Node.js wrapper for cwebp and dwebp binaries from WebP image processing utility.
npm install cwebp
You can get latest WebP source, pre-compiled binaries and installation instructions from its official website, or from its downloads repository.
Linux users may use this installation script to automatically download and install latest WebP binaries:
curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Intervox/node-webp/latest/bin/install_webp | sudo bash
MacOS users may install WebP using MacPorts:
sudo port selfupdate
sudo port install webp
If none of it suit your needs, you may build the WebP utilities yourself.
MacOS users may install webp
0.5.0 using homebrew:
brew install webp
You may also install webp
0.3.x as npm module:
npm install webp
node-webp version
|Fully compatible WebP versions
|Partially compatible WebP versions
0.1.x
|all versions
|all versions
1.x
0.4.1 and later
|all versions
2.x
0.5.0 and later
|all versions
var CWebp = require('cwebp').CWebp;
var DWebp = require('cwebp').DWebp;
var encoder = new CWebp(source_image);
var decoder = new DWebp(source_webp);
or
// new is optional
var encoder = CWebp(source_image);
var decoder = DWebp(source_webp);
or
// Backward-compatibility with cwebp@0.1.x
var CWebp = require('cwebp');
By default
node-webp looks for
cwebp and
dwebp binary in your
$PATH.
var Webp = require('cwebp');
var binPath = require('webp').cwebp;
var webp = new Webp(source, binPath);
var CWebp = require('cwebp').CWebp;
CWebp.bin = require('webp').cwebp;
var encoder = new CWebp(source);
var DWebp = require('cwebp').DWebp;
DWebp.bin = require('webp').dwebp;
var decoder = new DWebp(source);
N.B.:
webp npm module provide old
webp 0.3.x binaries.
When source is a string
node-webp treats it as a file path.
var CWebp = require('cwebp').CWebp;
var DWebp = require('cwebp').DWebp;
var encoder = new CWebp('original.jpeg');
var decoder = new DWebp('converted.webp');
It also accepts Buffers and Streams.
var encoder = new CWebp(buffer);
var decoder = new DWebp(stream);
Note that
node-webp will start listening to the data in a source stream
only when
.write(),
.stream() or
.toBuffer() is called.
encoder.write('image.webp', function(err) {
console.log(err || 'encoded successfully');
});
decoder.write('image.png', function(err) {
console.log(err || 'decoded successfully');
});
decoder.toBuffer(function(err, buffer) {
// ...
});
var stream = encoder.stream();
stream.pipe(destination);
stream.on('error', function(err) {
// something bad happened
});
node-webp supports A+ promises.
encoder.write('image.webp').then(function() {
// ...
});
encoder.toBuffer().then(function(buffer) {
// ...
});
decoder.stream().then(function(stream) {
// ...
});
node-webp uses when.js library.
node-webp provides helper functions for most of
cwebp and
dwebp conversion options.
For the full list of available helpers see methods.json file.
encoder.quality(60);
decoder.tiff();
encoder.command('-d', 'dump.pgm');