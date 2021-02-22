Cypress test reporter for CircleCI based on mocha-junit-reporter. Helps with test parallelization.

Requirements

Cypress 3.8.3 or newer

Installation

npm install cypress-circleci-reporter mocha --save-dev

yarn add cypress-circleci-reporter mocha --dev

Usage

After installing the reporter, you'll need to modify your config to use it:

CircleCI config example

run_cypress_tests : parallelism : 3 # or any other number that suits your needs steps : # some previous steps - run : name : Run cypress tests command : yarn cypress run --spec "$(circleci tests glob " ./cypress/integration *.spec.js " | circleci tests split --split-by=timings | paste -sd " , " -)" --reporter cypress-circleci-reporter - store_test_results : path : test_results - store_artifacts : path : test_results

First test run with this config should create and store reports for each test file. These will be used during next runs to determine timings of each test. CircleCI will then split the test files between available containers to speed up the process.

Configuration options

Options can be passed to the reported by adding --reporter-options parameter to the CLI command.

Example: --reporter cypress-circleci-reporter --reporter-options "resultsDir=./results/cypress,resultFileName=result-[hash]"