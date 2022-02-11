Stef Havermans ● Antwerp ● 20 Rating s ● 21 Review s ● Full stack dev born and raised in Antwerp. September 19, 2020 Bleeding Edge Hard to Use Great Documentation Responsive Maintainers The integration testing library of the future. Map out full user stories in to a playable test on the site. Cypress allows users to create a test that can interact with the site, click buttons, fill in forms... whitest checking for the expected results. It's probably the first time I've seen something like this in a front-end library and I do believe this is bound to be one of the greats ! The package is well supported and updates are regular. There are cloud based infrastructures for saving and executing tests, free and paid. The biggest downfall of this product is the learning curve. It isn't hard to use, but learning the package takes some time. Also depending on the test scenarios, the performance isn't great, but I won't take this as a negative point, because the devs put in hard work to optimize it and the code executed is the code you write yourself. So you can optimize it yourself. Ah, nearly forget. It allows chaining methods! I love it. 0

Suraj Bhosale ● Pune ● 5 Rating s ● 8 Review s ● 8 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Responsive Maintainers I am working as an automation engineer where I feel cypress is easy to install and get rolling. I like its outstanding features including time-travel, video, screenshots and so on. It has some issues as well but I prefer using Cypress to other automation tools. This is a fantastic product for testing Javascript front ends. Quick & easy to become productive. Pros: This automation tool is very easy to install and write tests. The thing I liked most in cypress are given below: i. No need to install extra driver for browser. ii. It uses JS and very suitable for single page applications. iii. Single line of code will install the cypress in your machine. iv. I really love its features like time travel, video recording and image capturing, auto waiting and so on. Cons: I have found some issues in cypress. They are working on to fix these issues. i. It does not support multiple browsers which is not be suitable for some tests. ii. "Detached from DOM" this is the common issue I have encountered. Reasons for Choosing Cypress: Cypress provides different features which are very handy. It is very easy to go back and forth with the feature called time-travel in cypress which makes debugging easy. No need to install and use third party drivers for browsers. 7

Vasily Shelkov ● Dorset ● 45 Rating s ● 46 Review s ● February 2, 2021 Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Bleeding Edge Have you been super frustrated after writing selenium based integration tests ? are you spending a lot of your time trying to debug "flakiness" which is more to do with the tool rather than your application ? Then this tool is for you. It without a doubt gives a really enjoyable testing experience. It is well documented, easy to setup and is intensely satisfying seeing your app working in the browser in an automated way. It's great at bringing value with not much work and allows you to test that the app is really working from the users perspective. 2

wetsat ● 42 Rating s ● 45 Review s ● 7 months ago Great Documentation Performant Easy to Use Bleeding Edge We are using cypress for testing our app in our current company. It provides a lot of tools to automate your web app testing. Before cypress we used to use nightmares, puppeteers to automate our tasks but cypress provides all of there functionality and many more. A few of noteworthy features are Ability to interact with the browser GUI for easy use Comes with most things build in Cons:- A bit of learning couve 1