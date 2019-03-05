Cypress Image Snapshot binds jest-image-snapshot's image diffing logic to Cypress.io commands. The goal is to catch visual regressions during integration tests.
When using
cypress open, errors are displayed in the GUI.
When an image diff fails, a composite image is constructed.
When using
cypress run and
--reporter cypress-image-snapshot/reporter, diffs are output to your terminal.
Install from npm
npm install --save-dev cypress-image-snapshot
then add the following in your project's
<rootDir>/cypress/plugins/index.js:
const {
addMatchImageSnapshotPlugin,
} = require('cypress-image-snapshot/plugin');
module.exports = (on, config) => {
addMatchImageSnapshotPlugin(on, config);
};
and in
<rootDir>/cypress/support/commands.js add:
import { addMatchImageSnapshotCommand } from 'cypress-image-snapshot/command';
addMatchImageSnapshotCommand();
// addMatchImageSnapshotPlugin
addMatchImageSnapshotPlugin(on, config);
// addMatchImageSnapshotCommand
addMatchImageSnapshotCommand();
addMatchImageSnapshotCommand(commandName);
addMatchImageSnapshotCommand(options);
addMatchImageSnapshotCommand(commandName, options);
// matchImageSnapshot
.matchImageSnapshot();
.matchImageSnapshot(name);
.matchImageSnapshot(options);
.matchImageSnapshot(name, options);
// ---or---
cy.matchImageSnapshot();
cy.matchImageSnapshot(name);
cy.matchImageSnapshot(options);
cy.matchImageSnapshot(name, options);
describe('Login', () => {
it('should be publicly accessible', () => {
cy.visit('/login');
// snapshot name will be the test title
cy.matchImageSnapshot();
// snapshot name will be the name passed in
cy.matchImageSnapshot('login');
// options object passed in
cy.matchImageSnapshot(options);
// match element snapshot
cy.get('#login').matchImageSnapshot();
});
});
Run Cypress with
--env updateSnapshots=true in order to update the base image files for all of your tests.
Run Cypress with
--env failOnSnapshotDiff=false in order to prevent test failures when an image diff does not pass.
Run Cypress with
--reporter cypress-image-snapshot/reporter in order to report snapshot diffs in your test results. This can be helpful to use with
--env failOnSnapshotDiff=false in order to quickly view all failing snapshots and their diffs.
If you using iTerm2, the reporter will output any image diffs right in your terminal 😎.
Similar use case to: https://github.com/cypress-io/cypress-example-docker-circle#spec--xml-reports
If you want to report snapshot diffs as well as generate XML junit reports, you can use mocha-multi-reporters.
npm install --save-dev mocha mocha-multi-reporters mocha-junit-reporter
You'll then want to set up a
cypress-reporters.json which may look a little like this:
{
"reporterEnabled": "spec, mocha-junit-reporter, cypress-image-snapshot/reporter",
"mochaJunitReporterReporterOptions": {
"mochaFile": "cypress/results/results-[hash].xml"
}
}
where
reporterEnabled is a comma-separated list of reporters.
You can then run cypress like this:
cypress run --reporter mocha-multi-reporters --reporter-options configFile=cypress-reporters.json
or add the following to your
cypress.json
{
..., //other options
"reporter": "mocha-multi-reporters",
"reporterOptions": {
"configFile": "cypress-reporters.json"
}
}
customSnapshotsDir : Path to the directory that snapshot images will be written to, defaults to
<rootDir>/cypress/snapshots.
customDiffDir: Path to the directory that diff images will be written to, defaults to a sibling
__diff_output__ directory alongside each snapshot.
Additionally, any options for
cy.screenshot() and jest-image-snapshot can be passed in the
options argument to
addMatchImageSnapshotCommand and
cy.matchImageSnapshot(). The local options in
cy.matchImageSnapshot() will overwrite the default options set in
addMatchImageSnapshot.
For example, the default options we use in
<rootDir>/cypress/support/commands.js are:
addMatchImageSnapshotCommand({
failureThreshold: 0.03, // threshold for entire image
failureThresholdType: 'percent', // percent of image or number of pixels
customDiffConfig: { threshold: 0.1 }, // threshold for each pixel
capture: 'viewport', // capture viewport in screenshot
});
We really enjoy the diffing workflow of jest-image-snapshot and wanted to have a similar workflow when using Cypress. Because of this, under the hood we use some of jest-image-snapshot's internals and simply bind them to Cypress's commands and plugins APIs.
The workflow of
cy.matchImageSnapshot() when running Cypress is:
cy.screenshot() named according to the current test.
<rootDir>/cypress/snapshots and if so diff against that snapshot.
<rootDir>/cypress/snapshots/__diff_output__.
Cypress's screenshot functionality has changed significantly across
3.x.x versions. In order to avoid buggy behavior, please use the following version ranges:
cypress-image-snapshot@>=1.0.0 <2.0.0 for
cypress@>=3.0.0 <3.0.2
cypress-image-snapshot@>2.0.0 for
cypress@>3.0.2.