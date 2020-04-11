openbase logo
customize-engine-less

by bootprint
4.0.4 (see all)

One repo for all bootprint and customize packages that are relevant to bootprint

Readme

This is a mono-repo for all packages relevant to bootprint

customize

A simple framework to create customizable engines

customize-engine-handlebars

Use handlebars as engine for customize

customize-engine-less

A less-engine for customize

customize-write-files

Post-processor that stores the result of a customize-run in a local directory

bootprint

Converts json and yaml into a static html page using Handlebars and Bootstrap

thought-plugin-bootprint

A thought-plugin for Bootprint modules

bootprint-unit-testing

Unit-testing-tools for bootprint-projects

bootprint-base

The base configuration used by other Bootprint modules

bootprint-json-schema

Converts a json-schema into a static html page

bootprint-openapi

Converts a openapi-definition into a static html page

