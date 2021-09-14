This is a Cypress custom file download command.
This repository is not maintained by the Cypress developers.
Install the module.
npm install cypress-downloadfile
Add the following line to
cypress/support/commands.js.
require('cypress-downloadfile/lib/downloadFileCommand')
Add the following lines to
cypress/plugins/index.js.
const {downloadFile} = require('cypress-downloadfile/lib/addPlugin')
module.exports = (on, config) => {
on('task', {downloadFile})
}
If autocompletion does not work out of the box you can add the following line above your testfile
/// <reference types="cypress-downloadfile"/>
cy.downloadFile('https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/a/a9/Example.jpg','mydownloads','example.jpg')
cy.downloadFile('https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/a/a9/Example.jpg','mydownloads','example.jpg','MyCustomAgentName')
Because request is deprecated we changed to cross-fetch. This works on Cypress 3.8.0 and upwards. If you notice problems please let me know