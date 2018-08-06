cwlogs

Node.js stream-based access to CloudWatch Logs.

Node.js API

Examples

var cwlogs = require ( 'cwlogs' );

readable

Provide a readable stream of log events for a particular log group

Parameters

options object default Node.js ReadableStream options with extensions detailed below. options.group string the name of the LogGroup to read options.region string the AWS region in which the LogGroup resides options.pattern [string] a search string to use to filter log events options.start [number] read log events after the provided time (in ms since since Jan 01 1970) (optional, default 15minutesago ) options.start [number] read log events until the provided time (in ms since since Jan 01 1970) (optional, default now ) options.messages [boolean] if set to true, the stream will be in objectMode: false and will provide only log event messages (optional, default false ) options.retry [function] a function to handle retry events from AWS requests

default Node.js ReadableStream options with extensions detailed below.

Examples

var readable = cwlogs.readable({ group : '/aws/lambda/my-lambda-function-name' , region : 'us-east-1' , messages : true , start : 1464984431610 , end : 1464985321508 , pattern : 'error' }); readable.pipe(process.stdout);

Returns object a Node.js ReadableStream

CLI tool

work-in-progress