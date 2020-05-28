customize-cra
📌📌 Breaking change: With the
1.0 release of customize-cra breaking changes have been made to the
addLessLoader customizer to support the changes to
create-react-app in #7876. Please follow the migration guide in #253.
This project provides a set of utilities to customize
create-react-app versions 2 and 3 configurations leveraging
react-app-rewired core functionalities.
This project relies on
react-app-rewired. You'll need to install that in order for
customize-cra to work.
yarn add customize-cra react-app-rewired --dev
"Stuff can break" - Dan Abramov
Using this library will override the default behavior and configuration of
create-react-app, therefore invalidating the guarantees that come with it. Use with discretion!
customize-cra takes advantage of
react-app-rewired's
config-overrides.js file. By importing
customize-cra functions and exporting a few function calls wrapped in our
override function, you can easily modify the underlying config objects (
webpack,
webpack-dev-server,
babel, etc.) that make up
create-react-app.
Note: all code should be added to
config-overrides.js at the same level as
package.json.
See the api docs for documentation for each function.
webpack
To use these plugins, import the
override function, and call it with whatever plugins you need. Each of these plugin invocations will return a new function, that
override will call with the newly modified config object. Falsy values will be ignored though, so if you need to conditionally apply any of these plugins, you can do so like below.
For example:
const {
override,
addDecoratorsLegacy,
disableEsLint,
addBundleVisualizer,
addWebpackAlias,
adjustWorkbox
} = require("customize-cra");
const path = require("path");
module.exports = override(
// enable legacy decorators babel plugin
addDecoratorsLegacy(),
// disable eslint in webpack
disableEsLint(),
// add webpack bundle visualizer if BUNDLE_VISUALIZE flag is enabled
process.env.BUNDLE_VISUALIZE == 1 && addBundleVisualizer(),
// add an alias for "ag-grid-react" imports
addWebpackAlias({
["ag-grid-react$"]: path.resolve(__dirname, "src/shared/agGridWrapper.js")
}),
// adjust the underlying workbox
adjustWorkbox(wb =>
Object.assign(wb, {
skipWaiting: true,
exclude: (wb.exclude || []).concat("index.html")
})
)
);
webpack-dev-server
You can use the
overrideDevServer function to override the
webpack-dev-server config. It works the same way as
override:
const {
override,
disableEsLint,
overrideDevServer,
watchAll
} = require("customize-cra");
module.exports = {
webpack: override(
// usual webpack plugin
disableEsLint()
),
devServer: overrideDevServer(
// dev server plugin
watchAll()
)
};
MobX
If you want CRA 2 to work with MobX, use the
addDecoratorsLegacy and
disableEsLint.
See
api.md for documentation on the functions provided by
customize-cra.
For more information about contributing to this project, like a directory map or a how-to for reporting an issue about the project, please
see contributing.md.
