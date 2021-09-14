This is a Cypress custom file download command.

This repository is not maintained by the Cypress developers.

Installation

Install the module.

npm install cypress-downloadfile

Add the following line to cypress/support/commands.js .

require ( 'cypress-downloadfile/lib/downloadFileCommand' )

Add the following lines to cypress/plugins/index.js .

const {downloadFile} = require ( 'cypress-downloadfile/lib/addPlugin' ) module .exports = ( on, config ) => { on( 'task' , {downloadFile}) }

If autocompletion does not work out of the box you can add the following line above your testfile

Example of basic command

cy.downloadFile( 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/a/a9/Example.jpg' , 'mydownloads' , 'example.jpg' )

In Version 1.1.5 you can now also pass in the User-Agent. If no User-Agent is passed it will give a default User-Agent called request.

cy.downloadFile( 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/a/a9/Example.jpg' , 'mydownloads' , 'example.jpg' , 'MyCustomAgentName' )

Version 1.2.0

Because request is deprecated we changed to cross-fetch. This works on Cypress 3.8.0 and upwards. If you notice problems please let me know