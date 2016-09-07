Cylon.js (http://cylonjs.com) is a JavaScript framework for robotics, physical computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) using Node.js.
This module provides drivers for i2c devices (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I%C2%B2C). You must use this module alongside Cylon.js adaptors that have i2c support, such as cylon-firmata.
Install the module with:
npm install cylon cylon-i2c
Note you must also install whichever adaptor you want to use, such as:
npm install cylon-firmata
var Cylon = require('cylon');
// Initialize the robot
Cylon.robot({
connections: {
arduino: { adaptor: 'firmata', port: '/dev/ttyACM0' }
},
devices: {
blinkm: { driver: 'blinkm'}
},
work: function(my) {
var lit = false;
my.blinkm.off()
every((1).seconds(), function() {
if (lit === true) {
lit = false;
my.blinkm.rgb(0xaa, 0, 0);
} else {
lit = true;
my.blinkm.rgb(0, 0, 0);
}
});
}
}).start();
Cylon.js has a extensible system for connecting to hardware devices. The following 15 different i2c devices are currently supported:
We're busy adding documentation to our web site at http://cylonjs.com/ please check there as we continue to work on Cylon.js
For our contribution guidelines, please go to https://github.com/hybridgroup/cylon/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md .
For the release history, please go to https://github.com/hybridgroup/cylon-i2c/blob/master/RELEASES.md .
Copyright (c) 2013-2016 The Hybrid Group. Licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.