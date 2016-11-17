Cylon.js (http://cylonjs.com) is a JavaScript framework for robotics, physical computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
This module provides drivers for General Purpose Input/Output (GPIO) devices (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Purpose_Input/Output). It must be used along with an adaptor module such as cylon-firmata (https://github.com/hybridgroup/cylon-firmata) that supports the needed interfaces for GPIO devices.
Install the module with:
npm install cylon cylon-gpio
Note you must also install whichever adaptor you want to use, such as:
npm install cylon-firmata
var Cylon = require('cylon');
// Initialize the robot
Cylon.robot({
connections: {
arduino: { adaptor: 'firmata', port: '/dev/ttyACM0' }
},
devices: {
led: { driver: 'led', pin: 13 },
button: { driver: 'button', pin: 2 }
},
work: function(my) {
my.button.on('push', my.led.toggle);
}
}).start();
Cylon.js has a extensible system for connecting to hardware devices. The following 14 GPIO devices are currently supported:
