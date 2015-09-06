A command line tool that helps you make faster npm releases.
npm version with the version you specify. If run in a git repo, it will also create a version commit and tag, just like what
npm version does.
npm publish, unless the
private flag is set in package.json.
The release of
npm version
2.13.0, introduced a few enhancements to how the
npm version command works.
In combination with
preversion,
version, and
postversion scripts, your release workflow can now be reduced
to a single
cut-release command. See the npm documentation and this issue for more details.
npm install -g cut-release
Usage: cut-release [<newversion> | patch | minor | major | prepatch | preminor | premajor | prerelease]
Options:
--yes, -y Don't confirm, just release right away. The new version must be supplied.
--message, -m If supplied, npm will use it as a commit message when
creating a version commit. If the message contains %s then
that will be replaced with the resulting version number
--tag, -t The NPM tag to use when publishing. Defaults to 'latest'. Use this option with
no value to choose from a list of existing tags.
--preid, -p The NPM prerelease identifier to be used when a prerelease version is specified.
--dry-run, -d Print the commands to be executed without actually running them.
This is an OPEN Open Source Project. See contributing.md