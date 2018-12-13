openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cyclic-router

by cyclejs-community
6.0.0 (see all)

Router Driver built for Cycle.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

177

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cyclic-router

cyclic-router V5 is a routing library built for Cycle.js. Unlike previous versions, cyclic-router V5 is not a driver. It is a main function-wrapper (routerify) which relies on @cycle/history for driver source/sink interactions.

For older versions of cyclic-router, V4 and earlier please go to the old README

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install --save @cycle/history # @cycle/history is a peerDependency of cyclic-router
$ npm install --save-dev @types/history # @cycle/history uses ReactTraining/history 
                                       # under the hood (For Typescript users only)
$ npm install --save cyclic-router

Routerify requires you to inject the route matcher. We'll use switch-path for our examples but other matching libraries could be adapted to be used here:

$ npm install --save switch-path

// using an ES6 transpiler, like babel
import {routerify} from 'cyclic-router'

// not using an ES6 transpiler
var routerify = require('cyclic-router').routerify

Basic Usage

import xs from 'xstream';
import {run} from '@cycle/run';
import {makeDOMDriver} from '@cycle/dom';
import {routerify} from 'cyclic-router';
import {makeHistoryDriver} from '@cycle/history';
import switchPath from 'switch-path';

function main(sources) {
  const pageSinks$ = sources.router.routedComponent({
    '/': HomeComponent,
    '/other': OtherComponent
  })(sources);
  
  return {
    DOM: pageSinks$.map(c => c.DOM).flatten(),
    router: xs.of('/other') // Notice use of 'router' sink name, 
                            // which proxies the original 'history' sink
  };
}

const mainWithRouting = routerify(main, switchPath)

run(mainWithRouting, {
  DOM: makeDOMDriver('#app'),
  history: makeHistoryDriver() // create history driver as usual,
                               // but it gets proxied by routerify
});

Routerify Options

Routerify accepts an options object like so: routerify(main, switchPath, options)

The options object conforms to the interface:

interface RouterOptions {
    basename?: string;
    historyName?: string;
    routerName?: string;
    omitHistory?: boolean;
}
  • basename - The root router path, defaults to /
  • historyName - The source/sink name associated with the raw history driver, defaults to history
  • routerName - The source/sink name you want exposed to your app which captures the functionality/streams associated with routerify. Defaults to router
  • omitHistory - Routerify hides the source/sink name associated with the raw history driver (given in the historyName option) from your app and only exposes the source/sink name associated with the router (given in the routerName option). Defaults to true, If you would like your app to have access to both the raw history source/sink and the router source/sink (injected by routerify), set this option to false

Route Parameters

This behavior changes based on the injected route matcher. In the case of switch-path, you can pass route parameters to your component by adding them to the component sources.

const routes = {
  '/:id': id => sources => YourComponent({props$: Observable.of({id}), ...sources})
}

Dynamically change route

You can dynamically change route from code by emitting inputs handled by the history driver.

...
import sampleCombine from 'xstream/extra/sampleCombine'

function main(sources) {
  // ...
  const homePageClick$ = sources.DOM.select(".home").events("click");
  const previousPageClick$ = sources.DOM.select(".previous").events("click");
  const nextPageClick$ = sources.DOM.select(".next").events("click");
  const oldPageClick$ = sources.DOM.select(".old").events("click");
  const aboutPageClick$ = sources.DOM.select(".about").events("click");
  const replacePageClick$ = sources.DOM.select(".replace").events("click");
  
  return {
    // ...
    router: xs.merge(
        // Go to page "/"
        homePageClick$.mapTo("/"),
        
        // Go back to previous page
        previousPageClick$.mapTo({ type: "goBack" }),
        
        // Go forward to next page
        nextPageClick$.mapTo({ type: "goForward" }),
        
        // Go back from 5 pages
        oldPageClick$.mapTo({ type: "go", value: -5 }),
        
        // Go to page "/about" with some state set to router's location
        aboutPageClick$.mapTo({ pathname: "/about", state: { some: "state" } })
        
        // Replace the current history entry with the same path, but with new state info
        replacePageClick$.compose(sampleCombine(sources.router.history$)).map(([_, route]) => {
          return { type: 'replace', pathname: route.pathname, state: { some: "different state" } }
        ))
    ),
  };
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial