This is a mono-repo for all packages relevant to bootprint

A simple framework to create customizable engines

Use handlebars as engine for customize

A less-engine for customize

Post-processor that stores the result of a customize-run in a local directory

Converts json and yaml into a static html page using Handlebars and Bootstrap

A thought-plugin for Bootprint modules

Unit-testing-tools for bootprint-projects

The base configuration used by other Bootprint modules

Converts a json-schema into a static html page

Converts a openapi-definition into a static html page