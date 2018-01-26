Hot module reloading is super cool. You can change your code in an instant, and you don't have to reload the page to see the result.
The most annoying part about it is that it throws away your application state! So if you want to develop with your app in a certain state, you have to recreate that state manually each time the code is reloaded.
cycle-restart solves that problem for you! It records all the actions you perform and replays them after you change your code. Best part is that it happens in the blink of an eye!
edge/cyc is a great boilerplate project to help you get started with cycle-restart.
$ npm install cycle-restart --save-dev
cycle-restart is designed to be used with hot module reloading, provided either by browserify-hmr or Webpack.
You'll want to set up your entry point (usually
index.js) like so:
import {setup} from '@cycle/run';
import {makeDOMDriver} from '@cycle/dom';
import {makeHTTPDriver} from '@cycle/http';
import {rerunner, restartable} from 'cycle-restart';
import app from './src/app';
const makeDrivers = () => ({
DOM: restartable(makeDOMDriver('.app'), {pauseSinksWhileReplaying: false}),
HTTP: restartable(makeHTTPDriver())
});
let rerun = rerunner(setup, makeDrivers);
rerun(app);
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept('./src/app', () => {
const newApp = require('./src/app').default;
rerun(newApp);
});
}
state refers to the object containing the sinks and sources returned by
Cycle.setup.
restart(setup, main, drivers, state, isolate = {}, destinationTime = null) => newstate
Runs a new
main and
drivers, and replays any available history recorded on
state. Drivers will only be replayed if they are restartable.
If you use
isolate in your application, you should supply it so that its internal counter can be reset.
You can also supply a Javascript Date as
destinationTime if you wish to replay actions only up to a certain time.
restartable(driver, pauseSinksWhileReplaying = true) => newDriver
Wraps
driver with the ability to record a log of actions and restart. When
restart is called, actions recorded on the driver's associated sources are replayed onto the driver.
If
pauseSinksWhileReplaying is
true, drivers will drop any items emitted during replay. Currently, this needs to be
false for the DOM driver.
rerunner(setup, makeDrivers, isolate = {}) => rerun(main, destinationTime = null) => state
Takes
Cycle.setup and a function that returns your drivers and produces a function that can be called with the same
main and
destinationTime as
restart, but automatically passes
isolate and the previous
state.
The
rerun pattern is an abstraction of the common use case where
state is saved and passed to the next
restart call, and
isolate does not change.
rerun can also be used instead of
Cycle.run to start the application for the first time.
cycle-restart works great with browserify-hmr.
Assuming we have an
index.js with the above code, and
src/app.js exporting our
main function. We also need an
index.html with a
<script> that loads our
bundle.js
First, we need to install
watchify and
browserify-hmr:
$ npm install watchify browserify-hmr babelify --save-dev
Then we can use
watchify to serve our bundle:
$ watchify -t babelify -p browserify-hmr index.js -o bundle.js
You can also use
budo as a development server.
budo makes it easy to also live reload your css. For an example of this, see Widdershin/cycle-hot-reloading-example
Have a look at the webpack docs for setting up hot module reloading.
The minimum requirement to get HMR working with webpack config is first to add these two entry points to your
config.entry
entry: [
// The script refreshing the browser on none hot updates
'webpack-dev-server/client?http://localhost:8080',
'webpack/hot/dev-server', // For hot style updates
mainPath, // your actual entry
]
and of course, the HMR plugin itself in
config.plugins
plugins: [new Webpack.HotModuleReplacementPlugin()]
Finally, run the command on the directory where your webpack config file is located. Defaults to
webpack.config.js
webpack-dev-server --progress --colors --inline
For an example, look at https://github.com/FeliciousX/cyclejs-starter
(If anyone who has experience with SystemJS could add some instructions about how to get set up, it would be greatly appreciated)
cycle-restart is tested against and known to work with the following drivers:
Other drivers are likely to work off the bat. If you encounter a problem, please raise an issue and we will try and add compatability. If you use a driver not on this list and it works, let us know about it.
cycle-restart does in fact support isolate. If you use
isolate in your apps, simply pass it as an extra argument to
restart.
import {setup} from '@cycle/run';
import {makeDOMDriver} from '@cycle/dom';
import {makeHTTPDriver} from '@cycle/http';
+ import isolate from '@cycle/isolate';
import {rerunner, restartable} from 'cycle-restart';
import app from './src/app';
const makeDrivers = () => ({
DOM: restartable(makeDOMDriver('.app'), {pauseSinksWhileReplaying: false}),
HTTP: restartable(makeHTTPDriver())
});
- const rerun = rerunner(setup, makeDrivers);
+ const rerun = rerunner(setup, makeDrivers, isolate);
rerun(app);
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept('./src/app', () => {
const newApp = require('./src/app').default;
rerun(newApp);
});
}
cycle-restart relies on your
main function being pure. That means all real world side effects need to be encapsulated in drivers.
Here are some of the things that are likely to break right now:
cycle-animation-driver or
cycle-time-driver. Time is a side effect. (This includes
Rx.Observable.interval() and
Rx.Observable.timestamp()).
Math.random(). If you're using random numbers in your program, you should use a generator that produces deterministic numbers such as the mersenne twister from random-js.
Your contribution is extremely welcome. Please feel free to open issues, pull requests or help in any way you'd like. If you're unsure how best you can contribute, get in touch and we can chat.
cycle-restart is released under the MIT license. Please see the
LICENSE file for full text.