItem()". This command allows to test that possible exceptions are handled correctly.
Note that:
localStorage disabled, so always use
cy.reload or
cy.visit after executing it.
localStorage only remains disabled for all pages loaded during the current test. If you want to disable it for multiple tests, execute it in all of them, or in a
beforeEach statement.
clearLocalStorageSnapshot) is executed while
localStorage is disabled, it will do nothing but producing a Cypress log as: "localStorage.setItem is disabled"
Based on previous "Accept cookies button" example, next tests could be added:
//...
const LOCALSTORAGE_DISABLED_WARNING = "#localstorage-disabled-warning";
const LOCALSTORAGE_ERROR = "#localstorage-error";
//... should not be visible after clicked
it("should still be visible when reloading if localStorage is disabled", () => {
cy.disableLocalStorage();
cy.reload();
cy.get(COOKIES_BUTTON).should("be.visible");
});
it("should display warning if localStorage is disabled", () => {
cy.disableLocalStorage();
cy.reload();
cy.get(LOCALSTORAGE_DISABLED_WARNING).should("be.visible");
});
it("should display localStorage error message", () => {
cy.disableLocalStorage();
cy.reload();
cy.get(LOCALSTORAGE_ERROR).should("have.text", "Error");
});
// ...should not be visible after reloading
describe("when localStorage is disabled", () => {
beforeEach(() => {
cy.disableLocalStorage({
withError: new Error("Disabled by cypress-localstorage-commands"),
});
cy.visit("/");
});
it("should display localStorage warning", () => {
cy.get("#localstorage-disabled-warning").should("be.visible");
});
it("should display localStorage error message", () => {
cy.get("#localstorage-error").should("have.text", "Disabled by cypress-localstorage-commands");
});
it("should display accept-cookies button disabled", () => {
cy.get("#accept-cookies").should("be.disabled");
});
});
For those writing TypesScript tests in Cypress, this package includes TypeScript declarations.
Add "cypress-localstorage-commands" to the
types property of the
tsconfig.json file:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": ["cypress", "cypress-localstorage-commands"]
}
}
Or reference the package in the files using it:
/// <reference types="cypress-localstorage-commands" />
Contributors are welcome. Please read the contributing guidelines and code of conduct.
MIT, see LICENSE for details.