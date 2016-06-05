openbase logo
cwd

cwd

by Jon Schlinkert
0.10.0 (see all)

Get the current working directory relative to the calling module.

Overview

Downloads/wk

406K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

cwd

Easily get the CWD (current working directory) of a project based on package.json, optionally starting from a given path. (node.js/javascript util)

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install cwd --save

Usage

var cwd = require('cwd');
cwd();
cwd('one/two.js');
cwd('one', 'two.js');
cwd(['one', 'two.js']);

Contributing

This document was generated by verb, please don't edit directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in .verb.md. See Building Docs.

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

Generate readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install -g verb verb-readme-generator && verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb, v0.9.0, on June 05, 2016.

