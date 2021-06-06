cypress-jest-adapter provides set of custom assertions using jest assertion style to Cypress expect command
Allow to use jest style commands to do assertion:
expect(1).toEqual(1)
besides chai assertions style of
expect(1).to.be.equal(1)
Also, can do assertions for jQuery elements return from cy.get() function directly:
expect($el).toHaveId
expect($el).toHaveClass
yarn add -D cypress-jest-adapter
or
npm install --save-dev cypress-jest-adapter
Add
cypress-jest-adapter to cypress
support/index.js file
import 'cypress-jest-adapter'
|method
|assertions
|toBe
|expect(sth).toBe
|toBeCloseTo
|expect(sth).toBeCloseTo
|toBeDefined
|expect(sth).toBeDefined
|toBeFalsy
|expect(sth).toBeFalsy
|toBeGreaterThan
|expect(sth).toBeGreaterThan
|toBeGreaterThanOrEqual
|expect(sth).toBeGreaterThanOrEqual
|toBeLessThan
|expect(sth).toBeLessThan
|toBeLessThanOrEqual
|expect(sth).toBeLessThanOrEqual
|toBeInstanceOf
|expect(sth).toBeInstanceOf
|toBeNull
|expect(sth).toBeNull
|toBeTruthy
|expect(sth).toBeTruthy
|toBeUndefined
|expect(sth).toBeUndefined
|toBeNaN
|expect(sth).toBeNaN
|toContain
|expect(sth).toContain
|toContainEqual
|expect(sth).toContainEqual
|toEqual
|expect(sth).toEqual
|toHaveLength
|expect(sth).toHaveLength
|toMatch
|expect(sth).toMatch
|toMatchObject
|expect(sth).toMatchObject
|toHaveProperty
|expect(sth).toHaveProperty
|toStrictEqual
|expect(sth).toStrictEqual
|toThrow
|expect(sth).toThrow
|method
|assertions
|resolves
|expect(sth).resolves.toBe(sth)
|rejects
|expect(sth).rejects.toThrow(error)
|method
|assertions
|toHaveBeenCalled
|expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled
|toHaveBeenCalledTimes
|expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalledTimes
|toHaveBeenCalledWith
|expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalledWith
|toHaveBeenNthCalledWith
|expect(spy).toHaveBeenNthCalledWith
|toHaveReturned
|expect(spy).toHaveReturned
|toHaveReturnedTimes
|expect(spy).toHaveReturnedTimes
|toHaveReturnedWith
|expect(spy).toHaveReturnedWith
|toHaveLastReturnedWith
|expect(spy).toHaveLastReturnedWith
|toHaveNthReturnedWith
|expect(spy).toHaveNthReturnedWith
|method
|assertions
|anything
|expect(sth).toBe(expect.anything())
|any
|expect(sth).toBe(expect.any())
|arrayContaining
|expect(sth).toBe(expect.arrayContaining())
|objectContaining
|expect(sth).toBe(expect.objectContaining())
|stringContaining
|expect(sth).toBe(expect.stringContaining())
|stringMatching
|expect(sth).toBe(expect.stringMatching())
|method
|toMatchSnapshot
|toMatchInlineSnapshot
|toThrowErrorMatchingSnapshot
|toThrowErrorMatchingInlineSnapshot
|assertions
|hasAsertions
For detailed usages, go to jest expect documentation
|method
|assertions
|chai-jquery equivalent
|toHaveAttr
|expect($ele).toHaveAttr(attribute: string, value?: string)
|to.have.attr
|toHaveProp
|expect($ele).toHaveProp(property: string, value?: string)
|to.have.prop
|toHaveCss
|expect($ele).toHaveCss(css: string/object, value?: string)
|to.have.css
|toHaveData
|expect($ele).toHaveData(key: string, data?: string)
|to.have.data
|toHaveClass
|expect($ele).toHaveClass(className: string)
|to.have.class
|toHaveId
|expect($ele).toHaveId(id: string)
|to.have.id
|toHaveHtml
|expect($ele).toHaveHtml(html: string)
|to.have.html
|toHaveText
|expect($ele).toHaveText(text: string)
|to.have.text
|toHaveValue
|expect($ele).toHaveValue(value: string)
|to.have.value
|toBeVisible
|expect($ele).toBeVisible()
|to.be.visible
|toBeHidden
|expect($ele).toBeHidden()
|to.be.hidden
|toBeSelected
|expect($ele).toBeSelected()
|to.be.selected
|toBeChecked
|expect($ele).toBeChecked()
|to.be.checked
|toBeEnabled
|expect($ele).toBeEnabled()
|to.be.enabled
|toBeDisabled
|expect($ele).toBeDisabled()
|to.be.disabled
|toBeEmpty
|expect($ele).toBeEmpty()
|to.be.empty
|toExist
|expect($ele).toExist()
|to.exist
|toBeMatchedBy
|expect($ele).toBeMatchedBy(selector: string)
|to.match
|toMatchSelector
|expect($ele).toMatchSelector(selector: string)
|to.match
|toContainText
|expect($ele).toContainText(text: string)
|to.contain
|toHaveDescendant
|expect($ele).toHaveDescendant(selector: string)
|to.have.descendants
|toHaveDescendantWithText
|expect($ele).toHaveDescendantWithText(selector: string, text: string)
|toHaveQuantity
|expect($ele).toHaveQuantity(length: number)
|toHaveTag
|expect($ele).toHaveTag(tag: string)
|toBeFocused
|expect($ele).toBeFocused()