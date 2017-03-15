npm install -g cute-stack # cli usage
npm install cute-stack --save # programmatic usage
New in version 1.3.x cute-stack has an executable, named
cute.
Simply use
cute instead of
node to get cute-stack traces:
cute myApp.js
Require, then call,
cute-stack in your entry point file
require('cute-stack')();
//...all your app code
cute-stack converts paths in some cases.
Any frames that contain paths matching the
current working directory, those parts of
the paths matching the CWD will be replaced with
./.
For instance, if the CWD is
/user/dave/projects/,
and the file that's caused a trace is
/user/dave/projects/foo/bar.js, the path will be
rewritten as
./foo/bar.js.
The other, more esoteric transform concerns dependencies.
If a dependency causes a stack trace, it might
look something like
./node_modules/foo/node_modules/bar/node_modules/baz/index.js. Quite lengthy. So
cute-stack replaces node_modules
directories with a diamond character, so it becomes
.♦foo♦bar♦baz/index.js.
require('cute-stack')(type)
require('cute-stack')(stackSize)
require('cute-stack')(type, stackSize)
The
stackSize parameter can be used to alter
how many frames a stack trace generates.
The default is 10, setting this to a high number could have an impact on performance.
During development this could be set to
Infinity
for unlimited stack traces
require('cute-stack')('pretty', Infinity)
var cute = require('cute-stack')();
cute.uncute();
Removes alterations to stack traces
require('cute-stack').noStack();
Disables stack traces
var cute = require('cute-stack');
function myPlugin(frame) {
return 'result of processing a stack frame'
}
cute.ui.myPlugin = myPlugin;
cute('myPlugin')
Add a method to
cute.ui to create a new plugin.
The method will be given each frame, and should
return something based on that frame.
var cute = require('cute-stack');
function myPlugin(frame) {
return 'result of processing a stack frame'
}
myPlugin.init = function () {
//do some initialisation
}
myPlugin.print = function (stack) {
return '\n=====\n' + stack.join('\n') + '\n=====\n'
}
cute.ui.myPlugin = myPlugin;
cute('myPlugin')
If a plugin has an
init method attached to it,
this will be called prior to processing all frames
If it has a
Instead of defining the plugin and passing its name, you can pass the plugin function directly.
function myPlugin(frame) {
return 'result of processing a stack frame'
}
myPlugin.init = function () {
//do some initialisation
}
myPlugin.print = function (stack) {
return '\n=====\n' + stack.join('\n') + '\n=====\n'
}
require('cute-stack')(myPlugin);
See a plugin example bad-line that prints actual source line where the crash happens for each local file in the stack.
You can limit printed stack frames using
plugin.filter method. Just return truthy value
for frames to be included in the stack. For example to skip printing
module.js calls
when printing using default formatter
var cute = require('cute-stack');
cute.ui.default.filter = function isNotModuleJs(frame) {
return !/^module\.js$/.test(frame.file);
}
cute();
throw x;
