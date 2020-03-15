Cypress commands for login with Keycloak.
Install the package using npm:
npm i -D cypress-keycloak-commands
or Yarn:
yarn add -D cypress-keycloak-commands
Import the package in the file
cypress/support/commands.js (or
cypress/support/commands.ts):
import "cypress-keycloak-commands";
Setup the Keycloak configuration in
cypress.json configuration file:
{
"env": {
"auth_base_url": "https://auth.server/auth",
"auth_realm": "my_realm",
"auth_client_id": "my_client_id"
}
}
You can override this settings for some tests using Enviroment variabiles.
For logging in with Keycloak you must create a fixture containing the user credentials under the directory
cypress/fixtures/users. For example you can create a file
cypress/fixtures/users/user.json with this content:
{
"username": "user",
"password": "password"
}
When you have a fixture you can login using the
kcLogin command, passing the name of the fixture, and you can perform a logout using the
kcLogout command:
describe("Keycloak Login", () => {
beforeEach(() => {
cy.kcLogout();
cy.kcLogin("user");
cy.visit("/");
});
});
You should always perform logout before logging in a user, following the best practice of cleaning the state in the beforeEach hook.
If you need to call backend APIs from your tests using the token of the logged user (for example to set up the state bypassing the UI) you can get the retrieved user tokes from the kcLogin command:
describe("Keycloak Login", () => {
beforeEach(() => {
cy.kcLogout();
cy.kcLogin("user").as("tokens");
cy.visit("/");
});
it("should call an API with the token", () => {
cy.get("@tokens").then(tokens => {
cy.request({
url: "/my_api"
auth: {
bearer: tokens.access_token
}
});
});
});
});
Note: if you use Typescript you have to specify the return type of the
cy.get command:
cy.get<KcTokens>("@tokens");
If you are doing an integration test that doesn't call a real backend API, maybe you don't need to authenticate a real user to a running Keycloak instance, but if your app uses the Keycloak Javascript Adapter to check if a user is logged in, you will need to have a mocked user.
To create mocked user data, you need three tokens (access token, refresh token, id token) of a real user returned by your Keycloak instance. You can get them for example from the Dev Tools of your browser, searching for calls to the
token endpoint of Keycloak. If your app calls the
/account endpoint to retrieve user information you will also need to have the response returned for the API. Then you can create the fixture with the fake user data:
{
"fakeLogin": {
"access_token": "...",
"refresh_token": "...",
"id_token": "...",
"account": {
"username": "user",
"firstName": "Sample",
"lastName": "User",
"email": "sample-user@example",
"emailVerified": false,
"attributes": {}
}
}
}
With the fixture in place, you can use the
kcFakeLogin command to perform a fake login without hitting a real Keycloak instance.
The Fake Login is performed loading a page and passing some keycloak initialization parameters in the URL. If you need to visit a page different from the homepage you must pass its url to the
kcFakeLogin command as second parameter (instead of using
cy.visit):
describe("Keycloak Fake Login", () => {
beforeEach(() => {
cy.kcFakeLogin("user", "pageToVisit");
});
});
At the moment within Cypress is not possible to mock iframe loading and APIs called from an iframe. For this reason, when you use
kcFakeLogin you have to disable the Session Status iframe, otherwise the Javascript adapter will redirect you to the real Keyacloak instance. You can disable it only when the app is running inside Cypress:
const checkLoginIframe = window.Cypress ? false : true;
var initOptions = {
responseMode: "fragment",
flow: "standard",
onLoad: "login-required",
checkLoginIframe
};
Other solutions that have inspired this library:
MIT
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Gianluca Frediani
🚇 🔧 ⚠️ 📖 🤔 💻
|
Ilkka Harmanen
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!