A fill command that fills inputs faster than the cypress native type command.

This package adds a custom Cypress command that fills inputs, textareas and content editable elements. The type command from cypress has 10ms delay, so it slows the tests a bit. This command doesn't have any delay at all.

Table of Contents

Installation

The package is distributed via npm and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies :

npm install --save-dev cypress-fill-command

or

yarn add cypress-fill-command --dev

Usage

cypress-fill-command extends Cypress' cy command. Add this line to your project's cypress/support/commands.js :

import 'cypress-fill-command'

Now you are ready to use the command. Here is a basic example:

cy.get( '#the-element-id' ).fill( 'Some text' )

API

Exposed command in a nutshell:

cySubject.fill(text, options)

{String} text – The text to be filled into an input

Options contains following properties:

{boolean} overwrite - To overwrite the input value. Defaults to true

- To overwrite the input value. Defaults to {boolean} prepend - To insert before ( true ) or after ( false ) the current input value when overwrite is false . Defaults to false

It isn't working!

It has been used on a React project with inputs controlled by React state.

I cannot guarantee it will work in any custom input, but we can try to improve it, just open an issue or a PR.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT