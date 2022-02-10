npm install -D cypress cypress-angular-unit-test
Add to your support file
// cypress/support/index.js
// core-js 3.*
require('core-js/es/reflect');
// core-js 2.*
require('core-js/es7/reflect');
require('cypress-angular-unit-test/support');
Create a new file
webpack.config.ts in
cypress/plugins folder.
You can find the file content here :
npm install -D @cypress/webpack-dev-server html-webpack-plugin
Enable component testing in
cypress.json.
{
"component": {
"componentFolder": "src/app",
"testFiles": "**/*cy-spec.ts"
}
}
Configure
cypress/plugins/index.js to transpile Angular code.
const webpackConfig = require('./webpack.config');
const { startDevServer } = require('@cypress/webpack-dev-server');
module.exports = (on, config) => {
on('dev-server:start', (options) =>
startDevServer({
options,
webpackConfig,
}),
);
return config;
};
Run
npx cypress open-ct
npm install -D @cypress/webpack-preprocessor
Enable experimental component testing mode in
cypress.json and point at the spec files. Usually they are alongside your application files in
src folder.
{
"experimentalComponentTesting": true,
"componentFolder": "src",
"testFiles": "**/*cy-spec.*"
}
Configure
cypress/plugins/index.js to transpile Angular code.
const wp = require('@cypress/webpack-preprocessor');
const webpackConfig = require('./webpack.config');
module.exports = (on, config) => {
const options = {
webpackConfig,
};
on('file:preprocessor', wp(options));
return config;
};
Run
npx cypress open
import { mount } from 'cypress-angular-unit-test';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
describe('AppComponent', () => {
it('shows the input', () => {
// Init Angular stuff
initEnv(AppComponent);
// You can also :
// initEnv({declarations: [AppComponent]});
// initEnv({imports: [MyModule]});
// component + any inputs object
mount(AppComponent, { title: 'World' });
// use any Cypress command afterwards
cy.contains('Welcome to World!');
});
});
|Use case
|Description
|Input
|Test inject
@Input() value
|Output
|Test catching
@Output()
|Bootstrap
|Bootstrap integration with style :
setConfig({ stylesheet: 'https://...});
|Add style
|Add custom style for testing :
setConfig({ style: 'p {background-color: blue;}' });
|HTML mount
|Mount a component with html, don't forget to call
detectChanges() after
|Image Snapshot
|Mount a component and visual asserting
|Material
|Material integration
|Prime NG
|PrimeNG integration
|OnPush strategy
|Component with
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush need call
detectChanges()
|Directive
|Test directive with mountHtml
|Pipe
|Test pipe with mountHtml
|Stub service
|Stub a service with Observable
|Only service
|Test a service without a component
|Web Component
|Test a custom element with shadow dom
|Assets
assets folder accessible by Cypress
|Async
|Async test with
cy.tick
|Routing
|Test routing link
|Network
|Test with http calls
|NGRX
|NGRX store
npm i -D ngx-build-plus
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(js|ts)$/,
loader: 'istanbul-instrumenter-loader',
options: { esModules: true },
enforce: 'post',
include: require('path').join(__dirname, '..', 'src'),
exclude: [
/\.(e2e|spec)\.ts$/,
/node_modules/,
/(ngfactory|ngstyle)\.js/,
],
},
],
},
};
angular.json to use ngx-build with extra config
"serve": {
"builder": "ngx-build-plus:dev-server",
"options": {
"browserTarget": "cypress-angular-coverage-example:build",
"extraWebpackConfig": "./cypress/coverage.webpack.js"
},
}
npm i -D istanbul-instrumenter-loader
npm install -D @cypress/code-coverage
// cypress/support/index.js
import '@cypress/code-coverage/support';
// cypress/plugins/index.js
module.exports = (on, config) => {
require('@cypress/code-coverage/task')(on, config);
return config;
};
source : https://github.com/skylock/cypress-angular-coverage-example
npm i -D istanbul-instrumenter-loader
cypress/plugins/cy-ts-preprocessor.ts add this rule
rules: [
{
test: /\.(js|ts)$/,
loader: 'istanbul-instrumenter-loader',
options: { esModules: true },
enforce: 'post',
include: path.join(__dirname, '../..', 'src'),
exclude: [/\.(e2e|spec)\.ts$/, /node_modules/, /(ngfactory|ngstyle)\.js/],
},
];
You can find the HTML report at
coverage/lcov-report/index.html
I have successfully used this mounting approach to test components in other frameworks.
You can turn on debugging log by setting environment variable :
// Unix
export DEBUG="cypress-angular-unit-test,cypress:webpack:stats"
// PowerShell
$env:DEBUG="cypress-angular-unit-test,cypress:webpack:stats"
This project only transpiles the library, to see it in action:
npm i
npm run build
npx cypress open
Pick any component test spec file to run