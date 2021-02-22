Cypress test reporter for CircleCI based on mocha-junit-reporter. Helps with test parallelization.
$ npm install cypress-circleci-reporter mocha --save-dev
$ yarn add cypress-circleci-reporter mocha --dev
After installing the reporter, you'll need to modify your config to use it:
run_cypress_tests:
parallelism: 3 # or any other number that suits your needs
steps:
# some previous steps
- run:
name: Run cypress tests
command: yarn cypress run --spec "$(circleci tests glob "./cypress/integration/**/*.spec.js" | circleci tests split --split-by=timings | paste -sd "," -)" --reporter cypress-circleci-reporter
- store_test_results:
path: test_results
- store_artifacts:
path: test_results
First test run with this config should create and store reports for each test file. These will be used during next runs to determine timings of each test. CircleCI will then split the test files between available containers to speed up the process.
Options can be passed to the reported by adding
--reporter-options parameter to the CLI command.
Example:
--reporter cypress-circleci-reporter --reporter-options "resultsDir=./results/cypress,resultFileName=result-[hash]"
|Parameter
|Default
|Effect
|project
undefined
|If you use Cypress'
project parameter, this should be set to the same value.
|resultsDir
./test_results/cypress
|Name of the directory that reports will be saved into.
|resultFileName
cypress-[hash]
|Name of the file that will be created for each test run. Must include
[hash] string as each spec file is processed completely separately during each
cypress run execution.