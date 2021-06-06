Jest assertions for Cypress

cypress-jest-adapter provides set of custom assertions using jest assertion style to Cypress expect command

Allow to use jest style commands to do assertion:

expect( 1 ).toEqual( 1 )

besides chai assertions style of

expect( 1 ).to.be.equal( 1 )

Also, can do assertions for jQuery elements return from cy.get() function directly:

expect($el).toHaveId expect($el).toHaveClass

Example

Installation

yarn add -D cypress-jest-adapter

or

npm install --save-dev cypress-jest-adapter

Add cypress-jest-adapter to cypress support/index.js file

import 'cypress-jest-adapter'

Assertions

Available assertions:

Value assertion (using jest matchers)

method assertions toBe expect(sth).toBe toBeCloseTo expect(sth).toBeCloseTo toBeDefined expect(sth).toBeDefined toBeFalsy expect(sth).toBeFalsy toBeGreaterThan expect(sth).toBeGreaterThan toBeGreaterThanOrEqual expect(sth).toBeGreaterThanOrEqual toBeLessThan expect(sth).toBeLessThan toBeLessThanOrEqual expect(sth).toBeLessThanOrEqual toBeInstanceOf expect(sth).toBeInstanceOf toBeNull expect(sth).toBeNull toBeTruthy expect(sth).toBeTruthy toBeUndefined expect(sth).toBeUndefined toBeNaN expect(sth).toBeNaN toContain expect(sth).toContain toContainEqual expect(sth).toContainEqual toEqual expect(sth).toEqual toHaveLength expect(sth).toHaveLength toMatch expect(sth).toMatch toMatchObject expect(sth).toMatchObject toHaveProperty expect(sth).toHaveProperty toStrictEqual expect(sth).toStrictEqual toThrow expect(sth).toThrow

Promise handlers

method assertions resolves expect(sth).resolves.toBe(sth) rejects expect(sth).rejects.toThrow(error)

Mock assertions (using chai, chai-sinon and jest equal assertion)

method assertions toHaveBeenCalled expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled toHaveBeenCalledTimes expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalledTimes toHaveBeenCalledWith expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalledWith toHaveBeenNthCalledWith expect(spy).toHaveBeenNthCalledWith toHaveReturned expect(spy).toHaveReturned toHaveReturnedTimes expect(spy).toHaveReturnedTimes toHaveReturnedWith expect(spy).toHaveReturnedWith toHaveLastReturnedWith expect(spy).toHaveLastReturnedWith toHaveNthReturnedWith expect(spy).toHaveNthReturnedWith

Assumptions

method assertions anything expect(sth).toBe(expect.anything()) any expect(sth).toBe(expect.any()) arrayContaining expect(sth).toBe(expect.arrayContaining()) objectContaining expect(sth).toBe(expect.objectContaining()) stringContaining expect(sth).toBe(expect.stringContaining()) stringMatching expect(sth).toBe(expect.stringMatching())

Not implement Jest functions

method toMatchSnapshot toMatchInlineSnapshot toThrowErrorMatchingSnapshot toThrowErrorMatchingInlineSnapshot assertions hasAsertions

For detailed usages, go to jest expect documentation

Jest-Jquery assertions

method assertions chai-jquery equivalent toHaveAttr expect($ele).toHaveAttr(attribute: string, value?: string) to.have.attr toHaveProp expect($ele).toHaveProp(property: string, value?: string) to.have.prop toHaveCss expect($ele).toHaveCss(css: string/object, value?: string) to.have.css toHaveData expect($ele).toHaveData(key: string, data?: string) to.have.data toHaveClass expect($ele).toHaveClass(className: string) to.have.class toHaveId expect($ele).toHaveId(id: string) to.have.id toHaveHtml expect($ele).toHaveHtml(html: string) to.have.html toHaveText expect($ele).toHaveText(text: string) to.have.text toHaveValue expect($ele).toHaveValue(value: string) to.have.value toBeVisible expect($ele).toBeVisible() to.be.visible toBeHidden expect($ele).toBeHidden() to.be.hidden toBeSelected expect($ele).toBeSelected() to.be.selected toBeChecked expect($ele).toBeChecked() to.be.checked toBeEnabled expect($ele).toBeEnabled() to.be.enabled toBeDisabled expect($ele).toBeDisabled() to.be.disabled toBeEmpty expect($ele).toBeEmpty() to.be.empty toExist expect($ele).toExist() to.exist toBeMatchedBy expect($ele).toBeMatchedBy(selector: string) to.match toMatchSelector expect($ele).toMatchSelector(selector: string) to.match toContainText expect($ele).toContainText(text: string) to.contain toHaveDescendant expect($ele).toHaveDescendant(selector: string) to.have.descendants toHaveDescendantWithText expect($ele).toHaveDescendantWithText(selector: string, text: string) toHaveQuantity expect($ele).toHaveQuantity(length: number) toHaveTag expect($ele).toHaveTag(tag: string) toBeFocused expect($ele).toBeFocused()

Used library:

jest expect package for value assertions

cypress available chai-sinon package for mock assertions

chai assert function to provide results to cypress

jest-jquery-matchers for jest-jquery assertions

License

MIT