Node.js stream-based access to CloudWatch Logs.
The cwlogs module
Examples
var cwlogs = require('cwlogs');
Provide a readable stream of log events for a particular log group
Parameters
options object default Node.js ReadableStream options
with extensions detailed below.
options.group string the name of the LogGroup to read
options.region string the AWS region in which the LogGroup resides
options.pattern [string] a search string to use to filter log events
options.start [number] read log events after the provided time (in ms since since Jan 01 1970) (optional, default
15minutesago)
options.start [number] read log events until the provided time (in ms since since Jan 01 1970) (optional, default
now)
options.messages [boolean] if set to true, the stream will be in objectMode: false and will provide only log event messages (optional, default
false)
options.retry [function] a function to handle retry events from AWS requests
Examples
var readable = cwlogs.readable({
group: '/aws/lambda/my-lambda-function-name',
region: 'us-east-1',
messages: true,
start: 1464984431610,
end: 1464985321508,
pattern: 'error'
});
readable.pipe(process.stdout);
Returns object a Node.js ReadableStream
work-in-progress