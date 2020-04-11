This README is generated by thought. Edit the .thought/templates/README.md.hbs to update its contents
This is a mono-repo for all packages relevant to bootprint
A simple framework to create customizable engines
Use handlebars as engine for customize
A less-engine for customize
Post-processor that stores the result of a customize-run in a local directory
Converts json and yaml into a static html page using Handlebars and Bootstrap
A thought-plugin for Bootprint modules
Unit-testing-tools for bootprint-projects
The base configuration used by other Bootprint modules
Converts a json-schema into a static html page
Converts a openapi-definition into a static html page