cycled

Cycle through the items of an array

This package can be useful for cycling through tabs, images of slideshows, etc.

Install

npm install cycled

Usage

import Cycled from 'cycled' ; const cycled = new Cycled([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); cycled.current(); cycled.next(); cycled.next(); cycled.next(); cycled.previous();

API

cycled = new Cycled(array)

Initiates an array subclass with the methods documented below. Since it's an array, you can use all the normal array methods on it.

array

Type: Array

The array to wrap.

cycled

The instance is an iterable that will cycle through the array. It will cycle through the number of elements equaling the length of the array from the current index.

import Cycled from 'cycled' ; const numberCycle = new Cycled([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]); console .log(...numberCycle);

Returns the current item.

Returns the next item.

Returns the previous item.

Returns the item by going the given amount of steps through the array. For example, calling step(2) is like calling next() twice. You go backward by specifying a negative number.

Returns the item that is located in the given amount of steps through the array. For example, calling peek(2) would get the item 2 items after the current one. You go backward by specifying a negative number.

This method is similar to .step() but without changing the current item.

index

Get or set the current index.

Returns an iterable that will cycle through the array indefinitely.

Returns an iterable that will cycle through the array backward indefinitely.

Example

Here we create a simple tab component that can have the active view set or go forward/backward through the tabs.