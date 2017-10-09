Writable stream for AWS CloudWatch Logs, inspired by bunyan-cloudwatch.

Features

Uses aws-sdk.

Can be used anywhere Writable streams are allowed.

Allows for recovery from AWS errors.

Creates log groups and streams if they do not exist.

Filtering of log events by the stream itself.

Safe stringification of log events.

API Docs

There are two forms of the API docs:

Normal API docs - Use this if you using cwlogs-writable as-is and not customizing/extending it's functionality.

Extended API docs - Use this to also view protected methods that you can use to customize/extend cwlogs-writable.

Quick Start

Install the library using NPM into your existing node project:

npm install cwlogs-writable

Create and write to the stream.

var CWLogsWritable = require ( 'cwlogs-writable' ); var streamName = 'my-log-stream/' + Date .now() + '/' + Math .round( Math .random() * 4026531839 + 268435456 ).toString( 16 ); var stream = new CWLogsWritable({ logGroupName : 'my-aws-log-group' , logStreamName : streamName, cloudWatchLogsOptions : { region : 'us-east-1' , accessKeyId : '{AWS-IAM-USER-ACCESS-KEY-ID}' , secretAccessKey : '{AWS-SECRET-ACCESS-KEY}' } }); stream.write( 'example-log-message' );

Also consider this checklist:

Are my log stream names unique enough?

What if a log record stringification fails?

Should my logging recover from errors or fail fast?

Bunyan Example

var bunyan = require ( 'bunyan' ); var CWLogsWritable = require ( 'cwlogs-writable' ); var streamName = 'my-log-stream/' + Date .now() + '/' + Math .round( Math .random() * 4026531839 + 268435456 ).toString( 16 ); var logger = bunyan.createLogger({ name : 'foo' , streams : [ { level : 'debug' , type : 'raw' , stream : new CWLogsWritable({ logGroupName : 'my-aws-log-group' , logStreamName : streamName, cloudWatchLogsOptions : { } }) } ] });

Picking LogStream Names

In AWS CloudWatch Logs a LogStream represents "a sequence of log events from a single emitter of logs".

The important part is "single emitter", as this implies that log events should not be put into a LogStream concurrently by multiple emitters.

This is enforced by the PutLogEvents API action which requires each call to include a "sequenceToken". That token is changed each time a call is successful, and the new token is used for the next call.

If an emitter provides an incorrect token, the API will respond with an InvalidSequenceTokenException.

To avoid this error, you must pick LogStream names that are unique to the emitter or at least include enough randomness.

var logStreamName = [ process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development' , new Date ().toISOString().substr( 0 , 10 ), process.env.EC2_INSTANCE_ID || null , 'p' + process.pid, Math .round( Math .random() * 4026531839 + 268435456 ).toString( 16 ), ].filter( Boolean ).join( '/' ).replace( /[:*]/g , '' );

Capturing Log Record Stringification Errors

Before log records are sent to AWS they must be stringified. cwlogs-writable uses safe stringification techniques to handle circular references that would normally cause JSON.stringify to fail.

Other errors thrown during stringification (e.g. one thrown by a property getter) will also be handled if the optional dependency safe-json-stringify is installed.

If it is not installed, cwlogs-writable will catch the error and emit a stringifyError event.

var stream = new CWLogsWritable({ ... }); stream.on( 'stringifyError' , function ( err, record ) { console .log( 'Failed to stringify log entry!' , err); });

Recovering from Errors

By default cwlogs-writable will handle the two most common AWS errors, InvalidSequenceTokenException and DataAlreadyAcceptedException , to give your application as much resiliency as possible.

For all other errors, the default behavior of a CWLogsWritable stream is to emit an 'error' event, clear any queued logs, and ignore all further writes to the stream to prevent memory leaks.

To override this behavior you can provide a onError callback that will allow you to recover from these errors.

var CWLogsWritable = require ( 'cwlogs-writable' ); function onError ( err, logEvents, next ) { if (!logEvents) { next(err); return ; } if ( this .getQueueSize() < 100 ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { next(logEvents); }, 2000 ); } else { console .error( 'Failed to send logEvents: ' + JSON .stringify(logEvents) ); next(); } } var streamName = 'my-log-stream/' + Date .now() + '/' + Math .round( Math .random() * 4026531839 + 268435456 ).toString( 16 ); var stream = new CWLogsWritable({ logGroupName : 'my-aws-log-group' , logStreamName : streamName, cloudWatchLogsOptions : { }, onError : onError });

Custom Handling of InvalidSequenceTokenException AWS Errors

Frequent InvalidSequenceTokenException AWS errors may indicate a problem with the uniqueness of your LogStream name (see Picking LogStream Names).

If you are experiencing throttling on PutLogEvents or DescribeLogStreams actions, you may want to add custom handling of InvalidSequenceTokenException errors.

function getLogStreamName ( ) { return 'my-log-stream/' + Date .now() + '/' + Math .round( Math .random() * 4026531839 + 268435456 ).toString( 16 ); } function onError ( err, logEvents, next ) { if (err.code === 'InvalidSequenceTokenException' ) { this .logStreamName = getLogStreamName(); next(logEvents); } else { next(err); } } var stream = new CWLogsWritable({ logGroupName : 'my-aws-log-group' , logStreamName : getLogStreamName(), cloudWatchLogsOptions : { }, retryOnInvalidSequenceToken : false , onError : onError });

CWLogsWritable Options

logGroupName Required

Type: string AWS CloudWatch LogGroup name. It will be created if it doesn't exist.

logStreamName Required

Type: string AWS CloudWatch LogStream name. It will be created if it doesn't exist.

cloudWatchLogsOptions Optional

Type: object

Default: {} Options passed to AWS.CloudWatchLogs service.

writeInterval Optional

Type: string | number

Default: "nextTick" Amount of wait time after a Writable#_write call to allow batching of log events. Must be a positive number or "nextTick". If "nextTick", process.nextTick is used. If a number, setTimeout is used.

retryableDelay Optional

Type: string | number

Default: 150

retryableMax Optional

Type: number

Default: 100 Maximum number of times an AWS error marked as "retryable" will be retried before the error is instead passed to CWLogsWritable#onError.

maxBatchCount Optional

Type: number

Default: 10000 Maximum number of log events allowed in a single PutLogEvents API call.

maxBatchSize Optional

Type: number

Default: 1048576 Maximum number of bytes allowed in a single PutLogEvents API call.

ignoreDataAlreadyAcceptedException Optional

Type: boolean

Default: true Ignore DataAlreadyAcceptedException errors. This will bypass CWLogsWritable#onError. See cwlogs-writable/issues/10.

retryOnInvalidSequenceToken Optional

Type: boolean

Default: true Retry on InvalidSequenceTokenException errors. This will bypass CWLogsWritable#onError. See cwlogs-writable/issues/12.

onError Optional

Type: function Called when an AWS error is encountered. Overwrites CWLogsWritable#onError method.

filterWrite Optional

Type: function Filter writes to CWLogsWritable. Overwrites CWLogsWritable#filterWrite method.

objectMode Optional

Type: boolean

Default: true Passed to the Writable constructor. See https://nodejs.org/api/stream.html#stream_object_mode.

Change Log

See CHANGELOG.md

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017 Andre Mekkawi <github@andremekkawi.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.