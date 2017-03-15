Cute up your Node stack traces

npm install -g cute-stack npm install cute-stack --save

Usage

CLI

New in version 1.3.x cute-stack has an executable, named cute . Simply use cute instead of node to get cute-stack traces:

cute myApp.js

Programmatic

Require, then call, cute-stack in your entry point file

require ( 'cute-stack' )();

File Path Transforms

cute-stack converts paths in some cases.

Any frames that contain paths matching the current working directory, those parts of the paths matching the CWD will be replaced with ./ . For instance, if the CWD is /user/dave/projects/ , and the file that's caused a trace is /user/dave/projects/foo/bar.js , the path will be rewritten as ./foo/bar.js .

The other, more esoteric transform concerns dependencies. If a dependency causes a stack trace, it might look something like ./node_modules/foo/node_modules/bar/node_modules/baz/index.js . Quite lengthy. So cute-stack replaces node_modules directories with a diamond character, so it becomes .♦foo♦bar♦baz/index.js .

API

Type

require ( 'cute-stack' )(type)

Supported types

pretty (default)

table

json

json-pretty

tree

stackSize

require ( 'cute-stack' )(stackSize) require ( 'cute-stack' )(type, stackSize)

The stackSize parameter can be used to alter how many frames a stack trace generates.

The default is 10, setting this to a high number could have an impact on performance.

During development this could be set to Infinity for unlimited stack traces

require ( 'cute-stack' )( 'pretty' , Infinity )

uncute

var cute = require ( 'cute-stack' )(); cute.uncute();

Removes alterations to stack traces

noStack

require ( 'cute-stack' ).noStack();

Disables stack traces

Plugins

var cute = require ( 'cute-stack' ); function myPlugin ( frame ) { return 'result of processing a stack frame' } cute.ui.myPlugin = myPlugin; cute( 'myPlugin' )

Add a method to cute.ui to create a new plugin. The method will be given each frame, and should return something based on that frame.

init and print

var cute = require ( 'cute-stack' ); function myPlugin ( frame ) { return 'result of processing a stack frame' } myPlugin.init = function ( ) { } myPlugin.print = function ( stack ) { return '

=====

' + stack.join( '

' ) + '

=====

' } cute.ui.myPlugin = myPlugin; cute( 'myPlugin' )

If a plugin has an init method attached to it, this will be called prior to processing all frames

If it has a print method attached this will be used to display all frames once they have been processed.

Plugin function

Instead of defining the plugin and passing its name, you can pass the plugin function directly.

function myPlugin ( frame ) { return 'result of processing a stack frame' } myPlugin.init = function ( ) { } myPlugin.print = function ( stack ) { return '

=====

' + stack.join( '

' ) + '

=====

' } require ( 'cute-stack' )(myPlugin);

See a plugin example bad-line that prints actual source line where the crash happens for each local file in the stack.

Filtering stack frames

You can limit printed stack frames using plugin.filter method. Just return truthy value for frames to be included in the stack. For example to skip printing module.js calls when printing using default formatter

var cute = require ( 'cute-stack' ); cute.ui.default.filter = function isNotModuleJs ( frame ) { return ! /^module\.js$/ .test(frame.file); } cute(); throw x;

Kudos

Collaborators

Gleb Bahmutov (@bahmutov)

