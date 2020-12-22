Cypress Daywalker

Use Cypress Daywalker to test your web components (Polymer, lit-html, ...) app.

This plugin does not randomly query through trees of nodes but rather creates an index of all registered custom elements.

Installation

1. Install the dependency

Add the plugin to your devDependencies

npm install -D cypress-daywalker

2. Add daywalker commands

At the top of cypress/support/commands.js :

import 'cypress-daywalker/commands'

3. Add the Daywalker script

You need to inject cypress-daywalker.js into your application's entrypoint. This can happen by manually or dynamically adding a script tag to your entrypoint file. (If you test a built app, don't forget to add 'node_modules/cypress-daywalker/cypress-daywalker.js' as an extra dependency.)

Via a static script tag

This is the easiest way: At the top of your entrypoint file e.g. index.html add the following script tag.

< script src = "./node_modules/cypress-daywalker/cypress-daywalker.js" > </ script >

Via a dynamic script tag

You might want to avoid that the script tag ends up in a production environment. Therefore, you can inject the script tag into your document before any other javascript gets executed by listening to the window:before:load event.

context( 'Default' , () => { before( () => { cy.on( 'window:before:load' , (w) => { const script = w.document.createElement( 'script' ); script.src = '/node_modules/cypress-daywalker/cypress-daywalker.js' ; w.document.querySelector( 'head' ).appendChild(script); }); cy.visit( 'http://localhost:3000/' ); }); it( 'input gets filled' , () => { }); });

Usage

Not all CSS selectors are supported yet, so do not use it as you would use jQuery or the usual querySelector command. Please create issues of use cases where you would like better querying functionalities. For the apps this plugin was developed for, the current functionalities worked pretty well.

Query

By default, cy.dwGet returns the first found node. If you want it to return any other one, there are two options:

nth

cy.dwGet('my-element', {nth: 2}) cy.dwGet(paper-input:nth(3) input')

If you want to retrieve all results, add the all flag like this cy.dwGet('my-element', {all: true}) .

By Tag

This works very well.

cy.dwGet( 'paper-button' )

By ID

This works very well.

cy.dwGet( '#submit' ) cy.dwGet( 'paper-button#submit' )

By Class

Find custom elements everywhere in the app or native elements at root level.

cy.dwGet( '.foo' ) cy.dwGet( '.foo.moo' )

By Direct Parent

< div class = "find-me" > < paper-button > </ paper-button > </ div > < paper-button > </ paper-button >

cy.dwGet( '.find-me > paper-button' )

By path

Starting from the root level:

cy.dwGet( 'div my-element paper-input#important' )

or starting from any custom element:

cy.dwGet( 'my-element div#jay' )

Starting a path with a native element which is inside a shadow root is not supported.

Lazy loaded components

If you lazy load some components, you can, for example, add a .wait(500) to your .visit() command to wait for them to get available.

Commands

Not all cypress commands can be used yet. For some, there are replacements below.

Click

Instead of .click() use:

cy.dwGet( 'paper-button' ).dwDispatch( 'click' ) cy.dwGet( 'paper-button' ).dwDispatch( new MouseEvent( 'click' ))

Type

Instead of .type('Hello world') use:

cy.dwGet( 'paper-input' ).dwSetProp( 'moto moto' ) cy.dwGet( 'paper-input' ).dwSetProp( 'Question' , 'label' )

Invoke

Instead of .invoke() use:

cy.dwGet( 'my-el' ).dwCall( 'close' )

Should

Before using .should() you need to attach the node.

When a node gets attached, it gets cloned and appended to the body. When detatching, this clone gets removed.

Be aware that after attaching, you interact with a cloned node and not with the original one.

cy.dwGet( 'div > paper-button span' ).dwAttach().should( 'have.text' , 'Click' ).dwDetach();

CI

See the latest tests of the example https://travis-ci.com/JaySunSyn/cypress-daywalker/builds/