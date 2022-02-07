Power automated communication that people like to receive.
A node client for the Customer.io REST API.
This project is developed for and tested against the latest and LTS versions of Node.js. Many runtimes, such as React Native, often have subtle differences to the APIs and standard library offered by Node.js. These differences can cause issues when using this library with those runtimes.
If you would like to use Customer.io with React Native or an alternate runtime, we recommend using our Track and App APIs directly using the built-in HTTP client available in your runtime.
npm i --save customerio-node
To start using the library, you first need to create an instance of the CIO class:
const { TrackClient, RegionUS, RegionEU } = require("customerio-node");
let cio = new TrackClient(siteId, apiKey, { region: RegionUS });
Both the
siteId and
apiKey are required to create a Basic Authorization header, allowing us to associate the data with your account.
Your account
region is optional. If you do not specify your region, the default will be the US region (
RegionUS). If your account is in the EU and you do not provide the correct region, we'll route requests from the US to
RegionEU accordingly. This may cause data to be logged in the US.
Optionally you can specify
defaults that will forwarded to the underlying request instance. The node
http docs has a list of the possible options.
This is useful to override the default 10s timeout. Example:
const cio = new TrackClient('123', 'abc', {
timeout: 5000
});
Creating a person is as simple as identifying them with this call. You can also use this method to update a persons data.
cio.identify(1, {
email: 'customer@example.com',
created_at: 1361205308,
first_name: 'Bob',
plan: 'basic'
});
If you want to update an identifier for an existing profile, you must reference them using their
cio_id in the format
cio_<cio_id_value>. Using anything else will result in an attribute update failure in Customer.io. You can read more about updating customers on our API documentation.
cio.identify(`cio_${customer.cio_id}`, {
email: 'new_email@example.com'
});
This will delete a person from Customer.io.
cio.destroy(1);
When you merge two people, you pick a primary person and merge a secondary, duplicate person into it. The primary person remains after the merge and the secondary is deleted. This process is permanent: you cannot recover the secondary person.
The first and third parameters represent the identifier for the primary and secondary people respectively—one of
id,
cio_id. The second and fourth parameters are the identifier values for the primary and secondary people respectively.
// cio.mergeCustomers("primaryType", "primaryIdentifier", "secondaryType", "secondaryIdentifier")
// primaryType / secondaryType are one of "id", "email", or "cio_id"
// primaryIdentifier / secondaryIdentifier are the identifier value corresponding to the type.
cio.mergeCustomers(IdentifierType.Id, "cool.person@company.com", IdentifierType.Email, "cperson@gmail.com")
The track method will trigger events within Customer.io. Customer.io requires a name key/value pair in you data object when sending data along with your event.
Simple event tracking
cio.track(1, { name: "updated" });
Sending data with an event
cio.track(1, {
name: "purchase",
data: {
price: "23.45",
product: "socks",
},
});
Track an anonymous event. An anonymous event is an event associated with a person you haven't identified, requiring an
anonymous_id representing the unknown person and an event
name. When you identify a person, you can set their
anonymous_id attribute. If event merging is turned on in your workspace, and the attribute matches the
anonymous_id in one or more events that were logged within the last 30 days, we associate those events with the person.
Anonymous events cannot trigger campaigns. If you associate an event with a person within 72 hours of the event timestamp, however, a formerly anonymous event can trigger a campaign.
cio.trackAnonymous(anonymous_id, {
name: "updated",
data: {
updated: true,
plan: "free",
},
});
Sending a page event includes sending over the customers id and the name of the page.
cio.trackPageView(1, "/home");
Add a device to send push notifications.
cio.addDevice(1, "device_id", "ios", { primary: true });
Delete a device to remove it from the associated customer and stop sending push notifications to it.
cio.deleteDevice(1, "device_token");
Suppress a customer.
cio.suppress(1);
All calls to the library will return a native promise, allowing you to chain calls as such:
const customerId = 1;
cio.identify(customerId, { first_name: "Finn" }).then(() => {
return cio.track(customerId, {
name: "updated",
data: {
updated: true,
plan: "free",
},
});
});
or use
async/await:
const customerId = 1;
await cio.identify(customerId, { first_name: "Finn" });
return cio.track(customerId, {
name: "updated",
data: {
updated: true,
plan: "free",
},
});
To use the Customer.io Transactional API, import our API client and initialize it with an app key.
Create a new
SendEmailRequest object containing:
transactional_message_id: the ID of the transactional message you want to send, or the
body,
from, and
subject of a new message.
to: the email address of your recipients
identifiers object containing the
id of your recipient. If the
id does not exist, Customer.io will create it.
message_data object containing properties that you want reference in your message using Liquid.
attach to encode attachments.
Use
sendEmail referencing your request to send a transactional message. Learn more about transactional messages and
SendEmailRequest properties.
const fs = require("fs");
const { APIClient, SendEmailRequest, RegionUS, RegionEU } = require("customerio-node");
const api = new APIClient("app-key", { region: RegionUS });
const request = new SendEmailRequest({
to: "person@example.com",
transactional_message_id: "3",
message_data: {
name: "Person",
items: {
name: "shoes",
price: "59.99",
},
products: [],
},
identifiers: {
id: "2",
},
});
// (optional) attach a file to your message.
request.attach("receipt.pdf", fs.readFileSync("receipt.pdf"));
api
.sendEmail(request)
.then((res) => console.log(res))
.catch((err) => console.log(err.statusCode, err.message));
Trigger an email broadcast using the email campaign's id. You can also optionally pass along custom data that will be merged with the liquid template, and additional conditions to filter recipients.
api.triggerBroadcast(1, { name: "foo" }, { segment: { id: 7 } });
You can also use emails or ids to select recipients, and pass optional API parameters such as
email_ignore_missing.
api.triggerBroadcast(1, { name: "foo" }, { emails: ["example@emails.com"], email_ignore_missing: true });
You can learn more about the available recipient fields here.
We've included functional examples in the examples/ directory of the repo to further assist in demonstrating how to use this library to integrate with Customer.io
npm install && npm test
Released under the MIT license. See file LICENSE for more details.