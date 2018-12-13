cyclic-router V5 is a routing library built for Cycle.js. Unlike previous versions, cyclic-router V5 is not a driver. It is a
main function-wrapper (routerify) which relies on @cycle/history for driver source/sink interactions.
For older versions of cyclic-router, V4 and earlier please go to the old README
Using npm:
$ npm install --save @cycle/history # @cycle/history is a peerDependency of cyclic-router
$ npm install --save-dev @types/history # @cycle/history uses ReactTraining/history
# under the hood (For Typescript users only)
$ npm install --save cyclic-router
Routerify requires you to inject the route matcher. We'll use
switch-path for our examples but other matching libraries could be adapted to be used here:
$ npm install --save switch-path
// using an ES6 transpiler, like babel
import {routerify} from 'cyclic-router'
// not using an ES6 transpiler
var routerify = require('cyclic-router').routerify
import xs from 'xstream';
import {run} from '@cycle/run';
import {makeDOMDriver} from '@cycle/dom';
import {routerify} from 'cyclic-router';
import {makeHistoryDriver} from '@cycle/history';
import switchPath from 'switch-path';
function main(sources) {
const pageSinks$ = sources.router.routedComponent({
'/': HomeComponent,
'/other': OtherComponent
})(sources);
return {
DOM: pageSinks$.map(c => c.DOM).flatten(),
router: xs.of('/other') // Notice use of 'router' sink name,
// which proxies the original 'history' sink
};
}
const mainWithRouting = routerify(main, switchPath)
run(mainWithRouting, {
DOM: makeDOMDriver('#app'),
history: makeHistoryDriver() // create history driver as usual,
// but it gets proxied by routerify
});
Routerify accepts an options object like so:
routerify(main, switchPath, options)
The
options object conforms to the interface:
interface RouterOptions {
basename?: string;
historyName?: string;
routerName?: string;
omitHistory?: boolean;
}
basename - The root router path, defaults to
/
historyName - The source/sink name associated with the raw history driver, defaults to
history
routerName - The source/sink name you want exposed to your app which captures the functionality/streams associated with routerify. Defaults to
router
omitHistory - Routerify hides the source/sink name associated with the raw history driver (given in the
historyName option) from your app and only exposes the source/sink name associated with the router (given in the
routerName option). Defaults to
true, If you would like your app to have access to both the raw
history source/sink and the
router source/sink (injected by routerify), set this option to
false
This behavior changes based on the injected route matcher. In the case of
switch-path, you can pass route parameters to your component by adding them to the component sources.
const routes = {
'/:id': id => sources => YourComponent({props$: Observable.of({id}), ...sources})
}
You can dynamically change route from code by emitting inputs handled by the history driver.
...
import sampleCombine from 'xstream/extra/sampleCombine'
function main(sources) {
// ...
const homePageClick$ = sources.DOM.select(".home").events("click");
const previousPageClick$ = sources.DOM.select(".previous").events("click");
const nextPageClick$ = sources.DOM.select(".next").events("click");
const oldPageClick$ = sources.DOM.select(".old").events("click");
const aboutPageClick$ = sources.DOM.select(".about").events("click");
const replacePageClick$ = sources.DOM.select(".replace").events("click");
return {
// ...
router: xs.merge(
// Go to page "/"
homePageClick$.mapTo("/"),
// Go back to previous page
previousPageClick$.mapTo({ type: "goBack" }),
// Go forward to next page
nextPageClick$.mapTo({ type: "goForward" }),
// Go back from 5 pages
oldPageClick$.mapTo({ type: "go", value: -5 }),
// Go to page "/about" with some state set to router's location
aboutPageClick$.mapTo({ pathname: "/about", state: { some: "state" } })
// Replace the current history entry with the same path, but with new state info
replacePageClick$.compose(sampleCombine(sources.router.history$)).map(([_, route]) => {
return { type: 'replace', pathname: route.pathname, state: { some: "different state" } }
))
),
};
}