A Cypress plugin to manage browser launch permissions for various APIs such as Notifications, Geolocation, Cookies, Images, and more.
These APIs can be controlled using browser profile preferences which this plugin will generate and pass for you, as well as resetting them for each test run (otherwise they will be persisted).
This enables you to effectively test permissions-based APIs in continuous integration environments and in headed browsers without prompts. 🎉
👋 Read the dev.to introduction post for a quick start guide and an example!
npm i cypress-browser-permissions --save-dev
yarn install cypress-browser-permissions --save-dev
In
cypress/plugins/index.js:
CommonJS
const { cypressBrowserPermissionsPlugin } = require('cypress-browser-permissions')
module.exports = (on, config) => {
// The plugin may modify the Cypress config, so be sure
// to return it
config = cypressBrowserPermissionsPlugin(on, config)
//
// Any existing plugins you are using
//
return config
}
ES2015
import { cypressBrowserPermissionsPlugin } from 'cypress-browser-permissions'
module.exports = (on, config) => {
// The plugin may modify the Cypress config, so be sure
// to return it
config = cypressBrowserPermissionsPlugin(on, config)
//
// Any existing plugins you are using
//
return config
}
Setting permissions should work in Chromium (Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge Chromium) and Firefox. They won't take effect in other browser families.
Permissions can be set using Cypress environment variables. The plugin reads permissions from
Cypress.env.browserPermissions and supports all the existing ways to set Cypress environment variables.
cypress.json
In
cypress.json, set the
env.browserPermissions property with a map of permissions:
{
"env": {
"browserPermissions": {
"notifications": "allow",
"geolocation": "allow",
"camera": "block",
"microphone": "block",
"images": "allow",
"javascript": "allow",
"popups": "ask",
"plugins": "ask",
"cookies": "allow"
}
}
}
cypress.env.json
In
cypress.env.json, it follows the same convention:
{
"browserPermissions": {
"notifications": "allow",
"geolocation": "allow",
"camera": "block",
"microphone": "block",
"images": "allow",
"javascript": "allow",
"popups": "ask",
"plugins": "ask",
"cookies": "allow"
}
}
cypress open or
cypress run
Since the configuration is nested, you must pass in the permissions as a stringified JSON object:
$ cypress run --env '{\"browserPermissions\": {\"notifications\": 1}}'
$ cypress open --env '{\"browserPermissions\": {\"notifications\": 1}}'
By default, Cypress cannot handle nested variable objects but this plugin will correctly find environment variables that match what it expects and will translate them properly for you automatically:
CYPRESS_browser_permissions_notifications=allow cypress run
Remember: When passing Cypress env vars from the outside, such as from a script, prefix them with
CYPRESS_e.g.
CYPRESS_browser_permissions_notifications=allow. Cypress automatically strips the prefix when passing to
Cypress.env
These are the supported permission names of the plugin:
notifications
geolocation
camera
microphone
images
popups
javascript
cookies
plugins
Values for a permission can be any of the following:
0 or
ask - The default permission, which is to prompt the user
1 or
allow - Allow the permission
2 or
block - Block the permission
In your Cypress test suites, you can import permissions helpers from the the package.
my-test.spec.js
import { isPermissionAllowed, isPermissionBlocked, isPermissionAsk } from 'cypress-browser-permissions'
describe('my site', () => {
before(() => cy.visit('/'))
isPermissionAllowed('notifications') &&
it('should show desktop notification', () => {
/* ... */
})
isPermissionBlocked('notifications') &&
it('should warn user desktop notifications are disabled', () => {
/* ... */
})
isPermissionAsk('notifications') &&
it('should prompt user to allow desktop notifications', () => {
/* ... */
})
})
Also see cypress/integration/ folder for e2e examples.
See API reference for documented methods.
This plugin automatically resets each supported permission to the browser default for each test run since otherwise profile preferences are persisted across sessions, which may not be what you intend.
Cypress can pass preferences when launching browsers. This plugin adds a small abstraction over this low-level API to take care of setting the permission-related preferences in different browsers, mostly Chrome/Chromium and Firefox.
You can listen to the
before:browser:launch event in your own Cypress application to add any additional preferences.
Documented in pref_names, the permission-related preferences are grouped under
profile.managed_default_content_settings.
These modify the "managed" settings, such as when group policy is enforced. In the Chrome settings, there is a way to add specific sites to allow / block lists, and this may be possible to do with the plugin if that is stored in the profile data structure.
In
about:config within Firefox, search for
permissions.default to list permissions.
Notably, Firefox does not have some permissions related to JavaScript, Cookies, Plugins, and Popups but those may be managed with other settings.
Thanks to BrowserStack for documenting some of these permissions as well as these StackOverflow posts:
In Web Driver testing, these are passed under capabilities, such as shown in the test-runner configuration and then passing as shown here.
See LICENSE