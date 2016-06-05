Easily get the CWD (current working directory) of a project based on package.json, optionally starting from a given path. (node.js/javascript util)
Install with npm:
$ npm install cwd --save
var cwd = require('cwd');
cwd();
cwd('one/two.js');
cwd('one', 'two.js');
cwd(['one', 'two.js']);
