Cypress commands

A collection of high-quality Cypress commands to complement and extend the defaults.

This repository is not maintained by the Cypress developers. This means we can choose to ignore parts of their vision.

Documentation is a cornerstone of Cypress, the commands in this repository will try to keep these documentation standards.

Cypress version

cypress-commands should work with the latest version of Cypress. If this is not the case, please open an issue.

It's tested against multiple versions of Cypress. See the CI definition for the most up-to-date list.

Installation

Install the module.

npm install cypress-commands

Add the following line to cypress/support/index.js .

require ( 'cypress-commands' );

Type definitions

Import typescript definitions by adding them to your tsconfig.json . Add the cypress-commands types before the Cypress types so intellisense will prefer the cypress-commands versions of extended commands.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "cypress-commands" , "cypress" ] } }

Extended commands

These commands have been extended to be able to do more than originally intended. For these commands, all tests that exist in the Cypress repository are copied to make sure the default behaviour stays identical unless we want it changed.

Added commands

These commands do not exist in Cypress by default.

Contributing

Contributors are always welcome! I don't care if you are a beginner or an expert, all help is welcome.

Running tests

First clone the repository and install the dependencies.

GUI mode

npm start

CLI mode