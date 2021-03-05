A fill command that fills inputs faster than the cypress native type command.
This package adds a custom Cypress command that fills inputs, textareas and content editable elements. The type command from cypress has 10ms delay, so it slows the tests a bit. This command doesn't have any delay at all.
The package is distributed via npm and should be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev cypress-fill-command
or
yarn add cypress-fill-command --dev
cypress-fill-command extends Cypress'
cy command.
Add this line to your project's
cypress/support/commands.js:
import 'cypress-fill-command'
Now you are ready to use the command. Here is a basic example:
cy.get('#the-element-id').fill('Some text')
Exposed command in a nutshell:
cySubject.fill(text, options)
text – The text to be filled into an input
Options contains following properties:
overwrite - To overwrite the input value. Defaults to
true
prepend - To insert before (
true) or after (
false) the current input value when
overwrite is
false. Defaults to
false
It has been used on a React project with inputs controlled by React state.
I cannot guarantee it will work in any custom input, but we can try to improve it, just open an issue or a PR.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Steven Dorries
🤔 ⚠️ 💻
|
Nathan Jones
💻
|
André Muta
🤔
|
Daniel Ferrari
🚇 📖 ⚠️ 💻 👀
|
Dan Caseley
🤔 ⚠️ 💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!