Shows the commands from Cypress.io failed test in the terminal.

Install

Add this module as a dev dependency to your project

npm install --save-dev cypress cypress-failed-log

Then include this module from your cypress/support/index.js file

require ( 'cypress-failed-log' )

and in cypress/plugins/index.js file add task failed

module .exports = ( on, config ) => { on( 'task' , { failed : require ( 'cypress-failed-log/src/failed' )(), }) }

When Cypress runs, you will see commands including the failed one, right in the terminal

JSON file

In addition, all failed commands will be saved into a JSON file. The saved JSON file will live in cypress/logs/ and have the following properties:

specName - filename of the spec title - the name of the test suiteName - the parent suite name testName - full name of the test, including the suite name testError - error message string testCommands - array of strings, the last failing command is the last item

Example

Here is the failed test JSON file contents. The test name, the failure and each test command before the test are recorded

{ "specName" : "failing-spec.js" , "title" : "loads the About tab" , "suiteName" : "Website" , "testName" : "Website loads the About tab" , "testError" : "Timed out retrying: Expected to find content: 'Join Us' but never did." , "testCommands" : [ "visit" , "new url https://www.company.com/#/" , "contains a.nav-link, About" , "click" , "new url https://www.company.com/#/about" , "hash" , "assert expected **#/about** to equal **#/about**" , "contains Join Us" , "assert expected **body :not(script):contains(**'Join Us'**), [type='submit'][value~='Join Us']** to exist in the DOM" ] }

Debugging

To turn on debug messages in the browser, open in Cypress browser DevTools console and enter localStorage.debug = 'cypress-failed-log' , then reload the spec. You should see log messages.

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2017

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

