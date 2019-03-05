Cypress Image Snapshot

Cypress Image Snapshot binds jest-image-snapshot's image diffing logic to Cypress.io commands. The goal is to catch visual regressions during integration tests.

See it in action! Cypress GUI When using cypress open , errors are displayed in the GUI. Composite Image Diff When an image diff fails, a composite image is constructed. Test Reporter When using cypress run and --reporter cypress-image-snapshot/reporter , diffs are output to your terminal.

Installation

Install from npm

npm install --save-dev cypress-image-snapshot

then add the following in your project's <rootDir>/cypress/plugins/index.js :

const { addMatchImageSnapshotPlugin, } = require ( 'cypress-image-snapshot/plugin' ); module .exports = ( on, config ) => { addMatchImageSnapshotPlugin(on, config); };

and in <rootDir>/cypress/support/commands.js add:

import { addMatchImageSnapshotCommand } from 'cypress-image-snapshot/command' ; addMatchImageSnapshotCommand();

Syntax

addMatchImageSnapshotPlugin(on, config); addMatchImageSnapshotCommand(); addMatchImageSnapshotCommand(commandName); addMatchImageSnapshotCommand(options); addMatchImageSnapshotCommand(commandName, options); .matchImageSnapshot(); .matchImageSnapshot(name); .matchImageSnapshot(options); .matchImageSnapshot(name, options); cy.matchImageSnapshot(); cy.matchImageSnapshot(name); cy.matchImageSnapshot(options); cy.matchImageSnapshot(name, options);

Usage

In your tests

describe( 'Login' , () => { it( 'should be publicly accessible' , () => { cy.visit( '/login' ); cy.matchImageSnapshot(); cy.matchImageSnapshot( 'login' ); cy.matchImageSnapshot(options); cy.get( '#login' ).matchImageSnapshot(); }); });

Updating snapshots

Run Cypress with --env updateSnapshots=true in order to update the base image files for all of your tests.

Preventing failures

Run Cypress with --env failOnSnapshotDiff=false in order to prevent test failures when an image diff does not pass.

Reporter

Run Cypress with --reporter cypress-image-snapshot/reporter in order to report snapshot diffs in your test results. This can be helpful to use with --env failOnSnapshotDiff=false in order to quickly view all failing snapshots and their diffs.

If you using iTerm2, the reporter will output any image diffs right in your terminal 😎.

Multiple reporters

Similar use case to: https://github.com/cypress-io/cypress-example-docker-circle#spec--xml-reports

If you want to report snapshot diffs as well as generate XML junit reports, you can use mocha-multi-reporters.

npm install --save-dev mocha mocha-multi-reporters mocha-junit-reporter

You'll then want to set up a cypress-reporters.json which may look a little like this:

{ "reporterEnabled" : "spec, mocha-junit-reporter, cypress-image-snapshot/reporter" , "mochaJunitReporterReporterOptions" : { "mochaFile" : "cypress/results/results-[hash].xml" } }

where reporterEnabled is a comma-separated list of reporters.

You can then run cypress like this:

cypress run --reporter mocha-multi-reporters --reporter-options configFile=cypress-reporters.json

or add the following to your cypress.json

{ ..., "reporter" : "mocha-multi-reporters" , "reporterOptions" : { "configFile" : "cypress-reporters.json" } }

Options

customSnapshotsDir : Path to the directory that snapshot images will be written to, defaults to <rootDir>/cypress/snapshots .

: Path to the directory that snapshot images will be written to, defaults to . customDiffDir : Path to the directory that diff images will be written to, defaults to a sibling __diff_output__ directory alongside each snapshot.

Additionally, any options for cy.screenshot() and jest-image-snapshot can be passed in the options argument to addMatchImageSnapshotCommand and cy.matchImageSnapshot() . The local options in cy.matchImageSnapshot() will overwrite the default options set in addMatchImageSnapshot .

For example, the default options we use in <rootDir>/cypress/support/commands.js are:

addMatchImageSnapshotCommand({ failureThreshold : 0.03 , failureThresholdType : 'percent' , customDiffConfig : { threshold : 0.1 }, capture : 'viewport' , });

How it works

We really enjoy the diffing workflow of jest-image-snapshot and wanted to have a similar workflow when using Cypress. Because of this, under the hood we use some of jest-image-snapshot's internals and simply bind them to Cypress's commands and plugins APIs.

The workflow of cy.matchImageSnapshot() when running Cypress is:

Take a screenshot with cy.screenshot() named according to the current test. Check if a saved snapshot exists in <rootDir>/cypress/snapshots and if so diff against that snapshot. If there is a resulting diff, save it to <rootDir>/cypress/snapshots/__diff_output__ .

Cypress Version Requirements

Cypress's screenshot functionality has changed significantly across 3.x.x versions. In order to avoid buggy behavior, please use the following version ranges: