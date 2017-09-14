Cypress CLI

This is the CLI for: https://github.com/cypress-io/cypress.

Deprecated

⚠️ This module is deprecated in favor of an "all-in-one" Cypress NPM package cypress that can be installed as a regular dev dependency.

See https://on.cypress.io/installing-via-npm

Installing new versions

This module is now limited to installing older versions of Cypress. When trying to install a "new" version of Cypress module (>= 0.20.0) CLI will exit with an error. Similarly, if you do not specify the explicit old version, it will not allow installing the latest Cypress version

$ cypress-cli install You are trying to install the latest version of Cypress. This CLI tool is deprecated and can no longer install versions of Cypress above 0.19.4. For newer versions, please use the new cypress npm module. See https://on.cypress.io/installing-cypress for details

Documentation

The documentation has moved into our official docs here.

Changelog

deprecate this module

throw error trying to install newer versions of cypress

add --record option, pass --cli-version to cypress

deprecated 'cypress ci'

'cypress run' now accepts a --key argument and a --record false argument

search for CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY env var

more intelligently spawn XVFB

some horrid code cleanup

bump core releaser

bump update-notifier dep for configstore fixes

added cli arg for passing reporterOptions

cypress ci accepts --spec argument