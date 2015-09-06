A command line tool that helps you make faster npm releases.

What it does:

runs npm version with the version you specify. If run in a git repo, it will also create a version commit and tag, just like what npm version does.

runs npm publish , unless the private flag is set in package.json.

The release of npm version 2.13.0 , introduced a few enhancements to how the npm version command works.

In combination with preversion , version , and postversion scripts, your release workflow can now be reduced to a single cut-release command. See the npm documentation and this issue for more details.

Install

npm install -g cut-release

Usage

Usage : cut-release [<newversion> | patch | minor | major | prepatch | preminor | premajor | prerelease] Options: creating a version commit. If the message contains %s then that will be replaced with the resulting version number no value to choose from a list of existing tags.

Contributing

This is an OPEN Open Source Project. See contributing.md