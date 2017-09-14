openbase logo
cypress-cli

by cypress-io
0.14.0 (see all)

CLI for Cypress.io Desktop App

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Cypress CLI Circle CI

This is the CLI for: https://github.com/cypress-io/cypress.

Deprecated

⚠️ This module is deprecated in favor of an "all-in-one" Cypress NPM package cypress that can be installed as a regular dev dependency.

See https://on.cypress.io/installing-via-npm

Installing new versions

This module is now limited to installing older versions of Cypress. When trying to install a "new" version of Cypress module (>= 0.20.0) CLI will exit with an error. Similarly, if you do not specify the explicit old version, it will not allow installing the latest Cypress version

$ cypress-cli install
You are trying to install the latest version of Cypress.

This CLI tool is deprecated and can no longer install versions of Cypress above 0.19.4.

For newer versions, please use the new cypress npm module.

See https://on.cypress.io/installing-cypress for details

Documentation

The documentation has moved into our official docs here.

Changelog

0.14.0 - (09/14/17)

  • deprecate this module
  • throw error trying to install newer versions of cypress

0.13.1 - (02/11/17)

  • add --record option, pass --cli-version to cypress

0.13.0 - (02/11/17)

  • deprecated 'cypress ci'
  • 'cypress run' now accepts a --key argument and a --record false argument
  • search for CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY env var
  • more intelligently spawn XVFB
  • some horrid code cleanup

0.12.2 - (01/21/17)

  • bump core releaser

0.12.1

  • bump update-notifier dep for configstore fixes

0.12.0

  • added cli arg for passing reporterOptions

0.11.1

  • cypress ci accepts --spec argument

0.11.0

  • cypress open now accepts arguments
  • you can now pass the --config flag to cypress run, ci, and open which overrides cypress.json configuration values

