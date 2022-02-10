Installation

npm install -D cypress cypress-angular-unit-test

Add to your support file

require ( 'core-js/es/reflect' ); require ( 'core-js/es7/reflect' ); require ( 'cypress-angular-unit-test/support' );

Webpack config

Create a new file webpack.config.ts in cypress/plugins folder. You can find the file content here :

Cypress >= v7

npm install -D @cypress/webpack-dev-server html-webpack-plugin

Enable component testing in cypress.json .

{ "component" : { "componentFolder" : "src/app" , "testFiles" : "**/*cy-spec.ts" } }

Configure cypress/plugins/index.js to transpile Angular code.

const webpackConfig = require ( './webpack.config' ); const { startDevServer } = require ( '@cypress/webpack-dev-server' ); module .exports = ( on, config ) => { on( 'dev-server:start' , (options) => startDevServer({ options, webpackConfig, }), ); return config; };

Run npx cypress open-ct

Cypress < v7

npm install -D @cypress/webpack-preprocessor

Enable experimental component testing mode in cypress.json and point at the spec files. Usually they are alongside your application files in src folder.

{ "experimentalComponentTesting" : true , "componentFolder" : "src" , "testFiles" : "**/*cy-spec.*" }

Configure cypress/plugins/index.js to transpile Angular code.

const wp = require ( '@cypress/webpack-preprocessor' ); const webpackConfig = require ( './webpack.config' ); module .exports = ( on, config ) => { const options = { webpackConfig, }; on( 'file:preprocessor' , wp(options)); return config; };

Run npx cypress open

Use

import { mount } from 'cypress-angular-unit-test' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; describe( 'AppComponent' , () => { it( 'shows the input' , () => { initEnv(AppComponent); mount(AppComponent, { title : 'World' }); cy.contains( 'Welcome to World!' ); }); });

Examples

Code coverage

Integration test

Install ngx-build-plus to extends the Angular CLI's build process and instrument the code

npm i -D ngx-build-plus

Add webpack coverage config file coverage.webpack.js to cypress folder

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(js|ts)$/ , loader : 'istanbul-instrumenter-loader' , options : { esModules : true }, enforce : 'post' , include : require ( 'path' ).join(__dirname, '..' , 'src' ), exclude : [ /\.(e2e|spec)\.ts$/ , /node_modules/, /(ngfactory|ngstyle)\.js/, ], }, ], }, };

Update angular.json to use ngx-build with extra config

"serve" : { "builder" : "ngx-build-plus:dev-server" , "options" : { "browserTarget" : "cypress-angular-coverage-example:build" , "extraWebpackConfig" : "./cypress/coverage.webpack.js" }, }

Instrument JS files with istanbul for code coverage reporting

npm i -D istanbul-instrumenter-loader

Add cypress code coverage plugin

npm install -D @cypress/code-coverage

Then add the code below to your supportFile and pluginsFile

import '@cypress/code-coverage/support' ; module .exports = ( on, config ) => { require ( '@cypress/code-coverage/task' )(on, config); return config; };

source : https://github.com/skylock/cypress-angular-coverage-example

Unit test

Instrument JS files with istanbul for code coverage reporting

npm i -D istanbul-instrumenter-loader

In your cypress/plugins/cy-ts-preprocessor.ts add this rule

rules: [ { test : /\.(js|ts)$/ , loader : 'istanbul-instrumenter-loader' , options : { esModules : true }, enforce : 'post' , include : path.join(__dirname, '../..' , 'src' ), exclude : [ /\.(e2e|spec)\.ts$/ , /node_modules/, /(ngfactory|ngstyle)\.js/], }, ];

Report

You can find the HTML report at coverage/lcov-report/index.html

Working

I have successfully used this mounting approach to test components in other frameworks.

Debugging

You can turn on debugging log by setting environment variable :

// Unix export DEBUG= "cypress-angular-unit-test,cypress:webpack:stats" // PowerShell $env :DEBUG= "cypress-angular-unit-test,cypress:webpack:stats"

Development

This project only transpiles the library, to see it in action:

Install dependencies npm i

Compile the library npm run build

Open Cypress with npx cypress open

Pick any component test spec file to run