WebP is a new image format that provides lossless and lossy compression for images on the web. WebP lossless images are 26% smaller in size compared to PNGs. WebP lossy images are 25-34% smaller in size compared to JPEG images at equivalent SSIM index.
You probably want
imagemin-webp instead.
$ npm install cwebp-bin
import {execFile} from 'node:child_process';
import cwebp from 'cwebp-bin';
execFile(cwebp, ['input.png', '-o', 'output.webp'], err => {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Image is converted!');
});
$ npm install --global cwebp-bin
$ cwebp --help
