cut-release

by Bjørge Næss
0.3.1 (see all)

A tool that helps you make faster npm releases

Documentation
607

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cut-release

A command line tool that helps you make faster npm releases.

What it does:

  • runs npm version with the version you specify. If run in a git repo, it will also create a version commit and tag, just like what npm version does.
  • pushes commits and tags to origin
  • runs npm publish, unless the private flag is set in package.json.
Note:

The release of npm version 2.13.0, introduced a few enhancements to how the npm version command works.

In combination with preversion, version, and postversion scripts, your release workflow can now be reduced to a single cut-release command. See the npm documentation and this issue for more details.

Install

npm install -g cut-release

Usage

Usage: cut-release [<newversion> | patch | minor | major | prepatch | preminor | premajor | prerelease]


  Options:

    --yes, -y       Don't confirm, just release right away. The new version must be supplied.

    --message, -m   If supplied, npm will use it as a commit message when
                    creating a version commit. If the message contains %s then
                    that will be replaced with the resulting version number

    --tag, -t       The NPM tag to use when publishing. Defaults to 'latest'. Use this option with
                    no value to choose from a list of existing tags.

    --preid, -p     The NPM prerelease identifier to be used when a prerelease version is specified.

    --dry-run, -d   Print the commands to be executed without actually running them.

Contributing

This is an OPEN Open Source Project. See contributing.md

