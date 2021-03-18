CWL-SVG is a Typescript library for visualization of Common Workflow Language workflows

Citation

CWL-SVG : an open-source workflow visualization library for the Common Workflow Language. Seven Bridges/Rabix ( 2017 ) Available from https :

Installation

npm install cwl-svg

Standalone Demo

git clone https://github.com/rabix/cwl-svg cd cwl-svg npm install npm start // Point browser to http://localhost:8080

Integration

< html > < head > < style > #svg { width : 100% ; height : 100% ; position : absolute; } </ style > </ head > < body > < svg id = "svg" class = "cwl-workflow" > </ svg > < script src = "dist/bundle.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

import "./assets/styles/themes/rabix-dark/theme" ; import "./plugins/port-drag/theme.dark.scss" ; import "./plugins/selection/theme.dark.scss" ; import {WorkflowFactory} from "cwlts/models" ; import {Workflow} from "./graph/workflow" ; import {SVGArrangePlugin} from "./plugins/arrange/arrange" ; import {SVGNodeMovePlugin} from "./plugins/node-move/node-move" ; import {SVGPortDragPlugin} from "./plugins/port-drag/port-drag" ; import {SelectionPlugin} from "./plugins/selection/selection" ; import {SVGEdgeHoverPlugin} from "./plugins/edge-hover/edge-hover" ; import {ZoomPlugin} from "./plugins/zoom/zoom" ; const sample = require (__dirname + "/../cwl-samples/rna-seq-alignment.json" ); const wf = WorkflowFactory.from(sample); const svgRoot = document .getElementById( "svg" ) as any ; const workflow = new Workflow({ model: wf, svgRoot: svgRoot, plugins: [ new SVGArrangePlugin(), new SVGEdgeHoverPlugin(), new SVGNodeMovePlugin({ movementSpeed: 10 }), new SVGPortDragPlugin(), new SelectionPlugin(), new ZoomPlugin(), ] }); window [ "wf" ] = workflow;

Preview

Overview

Selection

Movement

Connection