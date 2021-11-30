Cypress commands for Keycloak
Using npm:
$ npm install cypress-keycloak -D
Using yarn:
$ yarn add cypress-keycloak -D
Then with a module bundler like webpack, add the following line to
cypress/support/commands.js | .ts:
// Using ES6
import 'cypress-keycloak';
// using CommonJS
require('cypress-keycloak');
Two
cy commands have been added:
cy.logout({ ... }):
root: string
realm: string
redirect_uri: string
path_prefix?: string = "auth"
cy.login({ ... }):
root: string
realm: string
username: string
password: string
client_id: string
redirect_uri: string
path_prefix?: string = "auth"
cy.loginOTP({ ... }):
root: string
realm: string
username: string
password: string
client_id: string
redirect_uri: string
path_prefix?: string = "auth"
otp_secret: string
otp_credential_id?: string | null = null
If you don't want to use login with OTPs you can skip this section.
For generation of OTPs you need to create a new task named
generateOTP in your
cypress/plugins/index.js | .ts, like discribed in README of Cypress OTP.
To get your OTP secret you need to use e.g. an App for configurating OTP which can display the secret like FreeOTP+. The OTP credential ID can be found in Keycloaks Account Management Console, but only if there are at least two Authenticators configurated. It is only needed for login if you have more than one Authenticator.
Another way is to get these two values is by using the endpoint
GET /{realmName}/users/{userId}/credentials.
It is highly recommended to save your username, password, otp_secret and otp_credential_id in
.env.*.local or another file within your gitignore.
describe('thing', () => {
beforeEach(() => {
cy.login({
root: 'https://keycloak.babangsund.com',
realm: 'stage',
username: 'babangsund',
password: 'bacon',
client_id: 'frontend',
redirect_uri: 'https://babangsund.com/',
});
// or login with OTP
cy.loginOTP({
root: 'https://keycloak.babangsund.com',
realm: 'stage',
username: 'babangsund',
password: 'bacon',
client_id: 'frontend',
redirect_uri: 'https://babangsund.com/',
otp_secret: 'OZLDC2HZKM3QUC...', // e.g. 32 chars
otp_credential_id: '5e231f20-8ca7-35e1-20a694b60181ca9', // e.g. 36 chars
});
});
afterEach(() => {
cy.logout({
root: 'https://keycloak.babangsund.com',
realm: 'stage',
redirect_uri: 'https://babangsund.com/',
});
});
});
In case you want to declare these commands only one time with the values it is possible to overwrite them in your
cypress/support/commands.js | .ts like this:
Cypress.Commands.overwrite('login', (originalFn) => {
originalFn({
root: 'https://keycloak.babangsund.com',
realm: 'stage',
username: 'babangsund',
password: 'bacon',
client_id: 'frontend',
redirect_uri: 'https://babangsund.com/',
})
})
...
And use them like this:
describe('thing', () => {
beforeEach(() => {
cy.login();
// or login with OTP
cy.loginOTP();
});
afterEach(() => {
cy.logout();
});
});
cypress-keycloak is built and maintained by babangsund.
@blog.
@github.
@twitter.
login with OTP is contributed by m4x3d
@gitlab
@github
@medium
@linkedin