An RxJS functional interface to Facebook's React.

Cycle-React creates custom React Hooks and allow applications to be written in functional style and control data flow with Observables.

Additionally, Cycle-React is inspired by a beautiful framework called Cycle.js.

Installing

npm install cycle-react react rxjs

React v16.8 or later is required.

Currently, Only RxJS 6 is supported. For migrating RxJS with cycle-react v7, see release note for details.

Example

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { useInteractions } from 'cycle-react' ; import { map } from 'rxjs/operators' const [interactions, useCycle] = useInteractions( '' , { onNameChange : map( ev => currentState => ev.target.value) } ); function View ( ) { const name = useCycle(); return ( < div > < label > Name: </ label > < input type = "text" onChange = {interactions( ' onNameChange ')} /> < hr /> < h1 > Hello {name} </ h1 > </ div > ); } ReactDOM.render( < View /> , document.querySelector('.js-container') );

interactions is a collection containing all user interaction events happening on the user-defined event handlers on the DOM, which you can define by providing Object.<string, function> . And the event handler for DOM can be defined by interactions.listener(eventName) or simply interactions(eventName) .

Function useInteractions subscribes the Observable which is the combination of all interactions merged together, and calls setState from useState(initialState) . By connecting interactions and setState , the Observable of user interactions and state changes is completed.

You can learn more about the concept behind interactions and Cycle from André's amazing presentation: "What if the user was a function?"

From Redux to Cycle-React

Redux Cycle-React Actions Interactions name Reducers Interactions operator Store Interactions object and side-effect from useCycle Provider createContext - Check example TodoMVC for details. dispatch(action) interactions(action)

Learn more

Cycle-React is a React-style implementation of Cycle.js, so we have the same concept of handling user interactions. Learn more on: http://cycle.js.org/dialogue.html

In addition, we're working on the documentation site for Cycle-React with more useful examples, too. Stay tuned!

React Native

Example can be found at examples/native

FAQ

What operators are used from RxJS 6?

src/rxjs-adapter.js

Specifically, merge and Subject from rxjs , and scan , startWith from rxjs/operators .

Can I use Cycle-React with Redux?

Not recommended anymore after Cycle-React 7.0. Think Cycle-React as a concise RxJS version of Redux.

Can I host a Cycle-React application in another Cycle-React application?

Nested composition has not supported yet.

Run examples

npm run examples starts an HTTP server that shows examples

Community

Ask "how do I...?" questions in Cycle-React's Gitter:



Propose and discuss significant changes as a GitHub issues

Contributions and thanks

@cem2ran for adding the support of React Native

@corps for implementing the render scheduler feature

License

The MIT License