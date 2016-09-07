Cylon.js For i2c

Cylon.js (http://cylonjs.com) is a JavaScript framework for robotics, physical computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) using Node.js.

This module provides drivers for i2c devices (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I%C2%B2C). You must use this module alongside Cylon.js adaptors that have i2c support, such as cylon-firmata.

Want to use Ruby on robots? Check out our sister project Artoo (http://artoo.io)

Want to use the Go programming language to power your robots? Check out our sister project Gobot (http://gobot.io).

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install cylon cylon-i2c

Note you must also install whichever adaptor you want to use, such as: npm install cylon-firmata

Example

var Cylon = require ( 'cylon' ); Cylon.robot({ connections : { arduino : { adaptor : 'firmata' , port : '/dev/ttyACM0' } }, devices : { blinkm : { driver : 'blinkm' } }, work : function ( my ) { var lit = false ; my.blinkm.off() every(( 1 ).seconds(), function ( ) { if (lit === true ) { lit = false ; my.blinkm.rgb( 0xaa , 0 , 0 ); } else { lit = true ; my.blinkm.rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 ); } }); } }).start();

Hardware Support

Cylon.js has a extensible system for connecting to hardware devices. The following 15 different i2c devices are currently supported:

BlinkM RGB LED

BMP180 Barometric Pressure + Temperature sensor

Direct I2C

HMC5883L 3-Axis Digital Compass

HMC6352 Digital Compass

JHD1313M1 LCD with RGB Backlight

LCD

LIDAR-Lite

LSM9DS0G 9 Degrees of Freedom IMU

LSM9DS0XM 9 Degrees of Freedom IMU

MAG3110 3-Axis Digital Magnetometer

MPL115A2 Digital Barometer & Thermometer

MPU6050 Triple Axis Accelerometer and Gyro

PCA9544a 4-Channel I2C Mux

PCA9685 16-Channel 12-bit PWM/Servo Driver

More drivers are coming soon...

Documentation

We're busy adding documentation to our web site at http://cylonjs.com/ please check there as we continue to work on Cylon.js

Thank you!

Contributing

For our contribution guidelines, please go to https://github.com/hybridgroup/cylon/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md .

Release History

For the release history, please go to https://github.com/hybridgroup/cylon-i2c/blob/master/RELEASES.md .

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2016 The Hybrid Group. Licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.