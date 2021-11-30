Cypress commands for Keycloak

Installation

Using npm:

npm install cypress-keycloak -D

Using yarn:

$ yarn add cypress-keycloak -D

Then with a module bundler like webpack, add the following line to cypress/support/commands.js | .ts :

import 'cypress-keycloak' ; require ( 'cypress-keycloak' );

Usage

Two cy commands have been added:

cy.logout({ ... }) : root : string realm : string redirect_uri : string path_prefix ?: string = "auth"

: cy.login({ ... }) : root : string realm : string username : string password : string client_id : string redirect_uri : string path_prefix ?: string = "auth"

: cy.loginOTP({ ... }) : root : string realm : string username : string password : string client_id : string redirect_uri : string path_prefix ?: string = "auth" otp_secret : string otp_credential_id ?: string | null = null

:

If you don't want to use login with OTPs you can skip this section.

For generation of OTPs you need to create a new task named generateOTP in your cypress/plugins/index.js | .ts , like discribed in README of Cypress OTP.

To get your OTP secret you need to use e.g. an App for configurating OTP which can display the secret like FreeOTP+. The OTP credential ID can be found in Keycloaks Account Management Console, but only if there are at least two Authenticators configurated. It is only needed for login if you have more than one Authenticator.

Another way is to get these two values is by using the endpoint GET /{realmName}/users/{userId}/credentials .

It is highly recommended to save your username, password, otp_secret and otp_credential_id in .env.*.local or another file within your gitignore.

describe( 'thing' , () => { beforeEach( () => { cy.login({ root : 'https://keycloak.babangsund.com' , realm : 'stage' , username : 'babangsund' , password : 'bacon' , client_id : 'frontend' , redirect_uri : 'https://babangsund.com/' , }); cy.loginOTP({ root : 'https://keycloak.babangsund.com' , realm : 'stage' , username : 'babangsund' , password : 'bacon' , client_id : 'frontend' , redirect_uri : 'https://babangsund.com/' , otp_secret : 'OZLDC2HZKM3QUC...' , otp_credential_id : '5e231f20-8ca7-35e1-20a694b60181ca9' , }); }); afterEach( () => { cy.logout({ root : 'https://keycloak.babangsund.com' , realm : 'stage' , redirect_uri : 'https://babangsund.com/' , }); }); });

In case you want to declare these commands only one time with the values it is possible to overwrite them in your cypress/support/commands.js | .ts like this:

Cypress.Commands.overwrite( 'login' , (originalFn) => { originalFn({ root : 'https://keycloak.babangsund.com' , realm : 'stage' , username : 'babangsund' , password : 'bacon' , client_id : 'frontend' , redirect_uri : 'https://babangsund.com/' , }) }) ...

And use them like this:

describe( 'thing' , () => { beforeEach( () => { cy.login(); cy.loginOTP(); }); afterEach( () => { cy.logout(); }); });

Credits

cypress-keycloak is built and maintained by babangsund.

@blog.

@github.

@twitter.

login with OTP is contributed by m4x3d

@gitlab

@github

@medium

@linkedin