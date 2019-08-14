An RxJS functional interface to Facebook's React.
Cycle-React creates custom React Hooks and allow applications to be written in functional style and control data flow with Observables.
Additionally, Cycle-React is inspired by a beautiful framework called Cycle.js.
npm install cycle-react react rxjs
React v16.8 or later is required.
Currently, Only RxJS 6 is supported. For migrating RxJS with cycle-react v7, see release note for details.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { useInteractions } from 'cycle-react';
import { map } from 'rxjs/operators'
const [interactions, useCycle] = useInteractions(
'', // Initial state
{ // Interaction operators
onNameChange: map(ev => currentState => ev.target.value)
}
);
function View() {
const name = useCycle();
return (
<div>
<label>Name:</label>
<input type="text"
onChange={interactions('onNameChange')} />
<hr />
<h1>Hello {name}</h1>
</div>
);
}
ReactDOM.render(
<View />,
document.querySelector('.js-container')
);
interactions is a collection containing all user interaction events happening
on the user-defined event handlers on the DOM, which you can define by providing
Object.<string, function>. And the event handler for DOM can be defined by
interactions.listener(eventName) or simply
interactions(eventName).
Function
useInteractions subscribes the Observable which is the combination of all
interactions merged together, and calls
setState from
useState(initialState).
By connecting
interactions and
setState, the Observable of user interactions and
state changes is completed.
You can learn more about the concept behind
interactions and
Cycle from
André's amazing presentation:
"What if the user was a function?"
|Redux
|Cycle-React
|Actions
|Interactions name
|Reducers
|Interactions operator
|Store
|Interactions object and side-effect from useCycle
|Provider
|createContext - Check example TodoMVC for details.
|dispatch(action)
|interactions(action)
Cycle-React is a React-style implementation of Cycle.js, so we have the same concept of handling user interactions. Learn more on: http://cycle.js.org/dialogue.html
In addition, we're working on the documentation site for Cycle-React with more useful examples, too. Stay tuned!
Example can be found at examples/native
Specifically,
merge and
Subject from
rxjs, and
scan,
startWith from
rxjs/operators.
Not recommended anymore after Cycle-React 7.0. Think Cycle-React as a concise RxJS version of Redux.
Nested composition has not supported yet.
npm run examples starts an HTTP server that shows examples