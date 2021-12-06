Dark mode for Cypress test runner from user space

You can find videos from Cypress Dark test run on Cypress Dashboard

You can see this theme in action, including playing audio clips on failed test in this video from ReactiveConf around minute 22.

Install

Requires Node version 6 or above.

npm install --save-dev cypress-dark

Use

Install Halloween theme

Add to your cypress/support/index.js line

require ( 'cypress-dark/src/halloween' )

Install Dark theme

Add to your cypress/support/index.js line

require ( 'cypress-dark' )

By default dark theme will be loaded. If you want to switch to another theme, set its name in your cypress.json file.

{ "theme" : "dark" }

If the theme name is unknown (look at CSS files in src folder), or unspecified, default dark theme will be used.

Themes

For now all themes are shipped with this package and can use CSS variables. Available themes are:

dark see images/dark.png

halloween see images/halloween.png, also check out how it plays witch's laughter if a test fails in src/halloween.js

Dark page under test

You can "tell" the web application under test to switch to the dark mode using media (prefers-color-scheme: dark) if the application uses JavaScript media query to check for preferred scheme. See original issue #29 and cypress/fixtures/custom-dark.html page.

To enable stubbing window.matchMedia from your tests and "force" your app to switch to dark mode, set option in cypress.json

{ "darkMediaQuery" : true }

Result - both the test runner and the application are running in dark mode.

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2018

"Maniacal Witches Laugh Sound" by Mike Koenig, under license Attribution 3.0

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

