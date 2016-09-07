openbase logo
cylon-i2c

by hybridgroup
0.26.1

Cylon.js drivers for i2c devices

Overview

Readme

Cylon.js For i2c

Cylon.js (http://cylonjs.com) is a JavaScript framework for robotics, physical computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) using Node.js.

This module provides drivers for i2c devices (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I%C2%B2C). You must use this module alongside Cylon.js adaptors that have i2c support, such as cylon-firmata.

Want to use Ruby on robots? Check out our sister project Artoo (http://artoo.io)

Want to use the Go programming language to power your robots? Check out our sister project Gobot (http://gobot.io).

Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install cylon cylon-i2c

Note you must also install whichever adaptor you want to use, such as: npm install cylon-firmata

Example

var Cylon = require('cylon');

// Initialize the robot
Cylon.robot({
  connections: {
    arduino: { adaptor: 'firmata', port: '/dev/ttyACM0' }
  },

  devices: {
    blinkm: { driver: 'blinkm'}
  },

  work: function(my) {
    var lit = false;
    my.blinkm.off()
    every((1).seconds(), function() {
      if (lit === true) {
        lit = false;
        my.blinkm.rgb(0xaa, 0, 0);
      } else {
        lit = true;
        my.blinkm.rgb(0, 0, 0);
      }
    });
  }
}).start();

Hardware Support

Cylon.js has a extensible system for connecting to hardware devices. The following 15 different i2c devices are currently supported:

  • BlinkM RGB LED
  • BMP180 Barometric Pressure + Temperature sensor
  • Direct I2C
  • HMC5883L 3-Axis Digital Compass
  • HMC6352 Digital Compass
  • JHD1313M1 LCD with RGB Backlight
  • LCD
  • LIDAR-Lite
  • LSM9DS0G 9 Degrees of Freedom IMU
  • LSM9DS0XM 9 Degrees of Freedom IMU
  • MAG3110 3-Axis Digital Magnetometer
  • MPL115A2 Digital Barometer & Thermometer
  • MPU6050 Triple Axis Accelerometer and Gyro
  • PCA9544a 4-Channel I2C Mux
  • PCA9685 16-Channel 12-bit PWM/Servo Driver

More drivers are coming soon...

Documentation

We're busy adding documentation to our web site at http://cylonjs.com/ please check there as we continue to work on Cylon.js

Thank you!

Contributing

For our contribution guidelines, please go to https://github.com/hybridgroup/cylon/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md .

Release History

For the release history, please go to https://github.com/hybridgroup/cylon-i2c/blob/master/RELEASES.md .

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2016 The Hybrid Group. Licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

