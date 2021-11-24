A Cypress child command for drag'n'drop support.

Setup

Install using npm:

npm install --save-dev @4tw/cypress-drag-drop

or yarn

yarn add --dev @4tw/cypress-drag-drop

Before Cypress is loaded (usually in your commands.js ) put the following line:

require ( '@4tw/cypress-drag-drop' )

Or, if you are using ES module syntax:

import '@4tw/cypress-drag-drop'

This will register the drag and move command.

If you're using TypeScript, put the following configuration in a tsconfig.json

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "cypress" , "@4tw/cypress-drag-drop" ] } }

Usage

drag

The drag command is a child command. The command only accepts elements. As the drop target simply pass a selector as a string.

In your Cypress spec use the command as follows:

describe( 'Dragtest' , () => { it( 'should dragndrop' , () => { cy.visit( '/yourpage' ) cy.get( '.sourceitem' ).drag( '.targetitem' ) }) })

Pass the options as an object in the second paramteter.

describe( 'Dragtest' , () => { it( 'should dragndrop' , () => { cy.visit( '/yourpage' ) cy.get( '.sourceitem' ).drag( '.targetitem' , options) }) })

During the drag and drop interaction, two elements are involved. The source element being dragged and the drop target. In order to decide what options should either be applied to the source or the target, the options object can be divided in source and target . Options that are not specific to the source or target are applied to both the source and the target.

cy.get( '.sourceitem' ).drag( '.target' , { source : { x : 100 , y : 100 }, target : { position : 'left' }, force : true , })

The options are directly passed to Cypress' trigger command. So, all options from https://docs.cypress.io/api/commands/trigger#Arguments are possible.

Check command outcome

The drag command is able to tell wether the drag attempt was successful or not. So, the command will yield true when the drag attempt was successful and false otherwise:

cy.get( '.sourceitem' ).drag( '.target' ).then( ( success ) => { assert.isTrue(success) })

Or you might also want to check that the element is not draggable:

cy.get( '.sourceitem' ).drag( '.target' ).then( ( success ) => { assert.isFalse(success) })

move

The move command is a child command. The command only accepts elements. Define deltaX and deltaY as an object parameter to move the element in x- and y-position relative to the element's current position.

In your Cypress spec use the command as follows:

describe( 'Movetest' , () => { it( 'should move' , () => { cy.visit( '/yourpage' ) cy.get( '.sourceitem' ).move({ deltaX : 100 , deltaY : 100 }) }) })

The command accepts all options from https://docs.cypress.io/api/commands/trigger#Arguments except position , x and y because they have no effect, since the command makes use of clientX and clientY internally.

describe( 'Movetest' , () => { it( 'should move' , () => { cy.visit( '/yourpage' ) cy.get( '.sourceitem' ).move({ deltaX : 100 , deltaY : 100 , ...options }) }) })

Development

The plugin itself is implemented in the index.js file.

Testing

The tests can be run using Cypress:

yarn test

The test fixtures are under src/examples/ . Using the setExample Cypress command the fixture is loaded and ready to run tests on. The first attribute in the setExample command is the name of the fixture which needs to be the filename of the component.

cy.setExample( 'NameOfTheComponent' )

Release

Release a new version of this package:

yarn run release

Changelog

Have a look at the Changelog