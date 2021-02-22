openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ccr

cypress-circleci-reporter

by Kamil Socha
0.2.0 (see all)

Cypress test reporter for CircleCI

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.3K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cypress-circleci-reporter

CircleCI npm GitHub

Cypress test reporter for CircleCI based on mocha-junit-reporter. Helps with test parallelization.

Requirements

  • Cypress 3.8.3 or newer

Installation

$ npm install cypress-circleci-reporter mocha --save-dev

$ yarn add cypress-circleci-reporter mocha --dev

Usage

After installing the reporter, you'll need to modify your config to use it:

CircleCI config example

run_cypress_tests:
  parallelism: 3        # or any other number that suits your needs
  steps:
    # some previous steps

    - run:
        name: Run cypress tests
        command: yarn cypress run --spec "$(circleci tests glob "./cypress/integration/**/*.spec.js" | circleci tests split --split-by=timings | paste -sd "," -)" --reporter cypress-circleci-reporter

    - store_test_results:
        path: test_results
    - store_artifacts:
        path: test_results

First test run with this config should create and store reports for each test file. These will be used during next runs to determine timings of each test. CircleCI will then split the test files between available containers to speed up the process.

Configuration options

Options can be passed to the reported by adding --reporter-options parameter to the CLI command.

Example: --reporter cypress-circleci-reporter --reporter-options "resultsDir=./results/cypress,resultFileName=result-[hash]"

ParameterDefaultEffect
projectundefinedIf you use Cypress' project parameter, this should be set to the same value.
resultsDir./test_results/cypressName of the directory that reports will be saved into.
resultFileNamecypress-[hash]Name of the file that will be created for each test run. Must include [hash] string as each spec file is processed completely separately during each cypress run execution.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial