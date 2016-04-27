Cylon.js (http://cylonjs.com) is a JavaScript framework for robotics, physical computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
This module provides an adaptor for the Raspberry Pi single board computer (http://www.raspberrypi.org/). It currently works with all models of Raspberry Pi including the Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3.
Want to use Ruby on robots? Check out our sister project Artoo (http://artoo.io)
Want to use the Go programming language to power your robots? Check out our sister project Gobot (http://gobot.io).
Installing Cylon.js for the Raspberry Pi is easy, but must be done on the Raspi itself, or on another Linux computer. Due to I2C device support, the module cannot be installed on OS X or Windows.
Install the module with:
$ npm install cylon cylon-raspi cylon-gpio cylon-i2c
This small program causes an LED to blink.
var Cylon = require("cylon");
Cylon.robot({
connections: {
raspi: { adaptor: 'raspi' }
},
devices: {
led: { driver: 'led', pin: 11 }
},
work: function(my) {
every((1).second(), my.led.toggle);
}
}).start();
You can get it from here: http://www.raspberrypi.org/downloads/
Having trouble with your Raspberry Pi keyboard layout? Use the following command:
sudo dpkg-reconfigure keyboard-configuration
These commands need to be run after SSHing into the Raspi:
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get upgrade
You can either install the latest Node.js via the Nodesource Debian repo, or else use
nvm (https://github.com/creationix/nvm).
To use the Debian package, first add the Nodesource package repo:
curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_5.x | sudo -E bash -
Then install the latest Node.js by running this command:
sudo apt-get install -y nodejs
You should see the node version you just installed.
$ node --version
v5.6.0
This module only works on a real Raspberry Pi. Do not bother trying on any other kind of computer, it will not work. Also note you will need to connect actual circuits to the Raspberry Pi's GPIO pins.
In order to access the GPIO pins without using
sudo you will need to both app the pi user to the
gpio group:
sudo usermod -G gpio pi
And also add the following udev rules file to
/etc/udev/rules.d/91-gpio.rules:
SUBSYSTEM=="gpio", KERNEL=="gpiochip*", ACTION=="add", PROGRAM="/bin/sh -c 'chown root:gpio /sys/class/gpio/export /sys/class/gpio/unexport ; chmod 220 /sys/class/gpio/export /sys/class/gpio/unexport'"
SUBSYSTEM=="gpio", KERNEL=="gpio*", ACTION=="add", PROGRAM="/bin/sh -c 'chown root:gpio /sys%p/active_low /sys%p/direction /sys%p/edge /sys%p/value ; chmod 660 /sys%p/active_low /sys%p/direction /sys%p/edge /sys%p/value'"
Thanks to "MikeDK" for the above solution: https://www.raspberrypi.org/forums/viewtopic.php?p=198148#p198148
The really easy way to configure your i2c is to use the
i2c-tools extensions for
raspi-config. You can install it like this:
sudo apt-get install i2c-tools
Once installed, run
sudo raspi-config and choose the "Advanced Settings" menu. Select the "I2C Settings" and follow the prompts. You will need to reboot after changing the settings.
You must add these two entries to your
/etc/modules
You must also ensure that these entries are commented in your
/etc/modprobe.d/raspi-blacklist.conf
#blacklist spi-bcm2708
#blacklist i2c-bcm2708
You will also need to update the /boot/config.txt file. Edit it add the following text:
dtparam=i2c1=on
dtparam=i2c_arm=on
Finally, you need to allow the
pi user permissions to access the i2c interface by running this command:
sudo usermod -G i2c pi
Now restart your Raspberry Pi.
You need to install and have pi-blaster running in the raspberry-pi, you can follow the instructions for pi-blaster install in the pi-blaster repo here:
https://github.com/sarfata/pi-blaster
The following object depicts available pins for all revisions of raspberry-pi, the
key is the actual number of the physical pin header on the board,the
value is the GPIO pin number assigned by the OS, for the pins with changes between board revisions, the value contains the variations of GPIO pin number assignment between them (eg.rev1, rev2, rev3).
You should just be concerned with the
key (number of the physical pin header on the board), Cylon.JS takes care of the board revision and GPIO pin numbers for you, this full list is for reference only.
PINS = {
3: {
rev1: 0,
rev2: 2,
rev3: 2
},
5: {
rev1: 1,
rev2: 3,
rev3: 3
},
7: 4,
8: 14,
10: 15,
11: 17,
12: 18,
13: {
rev1: 21,
rev2: 27,
rev3: 27
},
15: 22,
16: 23,
18: 24,
19: 10,
21: 9,
22: 25,
23: 11,
24: 8,
29: {
rev3: 5
},
31: {
rev3: 6
},
32: {
rev3: 12
},
33: {
rev3: 13
},
35: {
rev3: 19
},
36: {
rev3: 16
},
37: {
rev3: 26
},
38: {
rev3: 20
},
40: {
rev3: 21
}
};
The website http://pi.gadgetoid.com/pinout has a great visual representation of this information.
We're busy adding documentation to our web site at http://cylonjs.com/ please check there as we continue to work on Cylon.js
Copyright (c) 2013-2016 The Hybrid Group. Licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.