Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

359K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cwebp-bin GitHub Actions Status

WebP is a new image format that provides lossless and lossy compression for images on the web. WebP lossless images are 26% smaller in size compared to PNGs. WebP lossy images are 25-34% smaller in size compared to JPEG images at equivalent SSIM index.

You probably want imagemin-webp instead.

Install

$ npm install cwebp-bin

Usage

import {execFile} from 'node:child_process';
import cwebp from 'cwebp-bin';

execFile(cwebp, ['input.png', '-o', 'output.webp'], err => {
    if (err) {
        throw err;
    }

    console.log('Image is converted!');
});

CLI

$ npm install --global cwebp-bin

$ cwebp --help

License

MIT © Imagemin

