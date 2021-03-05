openbase logo
cypress-fill-command

by Daniel Ferrari
1.0.2 (see all)

Speed up typing on Cypress

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.4K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

cypress-fill-command

All Contributors

GitHub license Travis Status npm version

A fill command that fills inputs faster than the cypress native type command.

This package adds a custom Cypress command that fills inputs, textareas and content editable elements. The type command from cypress has 10ms delay, so it slows the tests a bit. This command doesn't have any delay at all.

Table of Contents

Installation

The package is distributed via npm and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies:

npm install --save-dev cypress-fill-command

or

yarn add cypress-fill-command --dev

Usage

cypress-fill-command extends Cypress' cy command. Add this line to your project's cypress/support/commands.js:

import 'cypress-fill-command'

Now you are ready to use the command. Here is a basic example:

cy.get('#the-element-id').fill('Some text')

API

Exposed command in a nutshell:

cySubject.fill(text, options)
  • {String} text – The text to be filled into an input

Options contains following properties:

  • {boolean} overwrite - To overwrite the input value. Defaults to true
  • {boolean} prepend - To insert before (true) or after (false) the current input value when overwrite is false. Defaults to false

It isn't working!

It has been used on a React project with inputs controlled by React state.

I cannot guarantee it will work in any custom input, but we can try to improve it, just open an issue or a PR.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Steven Dorries
🤔 ⚠️ 💻
Nathan Jones
💻
André Muta
🤔
Daniel Ferrari
🚇 📖 ⚠️ 💻 👀
Dan Caseley
🤔 ⚠️ 💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT

