📌📌 Breaking change: With the 1.0 release of customize-cra breaking changes have been made to the addLessLoader customizer to support the changes to create-react-app in #7876. Please follow the migration guide in #253.

This project provides a set of utilities to customize create-react-app versions 2 and 3 configurations leveraging react-app-rewired core functionalities.

How to install

This project relies on react-app-rewired . You'll need to install that in order for customize-cra to work.

yarn add customize-cra react-app-rewired --dev

❗ Warning

"Stuff can break" - Dan Abramov

Using this library will override the default behavior and configuration of create-react-app , therefore invalidating the guarantees that come with it. Use with discretion!

Overview

customize-cra takes advantage of react-app-rewired 's config-overrides.js file. By importing customize-cra functions and exporting a few function calls wrapped in our override function, you can easily modify the underlying config objects ( webpack , webpack-dev-server , babel , etc.) that make up create-react-app .

Usage

Note: all code should be added to config-overrides.js at the same level as package.json .

See the api docs for documentation for each function.

With webpack

To use these plugins, import the override function, and call it with whatever plugins you need. Each of these plugin invocations will return a new function, that override will call with the newly modified config object. Falsy values will be ignored though, so if you need to conditionally apply any of these plugins, you can do so like below.

For example:

const { override, addDecoratorsLegacy, disableEsLint, addBundleVisualizer, addWebpackAlias, adjustWorkbox } = require ( "customize-cra" ); const path = require ( "path" ); module .exports = override( addDecoratorsLegacy(), disableEsLint(), process.env.BUNDLE_VISUALIZE == 1 && addBundleVisualizer(), addWebpackAlias({ [ "ag-grid-react$" ]: path.resolve(__dirname, "src/shared/agGridWrapper.js" ) }), adjustWorkbox( wb => Object .assign(wb, { skipWaiting : true , exclude : (wb.exclude || []).concat( "index.html" ) }) ) );

With webpack-dev-server

You can use the overrideDevServer function to override the webpack-dev-server config. It works the same way as override :

const { override, disableEsLint, overrideDevServer, watchAll } = require ( "customize-cra" ); module .exports = { webpack : override( disableEsLint() ), devServer : overrideDevServer( watchAll() ) };

With MobX

If you want CRA 2 to work with MobX, use the addDecoratorsLegacy and disableEsLint .

Documentation

See api.md for documentation on the functions provided by customize-cra .

Contributing

For more information about contributing to this project, like a directory map or a how-to for reporting an issue about the project, please see contributing.md .

