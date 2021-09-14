openbase logo
cd

cypress-downloadfile

by Xavier
1.2.1 (see all)

Cypress File download custom command

Documentation
46.8K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cypress-downloadfile

npm version

This is a Cypress custom file download command.

This repository is not maintained by the Cypress developers.

Installation

Install the module.

npm install cypress-downloadfile

Add the following line to cypress/support/commands.js.

require('cypress-downloadfile/lib/downloadFileCommand')

Add the following lines to cypress/plugins/index.js.

const {downloadFile} = require('cypress-downloadfile/lib/addPlugin')
module.exports = (on, config) => {
  on('task', {downloadFile})
}

If autocompletion does not work out of the box you can add the following line above your testfile

/// <reference types="cypress-downloadfile"/>

Example of basic command

cy.downloadFile('https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/a/a9/Example.jpg','mydownloads','example.jpg')

In Version 1.1.5 you can now also pass in the User-Agent. If no User-Agent is passed it will give a default User-Agent called request.

cy.downloadFile('https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/a/a9/Example.jpg','mydownloads','example.jpg','MyCustomAgentName')

Version 1.2.0

Because request is deprecated we changed to cross-fetch. This works on Cypress 3.8.0 and upwards. If you notice problems please let me know

