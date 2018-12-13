cyclic-router V5 is a routing library built for Cycle.js. Unlike previous versions, cyclic-router V5 is not a driver. It is a main function-wrapper (routerify) which relies on @cycle/history for driver source/sink interactions.

For older versions of cyclic-router, V4 and earlier please go to the old README

Installation

Using npm:

npm install --save @cycle/ history npm install --save-dev @types/ history # under the hood (For Typescript users only) npm install --save cyclic-router

Routerify requires you to inject the route matcher. We'll use switch-path for our examples but other matching libraries could be adapted to be used here:

$ npm install --save switch -path

import {routerify} from 'cyclic-router' var routerify = require ( 'cyclic-router' ).routerify

Basic Usage

import xs from 'xstream' ; import {run} from '@cycle/run' ; import {makeDOMDriver} from '@cycle/dom' ; import {routerify} from 'cyclic-router' ; import {makeHistoryDriver} from '@cycle/history' ; import switchPath from 'switch-path' ; function main ( sources ) { const pageSinks$ = sources.router.routedComponent({ '/' : HomeComponent, '/other' : OtherComponent })(sources); return { DOM : pageSinks$.map( c => c.DOM).flatten(), router : xs.of( '/other' ) }; } const mainWithRouting = routerify(main, switchPath) run(mainWithRouting, { DOM : makeDOMDriver( '#app' ), history : makeHistoryDriver() });

Routerify Options

Routerify accepts an options object like so: routerify(main, switchPath, options)

The options object conforms to the interface:

interface RouterOptions { basename?: string ; historyName?: string ; routerName?: string ; omitHistory?: boolean ; }

basename - The root router path, defaults to /

- The root router path, defaults to historyName - The source/sink name associated with the raw history driver, defaults to history

- The source/sink name associated with the raw history driver, defaults to routerName - The source/sink name you want exposed to your app which captures the functionality/streams associated with routerify. Defaults to router

- The source/sink name you want exposed to your app which captures the functionality/streams associated with routerify. Defaults to omitHistory - Routerify hides the source/sink name associated with the raw history driver (given in the historyName option) from your app and only exposes the source/sink name associated with the router (given in the routerName option). Defaults to true , If you would like your app to have access to both the raw history source/sink and the router source/sink (injected by routerify), set this option to false

Route Parameters

This behavior changes based on the injected route matcher. In the case of switch-path , you can pass route parameters to your component by adding them to the component sources.

const routes = { '/:id' : id => sources => YourComponent({ props$ : Observable.of({id}), ...sources}) }

Dynamically change route

You can dynamically change route from code by emitting inputs handled by the history driver.