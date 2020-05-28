openbase logo
customize-cra

by Adam Rackis
1.0.0 (see all)

Override webpack configurations for create-react-app 2.0

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
202K

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

customize-cra

All Contributors

📌📌 Breaking change: With the 1.0 release of customize-cra breaking changes have been made to the addLessLoader customizer to support the changes to create-react-app in #7876. Please follow the migration guide in #253.

This project provides a set of utilities to customize create-react-app versions 2 and 3 configurations leveraging react-app-rewired core functionalities.

How to install

This project relies on react-app-rewired. You'll need to install that in order for customize-cra to work.

yarn add customize-cra react-app-rewired --dev

❗ Warning

"Stuff can break" - Dan Abramov

Using this library will override the default behavior and configuration of create-react-app, therefore invalidating the guarantees that come with it. Use with discretion!

Overview

customize-cra takes advantage of react-app-rewired's config-overrides.js file. By importing customize-cra functions and exporting a few function calls wrapped in our override function, you can easily modify the underlying config objects (webpack, webpack-dev-server, babel, etc.) that make up create-react-app.

Usage

Note: all code should be added to config-overrides.js at the same level as package.json.

See the api docs for documentation for each function.

With webpack

To use these plugins, import the override function, and call it with whatever plugins you need. Each of these plugin invocations will return a new function, that override will call with the newly modified config object. Falsy values will be ignored though, so if you need to conditionally apply any of these plugins, you can do so like below.

For example:

const {
  override,
  addDecoratorsLegacy,
  disableEsLint,
  addBundleVisualizer,
  addWebpackAlias,
  adjustWorkbox
} = require("customize-cra");
const path = require("path");

module.exports = override(
  // enable legacy decorators babel plugin
  addDecoratorsLegacy(),

  // disable eslint in webpack
  disableEsLint(),

  // add webpack bundle visualizer if BUNDLE_VISUALIZE flag is enabled
  process.env.BUNDLE_VISUALIZE == 1 && addBundleVisualizer(),

  // add an alias for "ag-grid-react" imports
  addWebpackAlias({
    ["ag-grid-react$"]: path.resolve(__dirname, "src/shared/agGridWrapper.js")
  }),

  // adjust the underlying workbox
  adjustWorkbox(wb =>
    Object.assign(wb, {
      skipWaiting: true,
      exclude: (wb.exclude || []).concat("index.html")
    })
  )
);

With webpack-dev-server

You can use the overrideDevServer function to override the webpack-dev-server config. It works the same way as override:

const {
  override,
  disableEsLint,
  overrideDevServer,
  watchAll
} = require("customize-cra");

module.exports = {
  webpack: override(
    // usual webpack plugin
    disableEsLint()
  ),
  devServer: overrideDevServer(
    // dev server plugin
    watchAll()
  )
};

With MobX

If you want CRA 2 to work with MobX, use the addDecoratorsLegacy and disableEsLint.

Documentation

See api.md for documentation on the functions provided by customize-cra.

Contributing

For more information about contributing to this project, like a directory map or a how-to for reporting an issue about the project, please see contributing.md.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

dqu
dqu
💬		 Breeze
Breeze
💻		 Terryand
Terryand
💻		 m-weeks
m-weeks
🐛		 吴超
吴超
💡		 James Thistlewood
James Thistlewood
💻		 taddj
taddj
💬
MeiLin
MeiLin
💻		 Graham Crockford
Graham Crockford
🤔		 afei
afei
💻		 zoomdong
zoomdong
💻		 Danilo Campana Fuchs
Danilo Campana Fuchs
💻		 Rodrigo Narvaez
Rodrigo Narvaez
💻		 blackmatch
blackmatch
💻
billypon
billypon
💻		 Juetta
Juetta
💻		 LING_ZI_QING
LING_ZI_QING
💻 📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

