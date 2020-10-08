To use the CSS as it is, you can install using npm or just download cutestrap.zip:
npm i cutestrap
After cloning, you'll first need to install dependencies by running
npm run setup.
After that just run
npm start.
KSS will generate the docs from the
kss-html folder. The
dist folder is created from the
src folder.
Contributors are welcome, just follow these few guidelines:
All versions below 2.* are licensed under the MIT License, while everything after is GPLv3.
If you would like to use Cutestrap in non GPLv3 projects, you may make a donation to charity and I'll grant you an MIT license.
If you disagree, I'm open to discussion and we can talk about it on this thread where I've established my initial thoughts.