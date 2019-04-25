A lightweight JavaScript library for custom HTML
<select> creation and managing.
No dependencies needed.
Base
Bootstrap
Control buttons
GSAP
jQuery
Mobile Touch Devices
Install with npm (recommended)
$ npm install --save custom-select
Or download the minified build file here. (jquery version is alternative, not needed!)
With ES6 modules via the
import statement:
import customSelect from 'custom-select';
In CommonJs environments with the
require function:
var customSelect = require("custom-select").default;
Note: the
require().default is necessary due to the babelify export system.
In HTML with the
script tag:
<script src="custom-select.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
and optionally:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="custom-select.css">
Start with a simple HTML
<select>:
<select id="mySelect">
<option value>Select...</option>
<option value="foo">Foo</option>
<option value="buz">Buz</option>
</select>
customSelect('select');
You can nest the select in their
label or you can use the
for attribute on the label.
Nested will work fine but it's formally wrong due to label element specification: only a
select element can be nested in a
label tag.
Here's the HTML result:
<div class="custom-select-container customSelect">
<span class="custom-select-opener" tabindex="0">
<span>Select...</span>
</span>
<select id="mySelect1">
<option value>Select...</option>
<option value="foo">Foo</option>
<option value="buz">Buz</option>
</select>
<div class="custom-select-panel">
<div class="custom-select-option is-selected has-focus" data-value="">Select...</div>
<div class="custom-select-option" data-value="foo">Foo</div>
<div class="custom-select-option" data-value="buz">Buz</div>
</div>
</div>
Also state classes will be added and removed while plugin working.
You can use default css included in plugin release or style it by yourself. You can also use advanced techniques for using native select on Mobile/touch devices. Check the examples for inspirations.
Array customSelect(elements[, pluginOptions]);
The elements parameter could be:
A DOMString selectors:
customSelect('.myForm .mySelect');
A instance of HTMLElement, tag SELECT:
customSelect(document.getElementById('mySelect'));
A list (NodeList, HTMLCollection, Array, etc) of instances of HTMLElement, tag SELECT:
customSelect(document.querySelector('.mySelect'));
//or
customSelect(document.getElementsByClassName('mySelect'));
The pluginOptions parameter is an object that overwrites some default plugin configurations.
The default config is:
{
containerClass: 'custom-select-container',
openerClass: 'custom-select-opener',
panelClass: 'custom-select-panel',
optionClass: 'custom-select-option',
optgroupClass: 'custom-select-optgroup',
isSelectedClass: 'is-selected',
hasFocusClass: 'has-focus',
isDisabledClass: 'is-disabled',
isOpenClass: 'is-open'
}
The return is an Array of customSelect instances, that contains all the public exposed methods and properties.
All css classes can be configured using pluginOptions, except container secondary class
customSelect which is only for internal use and should not be removed or used for styling purpose.
Self explained structure classes, and relative may-have status classes:
containerClass: 'custom-select-container' may have
isDisabledClass,
isOpenClass
openerClass: 'custom-select-opener'
panelClass: 'custom-select-panel'
optionClass: 'custom-select-option' may have
isSelectedClass,
hasFocusClass
optgroupClass: 'custom-select-optgroup'
isSelectedClass: 'is-selected' - when the custom option is selected (as native selected attribute).
hasFocusClass: 'has-focus' - when the custom option has current focus (mouseover, arrow navigation and keyboard autocomplete changes the focus).
isDisabledClass: 'is-disabled' - when the select is disabled.
isOpenClass: 'is-open' - when the panel is open.
Init return
const cstSel = customSelect('select')[0]; // return is an array of instances!
console.log(cstSel.open); // true|false
The DOM select
customSelect('select');
const cstSel = document.querySelector('select').customSelect
console.log(cstSel.open); // true|false
The DOM select container
customSelect('select');
const cstSel = document.querySelector('.customSelect').customSelect
console.log(cstSel.open); // true|false
property [readonly]
Get the plugin options.
cstSel.pluginOptions;
property
Get/set property.
cstSel.open = true; // open the custom select
console.log(cstSel.open); // true
cstSel.open = false; // close the custom select
console.log(cstSel.open); // false
property
Get/set property.
cstSel.disabled = true; // disable the custom select
console.log(cstSel.disabled); // true
cstSel.disabled = false; // enable the custom select
console.log(cstSel.disabled); // false
property
Get/set property.
Change both the native select and the custom select. Use it just like nativeSelect.value
cstSel.value = 'foo'; // the first option with that value will be selected. If there is no option with that value the first one'll be selected.
console.log(cstSel.value); // return foo if there was an option with 'foo' value
method
Append an option or an optgroup to the select.
const option = document.createElement('option');
option.text = 'Foo';
option.value = 'bar';
cstSel.append(option);
The elements parameter could be:
An instance of HTMLElement, tag OPTION:
const toBeAppend = document.createElement('option');
An instance of HTMLElement, tag OPTGROUP:
const toBeAppend = document.createElement('optgroup');
A list (NodeList, HTMLCollection, Array, etc) of instance of HTMLElement, tag OPTION/OPTGROUP:
const toBeAppend = cstSel.empty();
The target parameter must be the
select (default) or an optgroup that is already inside the select.
method
insert an option or an optgroup before the specified target.
const option = document.createElement('option');
option.text = 'Foo';
option.value = 'foo';
const target = cstSel.select.options[2];
cstSel.insertBefore(option, target);
The elements parameter could be:
An instance of HTMLElement, tag OPTION:
const toBeAppend = document.createElement('option');
An instance of HTMLElement, tag OPTGROUP:
const toBeAppend = document.createElement('optgroup');
A list (NodeList, HTMLCollection, Array, etc) of instance of HTMLElement, tag OPTION/OPTGROUP:
const toBeAppend = cstSel.empty();
The target parameter must be an
option or an
optgroup that is already inside the select.
method
remove an option or an optgroup
cstSel.remove(cstSel.select.options[1]);
method
empty the select
cstSel.empty();
method
destroy the plugin, removing custom markup, classes, and listeners.
cstSel.destroy();
property [readonly]
DOM Element
property [readonly]
DOM Element
property [readonly]
DOM Element
property [readonly]
DOM Element
Only on
container.
cstSel.container.addEventListener('custom-select:open',
(e) => { console.log(`${e.target} is open 😊`)});
Only on
container.
cstSel.container.addEventListener('custom-select:close',
(e) => { console.log(`${e.target} is closed 😔`)});
Only on
container.
cstSel.container.addEventListener('custom-select:disabled',
(e) => { console.log(`${e.target} is disabled 👋`)});
Only on
container.
cstSel.container.addEventListener('custom-select:enabled',
(e) => { console.log(`${e.target} is enabled 👏`)});
Fired on custom option, recommended listener on
panel.
This
CustomEvent fires when the focused option moves outside the visible part of the
panel.
It bubbles, so the listener can be placed on every ancestor of the custom options.
This event is useful for custom animations on select's autocomplete-search, when the focus moves to the found option. By default there's no animation but a simply
scrollTop change of the
panel.
You can overwrite this behaviour by simply adding an
EventListener, with
useCapture argument set to
true and an
e.stopPropagation() statement inside you listener's callback-function.
// Example with jQuery animate
cstSel.panel.addEventListener('custom-select:focus-outside-panel',
(e) => {
e.stopPropagation();
$(cstSel.panel).animate({
scrollTop: e.target.offsetTop,
}, 300)
}, true);
Only on
select.
cstSel.select.addEventListener('change',
(e) => { console.log(`${e.target} has changed it's value 👌`)});
If you really can't live without jQuery, an adaptor was made for you 😩: download jQuery version here.
$('#mySelect').customSelect();
$('#mySelect').customSelect('open', true);
$('#mySelect').customSelect('open');
$('#mySelect').customSelect('remove', $('#mySelect')[0].options[1]);
And now have fun ✌
Oh wait, I was almost forgetting: