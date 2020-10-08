openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cut

cutestrap

by Tyler Childs
2.0.0-4 (see all)

A strong, independent CSS Framework. Only 2.7KB minified & gzipped.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cutestrap v2

Docs/Demo

Installation Steps

To use the CSS as it is, you can install using npm or just download cutestrap.zip:

npm i cutestrap

Development guide

After cloning, you'll first need to install dependencies by running npm run setup.

After that just run npm start.

KSS will generate the docs from the kss-html folder. The dist folder is created from the src folder.

Contributors

Contributors are welcome, just follow these few guidelines:

  • Avoid checking in compiled files (dist and docs folders) as this will reduce merge conflicts with master
  • Pass stylelint checks

License Authentication

All versions below 2.* are licensed under the MIT License, while everything after is GPLv3.

If you would like to use Cutestrap in non GPLv3 projects, you may make a donation to charity and I'll grant you an MIT license.

If you disagree, I'm open to discussion and we can talk about it on this thread where I've established my initial thoughts.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial