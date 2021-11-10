WebP is a new image format that provides lossless and lossy compression for images on the web. WebP lossless images are 26% smaller in size compared to PNGs. WebP lossy images are 25-34% smaller in size compared to JPEG images at equivalent SSIM index.

You probably want imagemin-webp instead.

Install

npm install cwebp-bin

Usage

import {execFile} from 'node:child_process' ; import cwebp from 'cwebp-bin' ; execFile(cwebp, [ 'input.png' , '-o' , 'output.webp' ], err => { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Image is converted!' ); });

CLI

$ npm install

cwebp -- help

License

MIT © Imagemin