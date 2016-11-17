Cylon.js For GPIO

Cylon.js (http://cylonjs.com) is a JavaScript framework for robotics, physical computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

This module provides drivers for General Purpose Input/Output (GPIO) devices (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Purpose_Input/Output). It must be used along with an adaptor module such as cylon-firmata (https://github.com/hybridgroup/cylon-firmata) that supports the needed interfaces for GPIO devices.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install cylon cylon-gpio

Note you must also install whichever adaptor you want to use, such as: npm install cylon-firmata

Example

var Cylon = require ( 'cylon' ); Cylon.robot({ connections : { arduino : { adaptor : 'firmata' , port : '/dev/ttyACM0' } }, devices : { led : { driver : 'led' , pin : 13 }, button : { driver : 'button' , pin : 2 } }, work : function ( my ) { my.button.on( 'push' , my.led.toggle); } }).start();

Hardware Support

Cylon.js has a extensible system for connecting to hardware devices. The following 14 GPIO devices are currently supported:

Analog Sensor

Button

Continuous Servo

Direct Pin

IR Range Sensor

LED

Makey Button (high-resistance button like the MakeyMakey)

Maxbotix Ultrasonic Range Finder

Motor

Relay

RGB LED

Servo

Temperature Sensor

TP401 Gas Sensor

More drivers are coming soon...

Documentation

We're busy adding documentation to our web site at http://cylonjs.com/ please check there as we continue to work on Cylon.js

Contributing

For our contribution guidelines, please go to https://github.com/hybridgroup/cylon/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md .

Release History

For the release history, please go to https://github.com/hybridgroup/cylon-gpio/blob/master/RELEASES.md .

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2016 The Hybrid Group. Licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.