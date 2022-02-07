Power automated communication that people like to receive.

Customer.io Node

A node client for the Customer.io REST API.

React Native and alternative Node runtimes

This project is developed for and tested against the latest and LTS versions of Node.js. Many runtimes, such as React Native, often have subtle differences to the APIs and standard library offered by Node.js. These differences can cause issues when using this library with those runtimes.

If you would like to use Customer.io with React Native or an alternate runtime, we recommend using our Track and App APIs directly using the built-in HTTP client available in your runtime.

Installation

npm i --save customerio-node

Usage

Creating a new instance

To start using the library, you first need to create an instance of the CIO class:

const { TrackClient, RegionUS, RegionEU } = require ( "customerio-node" ); let cio = new TrackClient(siteId, apiKey, { region : RegionUS });

Both the siteId and apiKey are required to create a Basic Authorization header, allowing us to associate the data with your account.

Your account region is optional. If you do not specify your region, the default will be the US region ( RegionUS ). If your account is in the EU and you do not provide the correct region, we'll route requests from the US to RegionEU accordingly. This may cause data to be logged in the US.

Optionally you can specify defaults that will forwarded to the underlying request instance. The node http docs has a list of the possible options.

This is useful to override the default 10s timeout. Example:

const cio = new TrackClient( '123' , 'abc' , { timeout: 5000 });

Creating a person is as simple as identifying them with this call. You can also use this method to update a persons data.

cio .identify (1, { email : 'customer@example.com' , created_at: 1361205308 , first_name: 'Bob' , plan: 'basic' });

Options

id : String or number (required)

: String or number (required) data : Object (optional) email is a required key if you intend to send email messages created_at is a required key if you want to segment based on signed up/created date

: Object (optional)

Updating identifiers

If you want to update an identifier for an existing profile, you must reference them using their cio_id in the format cio_<cio_id_value> . Using anything else will result in an attribute update failure in Customer.io. You can read more about updating customers on our API documentation.

cio.identify( `cio_ ${customer.cio_id} ` , { email : 'new_email@example.com' });

This will delete a person from Customer.io.

cio .destroy (1);

Options

id: String or number (required)

Merge Customers

When you merge two people, you pick a primary person and merge a secondary, duplicate person into it. The primary person remains after the merge and the secondary is deleted. This process is permanent: you cannot recover the secondary person.

The first and third parameters represent the identifier for the primary and secondary people respectively—one of id , email , or cio_id . The second and fourth parameters are the identifier values for the primary and secondary people respectively.

cio.mergeCustomers(IdentifierType.Id, "cool.person@company.com" , IdentifierType.Email, "cperson@gmail.com" )

Options

primaryType : One of the ID types - "id" / "email" / "cio_id" (required)

: One of the ID types - "id" / "email" / "cio_id" (required) primaryIdentifier : Primary profile Identifier, String or number (required)

: Primary profile Identifier, String or number (required) secondaryType : One of the ID types - "id" / "email" / "cio_id" (required)

: One of the ID types - "id" / "email" / "cio_id" (required) secondaryIdentifier: Secondary profile Identifier, String or number (required)

The track method will trigger events within Customer.io. Customer.io requires a name key/value pair in you data object when sending data along with your event.

Simple event tracking

cio.track( 1 , { name : "updated" });

Sending data with an event

cio.track( 1 , { name : "purchase" , data : { price : "23.45" , product : "socks" , }, });

Options

id : String or number (required)

: String or number (required) data : Object (required) name is a required key on the Object data is an optional key for additional data sent over with the event

: Object (required)

Track an anonymous event. An anonymous event is an event associated with a person you haven't identified, requiring an anonymous_id representing the unknown person and an event name . When you identify a person, you can set their anonymous_id attribute. If event merging is turned on in your workspace, and the attribute matches the anonymous_id in one or more events that were logged within the last 30 days, we associate those events with the person.

Anonymous events cannot trigger campaigns. If you associate an event with a person within 72 hours of the event timestamp, however, a formerly anonymous event can trigger a campaign.

cio.trackAnonymous(anonymous_id, { name : "updated" , data : { updated : true , plan : "free" , }, });

Options

anonymous_id : String or number (required)

: String or number (required) data : Object (required) name is a required key on the Object data is an optional key for additional data sent over with the event

: Object (required)

Sending a page event includes sending over the customers id and the name of the page.

cio.trackPageView( 1 , "/home" );

Options

id : String or number (required)

: String or number (required) url: String (required)

Add a device to send push notifications.

cio.addDevice( 1 , "device_id" , "ios" , { primary : true });

Options

customer_id : String or number (required)

: String or number (required) device_id : String (required)

: String (required) platform : String (required)

: String (required) data: Object (optional)

Delete a device to remove it from the associated customer and stop sending push notifications to it.

cio.deleteDevice( 1 , "device_token" );

Options

customer_id : String or number (required)

: String or number (required) device_token: String (required)

Suppress a customer.

cio.suppress( 1 );

Options

customer_id: String or number (required)

Using Promises

All calls to the library will return a native promise, allowing you to chain calls as such:

const customerId = 1 ; cio.identify(customerId, { first_name : "Finn" }).then( () => { return cio.track(customerId, { name : "updated" , data : { updated : true , plan : "free" , }, }); });

or use async/await :

const customerId = 1 ; await cio.identify(customerId, { first_name : "Finn" }); return cio.track(customerId, { name : "updated" , data : { updated : true , plan : "free" , }, });

Transactional API

To use the Customer.io Transactional API, import our API client and initialize it with an app key.

Create a new SendEmailRequest object containing:

transactional_message_id : the ID of the transactional message you want to send, or the body , from , and subject of a new message.

: the ID of the transactional message you want to send, or the , , and of a new message. to : the email address of your recipients

: the email address of your recipients an identifiers object containing the id of your recipient. If the id does not exist, Customer.io will create it.

object containing the of your recipient. If the does not exist, Customer.io will create it. a message_data object containing properties that you want reference in your message using Liquid.

object containing properties that you want reference in your message using Liquid. You can also send attachments with your message. Use attach to encode attachments.

Use sendEmail referencing your request to send a transactional message. Learn more about transactional messages and SendEmailRequest properties.

const fs = require ( "fs" ); const { APIClient, SendEmailRequest, RegionUS, RegionEU } = require ( "customerio-node" ); const api = new APIClient( "app-key" , { region : RegionUS }); const request = new SendEmailRequest({ to : "person@example.com" , transactional_message_id : "3" , message_data : { name : "Person" , items : { name : "shoes" , price : "59.99" , }, products : [], }, identifiers : { id : "2" , }, }); request.attach( "receipt.pdf" , fs.readFileSync( "receipt.pdf" )); api .sendEmail(request) .then( ( res ) => console .log(res)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err.statusCode, err.message));

Trigger an email broadcast using the email campaign's id. You can also optionally pass along custom data that will be merged with the liquid template, and additional conditions to filter recipients.

api.triggerBroadcast( 1 , { name : "foo" }, { segment : { id : 7 } });

You can also use emails or ids to select recipients, and pass optional API parameters such as email_ignore_missing .

api.triggerBroadcast( 1 , { name : "foo" }, { emails : [ "example@emails.com" ], email_ignore_missing : true });

You can learn more about the available recipient fields here.

Options

id : String or number (required)

: String or number (required) data : Object (optional)

: Object (optional) recipients: Object (optional)

Further examples

We've included functional examples in the examples/ directory of the repo to further assist in demonstrating how to use this library to integrate with Customer.io

Tests

npm install && npm test

License

Released under the MIT license. See file LICENSE for more details.