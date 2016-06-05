cwd

Easily get the CWD (current working directory) of a project based on package.json, optionally starting from a given path. (node.js/javascript util)

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install cwd --save

Usage

var cwd = require ( 'cwd' ); cwd(); cwd( 'one/two.js' ); cwd( 'one' , 'two.js' ); cwd([ 'one' , 'two.js' ]);

