cypress

by cypress-io

Fast, easy and reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5M

GitHub Stars

36.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

362

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Testing Framework

Average Rating

4.6/5214
HavermansStefmr-suraj-bhosaleVasilyShelkovwetsatfelladrinShyama-Beherakarolis-sh

Top Feedback

45Great Documentation
35Easy to Use
28Performant
24Bleeding Edge
22Responsive Maintainers
18Highly Customizable

Readme

The web has evolved. Finally, testing has too.

Fast, easy and reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser.

Join us, we're hiring.

What is Cypress?

Why Cypress Video

Installing

npm version

Install Cypress for Mac, Linux, or Windows, then get started.

npm install cypress --save-dev

or

yarn add cypress --dev

installing-cli e1693232

Contributing

  • CircleCI - develop branch
  • CircleCI - master branch

Please see our Contributing Guideline which explains repo organization, linting, testing, and other steps.

License

license

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Badges

Let the world know your project is using Cypress.io to test with this cool badge

Cypress.io

[![Cypress.io](https://img.shields.io/badge/tested%20with-Cypress-04C38E.svg)](https://www.cypress.io/)

100
Stef HavermansAntwerp20 Ratings21 Reviews
Full stack dev born and raised in Antwerp.
September 19, 2020
Bleeding Edge
Hard to Use
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers

The integration testing library of the future. Map out full user stories in to a playable test on the site. Cypress allows users to create a test that can interact with the site, click buttons, fill in forms... whitest checking for the expected results. It's probably the first time I've seen something like this in a front-end library and I do believe this is bound to be one of the greats ! The package is well supported and updates are regular. There are cloud based infrastructures for saving and executing tests, free and paid. The biggest downfall of this product is the learning curve. It isn't hard to use, but learning the package takes some time. Also depending on the test scenarios, the performance isn't great, but I won't take this as a negative point, because the devs put in hard work to optimize it and the code executed is the code you write yourself. So you can optimize it yourself. Ah, nearly forget. It allows chaining methods! I love it.

0
Suraj BhosalePune5 Ratings8 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

I am working as an automation engineer where I feel cypress is easy to install and get rolling. I like its outstanding features including time-travel, video, screenshots and so on. It has some issues as well but I prefer using Cypress to other automation tools. This is a fantastic product for testing Javascript front ends. Quick & easy to become productive. Pros: This automation tool is very easy to install and write tests. The thing I liked most in cypress are given below: i. No need to install extra driver for browser. ii. It uses JS and very suitable for single page applications. iii. Single line of code will install the cypress in your machine. iv. I really love its features like time travel, video recording and image capturing, auto waiting and so on. Cons: I have found some issues in cypress. They are working on to fix these issues. i. It does not support multiple browsers which is not be suitable for some tests. ii. "Detached from DOM" this is the common issue I have encountered. Reasons for Choosing Cypress: Cypress provides different features which are very handy. It is very easy to go back and forth with the feature called time-travel in cypress which makes debugging easy. No need to install and use third party drivers for browsers.

7
the-vishal-kumarneha-joshtesting-gurujimanish-eight-Kumarvicky-bossbhau-kadamshobhit2021
Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 2, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

Have you been super frustrated after writing selenium based integration tests ? are you spending a lot of your time trying to debug "flakiness" which is more to do with the tool rather than your application ? Then this tool is for you. It without a doubt gives a really enjoyable testing experience. It is well documented, easy to setup and is intensely satisfying seeing your app working in the browser in an automated way. It's great at bringing value with not much work and allows you to test that the app is really working from the users perspective.

2
Smiter15davymacca
wetsat42 Ratings45 Reviews
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

We are using cypress for testing our app in our current company. It provides a lot of tools to automate your web app testing. Before cypress we used to use nightmares, puppeteers to automate our tasks but cypress provides all of there functionality and many more. A few of noteworthy features are Ability to interact with the browser GUI for easy use Comes with most things build in Cons:- A bit of learning couve

1
prem-sharma
Victor NogueiraTallinn, Estonia23 Ratings26 Reviews
Open-sourcerer, focusing on games and automation.
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable

Cypress is currently the best tool for UI Testing. In comparison to WebdriverIO and Playwright, it's easier to use and has better documentation, and it's also easy for non-developers to use due to its GUI and Cypress Studio feature. It's also highly customizable through plugins, which are easily found on the Cypress Plugins page. I've been using it both professionally and in my side projects.

1
aminueza

