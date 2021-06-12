Stage.js is a 2D HTML5 JavaScript library for cross-platform game development, it is lightweight, fast and open-source.

Check out examples and demos!

中文手册

Introduction

Canvas is the graphic component of HTML5 game development, but it only has a drawing API and there is no data model like the DOM to compose your application. You need to manually draw your application and manage rendering cycles to play it. Moreover, mouse events are only available at the entire Canvas level and they also need to be processed manually.

Stage.js provides a DOM-like tree data model to compose your application and internally manages rendering cycles and the drawing of your application. It also processes and distributes mouse and touch events to targeted tree nodes. A Stage.js application consists of a tree of nodes. Each node is pinned (transformed) against its parent and has zero, one or more image textures.

Each rendering cycle consists of ticking and drawing tree nodes. On ticking, nodes adjust themselves to recent updates while on drawing each node transforms according to its pinning and draws its textures.

Rendering is retained and is paused when there is no change.

Example

Stage( function ( stage ) { stage.viewbox( 300 , 200 ); var box = Stage.image( 'box' ).appendTo(stage); box.pin( 'align' , 0.5 ); box.on( 'click' , function ( point ) { this .tween().ease( 'bounce' ).pin({ scaleX : Math .random() + 0.5 , scaleY : Math .random() + 0.5 }); }); }); Stage({ image : 'sample.png' , textures : { box : { x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 30 , height : 30 } } });

Installation

Download

Latest builds are available in the project releases page.

NPM

npm install stage-js --save

Bower

bower install stage-js --save

Usage

Browser

Include an appropriate build file from dist directory in your HTML page before your application. For example:

< script src = "path/to/stage.web.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/your-app.js" > </ script >

Generally it is preferred to directly include a browser build file in HTML pages, however it is also possible to use CommonJS require instead, for example:

var Stage = require ( 'stage-js/platform/web' );

See platform directory for other available modules.

Resources

API Doc

Application

An application is created by passing a callback function to Stage() . The library will load, create and initialize all required components and will then call the provided function with the application root node and display the container which is normally a Canvas element.

Stage( function ( stage, display ) { stage.viewbox(width, height, mode = 'in-pad' ); stage.on( 'viewport' , function ( viewport ) { }); stage.pause(); stage.resume(); });

Tree Model

Every app consists of a tree. The tree's root is provided as stage .

var node = Stage.create(); parent.append(child); parent.prepend(child); child.appendTo(parent); child.prependTo(parent); child.insertNext(sibling); child.insertPrev(sibling); sibling.insertAfter(child); sibling.insertBefore(child); child.remove(); parent.remove(child); parent.empty(); parent.first(onlyVisible = false ); parent.last(onlyVisible = false ); child.parent(); child.next(onlyVisible = false ); child.prev(onlyVisible = false ); node.visible(); node.visible(visible); node.hide(); node.show(); for ( var child = parent.first(); child; child = child.next()) { } var child, next = parent.first(); while (child = next) { next = child.next(); } node.visit({ start : function ( node ) { return skipChildren; }, end : function ( node ) { return stopVisit; }, reverse : reverseChildrenOrder = false , visible : onlyVisibleNodes = false });

Game Loop

Each rendering cycle consists of ticking and redrawing the application tree. Application and its nodes can be updated during ticking. Depending on application activities there can be three different follow-ups after ticking:

If at least one node is touched then the entire application tree will be redrawn and the game loop will continue.

If no node is touched but at least one ticking function returns true then the game loop will continue but the previous drawing will be retained.

then the game loop will continue but the previous drawing will be retained. If no node is touched and no ticking function returns true then the application will pause until it is touched directly or indirectly.

Nodes can be touched directly by calling node.touch() but usually they are touched indirectly by other actions such as pinning or tree manipulation.

node.tick( function ( millisecElapsed ) { return continueGameLoop; }, beforeChildren = false ); node.touch();

Pinning

Pinning specifies how a node is attached to its parent. Pinning consists of size, transformation, positioning and transparency.

node.pin(name); node.pin(name, value); node.pin({ name : value, ... });

When nameX equals nameY , name shorthand can be used instead.

Size

For some nodes, such as images, strings, rows and columns, size is set automatically.

node.pin({ height : height, width : width }); node.size(width, height); node.width(width); node.height(height); node.width(); node.height();

Transformation

Transformation consists of scaling, skewing and rotating. Rotation is applied after scaling and skewing.

node.pin({ scaleX : 1 , scaleY : 1 , skewX : 0 , skewY : 0 , rotation : 0 }); node.scale(x, y = x); node.scale({ x : x, y : y }); node.skew(x, y = x); node.skew({ x : x, y : y }); node.rotate(angle);

Positioning

When positioning, handle point on self is positioned at offset distance from align point on the parent. Handle and align are defined as a ratio of width/height, 0 is top/left and 1 is bottom/right. Handle defaults to the align value when it is not specified.

node.pin({ alignX : 0 , alignY : 0 , handleX : 0 , handleY : 0 , offsetX : 0 , offsetY : 0 }); node.offset(x, y); node.offset({ x : x, y : y });

By default an axis-aligned bounding box (AABB) after transformation is used for positioning, however it is possible to use a non-transformed box by setting a pivot location. Pivot location is defined as ratio of non-transformed width/height and is used as central point on self for scale, skew and rotation.

node.pin({ pivotX : 0 , pivotY : 0 });

Transparency

Transparency can be applied to both node textures and subtree nodes or only node textures.

node.pin({ alpha : 1 , textureAlpha : 1 }); node.alpha(alpha); node.alpha(alpha, textureAlpha);

Scale To

Scale to a new width/height, if mode is set to scale proportionally. Valid modes are:

in : maximum scale which keeps node edges inside the scaleWidth/Height

: maximum scale which keeps node edges inside the scaleWidth/Height in-pad : like in , but evenly pads node to fill the entire scaleWidth/Height

: like , but evenly pads node to fill the entire scaleWidth/Height out : minimum scale which keeps node edges outside scaleWidth/Height

: minimum scale which keeps node edges outside scaleWidth/Height out-crop : like out , but evenly crops it to scaleWidth/Height

node.pin({ scaleMode : mode, scaleWidth : width, scaleHeight : height }); node.scaleTo(width, height, mode);

Events

Event listeners can be registered and unregistered to nodes, listeners are called when an event is published to a node. Some events may be published to multiple nodes, but events do not propagate.

node.on(name, listener); node.off(name, listener); node.listeners(name); node.publish(name, args);

Mouse and Touch

Native mouse and touch events are captured, processed and published to application nodes. Nodes receive mouse events in local coordinates, i.e. mouse location is specified as the distance to the top-left of the node.

node.on( 'click' , function ( point ) { });

Instead of native click events, syntatic click events are created and published to nodes. In addition to standard event types, a syntactic mousecancel event type is also supported which is similar to touchcancel but is published when a mousedown is not followed by mouseup .

Stage.Mouse.CLICK = 'click' ; Stage.Mouse.START = 'touchstart mousedown' ; Stage.Mouse.MOVE = 'touchmove mousemove' ; Stage.Mouse.END = 'touchend mouseup' ; Stage.Mouse.CANCEL = 'touchcancel mousecancel' ;

Texture

Textures are drawable objects which are used by tree nodes to draw graphics on the Canvas surface.

Texture Atlas

A texture atlas (sprite sheet) consists of a set of named textures which are referenced by name in an application.

Atlases are usually created using static image files. Images referenced in atlases are automatically preloaded.

Stage({ name : 'mario' , image : { src : 'mario.png' , ratio : 1 , } textures : { stand : { x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 40 , height : 60 }, walk : [ { x : 40 , y : 0 , width : 40 , height : 60 }, { x : 80 , y : 0 , width : 40 , height : 60 }, { x : 120 , y : 0 , width : 40 , height : 60 } ], number : { '0' : { x : 0 , y : 60 , width : 10 , height : 14 }, '1' : { x : 10 , y : 60 , width : 10 , height : 14 }, '2' : { x : 20 , y : 60 , width : 10 , height : 14 }, '3' : { x : 30 , y : 60 , width : 10 , height : 14 }, '4' : { x : 40 , y : 60 , width : 10 , height : 14 }, '5' : { x : 50 , y : 60 , width : 10 , height : 14 }, '6' : { x : 60 , y : 60 , width : 10 , height : 14 }, '7' : { x : 70 , y : 60 , width : 10 , height : 14 }, '8' : { x : 80 , y : 60 , width : 10 , height : 14 }, '9' : { x : 90 , y : 60 , width : 10 , height : 14 } } } }); Stage.image( 'mario:stand' ); Stage.anim( 'mario:walk' ).play(); Stage.string( 'mario:number' ).value( 100 );

If image src starts with ./ it will be resolved relative to the current script URL.

Image

An image is a node with one texture.

var image = Stage.image(texture); image.image(texture); image.tile(); image.stretch();

Animation

An animation or anim is a node with an array of textures as frames.

var anim = Stage.anim(textures, fps = 15 ); anim.fps(); anim.fps(fps); anim.frames(textures); anim.gotoFrame(n); anim.moveFrame(n); anim.length(); anim.play(frameName = undefined ); anim.stop(frameName = undefined ); anim.repeat(repeat, callback = null );

String

String is a row of images which are dynamically selected from frames using characters of a string value (or items of an array value ).

var string = Stage.string(frames); string.frames( "digits" ); string.frames({ '0' : zeroTexture, '1' : oneTexture, ... }); string.frames( function ( char ) { return texture; }); string.value(value); string.value();

Row and Column

A row/column is a node which organizes its children as a horizontal/vertical sequence.

var row = Stage.row(childrenAlignY = 0 ); var column = Stage.column(childrenAlignX = 0 ); node.row(childrenAlignY = 0 ); node.column(childrenAlignX = 0 ); node.spacing(space);

Box (experimental)

A box resizes to wrap its children. It can be applied to tiled/stretched images to create variable size components such as windows and buttons.

var box = Stage.box(); node = node.box();

Tweening

Tweening is used to apply smooth transitions to pinning values.

var tween = node.tween(duration = 400 , delay = 0 , append = false ); tween.pin(pinning); tween.ease(easing); tween.duration(ms); tween.delay(ms); tween.done( function ( ) { }); tween.remove(); tween.hide(); var nextTween = tween.tween(duration = 400 , delay = 0 );

Global Methods

Stage( function ( stage, display ) { }); Stage({ }); Stage.preload( function ( done ) { done(error); }); Stage.preload(src); Stage.pause(); Stage.resume();

Development

To try examples with a live build run following command and check output for the URL to open in your browser:

npm run dev

License

Copyright 2020 Ali Shakiba http://shakiba.me/stage.js

Available under the MIT License