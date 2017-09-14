This is the CLI for: https://github.com/cypress-io/cypress.
⚠️ This module is deprecated in favor of an "all-in-one" Cypress NPM package
cypress that can be installed as a regular dev dependency.
See https://on.cypress.io/installing-via-npm
This module is now limited to installing older versions of Cypress. When trying to install a "new" version of Cypress module (>= 0.20.0) CLI will exit with an error. Similarly, if you do not specify the explicit old version, it will not allow installing the latest Cypress version
$ cypress-cli install
You are trying to install the latest version of Cypress.
This CLI tool is deprecated and can no longer install versions of Cypress above 0.19.4.
For newer versions, please use the new cypress npm module.
See https://on.cypress.io/installing-cypress for details
The documentation has moved into our official docs here.
cypress open now accepts arguments
cypress run,
ci, and
open which overrides
cypress.json configuration values