cylon-gpio

by hybridgroup
0.30.1 (see all)

Cylon drivers for GPIO devices

Popularity

Downloads/wk

267

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Cylon.js For GPIO

Cylon.js (http://cylonjs.com) is a JavaScript framework for robotics, physical computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

This module provides drivers for General Purpose Input/Output (GPIO) devices (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Purpose_Input/Output). It must be used along with an adaptor module such as cylon-firmata (https://github.com/hybridgroup/cylon-firmata) that supports the needed interfaces for GPIO devices.

Want to use Ruby on robots? Check out our sister project Artoo (http://artoo.io)

Want to use the Go programming language to power your robots? Check out our sister project Gobot (http://gobot.io).

Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install cylon cylon-gpio

Note you must also install whichever adaptor you want to use, such as: npm install cylon-firmata

Example

var Cylon = require('cylon');

// Initialize the robot
Cylon.robot({
  connections: {
    arduino: { adaptor: 'firmata', port: '/dev/ttyACM0' }
  },

  devices: {
    led: { driver: 'led', pin: 13 },
    button: { driver: 'button', pin: 2 }
  },

  work: function(my) {
    my.button.on('push', my.led.toggle);
  }
}).start();

Hardware Support

Cylon.js has a extensible system for connecting to hardware devices. The following 14 GPIO devices are currently supported:

  • Analog Sensor
  • Button
  • Continuous Servo
  • Direct Pin
  • IR Range Sensor
  • LED
  • Makey Button (high-resistance button like the MakeyMakey)
  • Maxbotix Ultrasonic Range Finder
  • Motor
  • Relay
  • RGB LED
  • Servo
  • Temperature Sensor
  • TP401 Gas Sensor

More drivers are coming soon...

Documentation

We're busy adding documentation to our web site at http://cylonjs.com/ please check there as we continue to work on Cylon.js

Thank you!

Contributing

For our contribution guidelines, please go to https://github.com/hybridgroup/cylon/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md .

Release History

For the release history, please go to https://github.com/hybridgroup/cylon-gpio/blob/master/RELEASES.md .

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2016 The Hybrid Group. Licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

