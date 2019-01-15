Other projects:

⚠️ This repo is deprecated.

Please use react-app-rewired if you want to customize CRA 1.

Please use customize-cra if you want to customize CRA 2.

Latest version of original react-scripts: 1.1.14

This is not a fork of create-react-app . It's just a fork of react-scripts with simple babel/webpack modifications that can toggle extra features.

The reason for this fork's existence is explained better in this Medium article.

Decorators

babel-preset-stage-0

Less

Sass

CSS modules

Sass modules

Less modules

Stylus modules

*the features are optional and can be turned on/off individually

❔How to use it

create-react-app my-app --scripts-version custom-react-scripts

Modify the .env file in the root of the generated project, and add any of the configuration options below 👇 to enable that feature.

The generated project comes with every option turned on by default, but you can remove them at any time by removing the options from the .env file.

Adding to an existing project

npm uninstall --save react-scripts; npm install --save custom-react-scripts;

Add a .env. file with the desired features.

📝 Configuration options

Styling

REACT_APP_SASS=true - enable SASS support

- enable SASS support REACT_APP_LESS=true - enable LESS support

- enable LESS support REACT_APP_STYLUS=true - enable Stylus support

- enable Stylus support REACT_APP_CSS_MODULES=true - enable CSS modules

- enable CSS modules REACT_APP_SASS_MODULES=true - enable Sass modules

- enable Sass modules REACT_APP_LESS_MODULES=true - enable Less modules

- enable Less modules REACT_APP_STYLUS_MODULES=true - enable Stylus modules

- enable Stylus modules REACT_APP_CSS_MODULE_CLASSNAME_TEMPLATE='module-[sha512:hash:base32]-[name]-[local]' - add custom CSS Module hash ident name

Note: to use modules the file must be named in the following format: $name.module.$preprocessorName .

For example styles.module.css or header.module.sass or footer.module.less , etc. Files that are not prefixed with module will be parsed normally.

Babel

REACT_APP_BABEL_STAGE_0=true - enable stage-0 Babel preset

- enable stage-0 Babel preset REACT_APP_DECORATORS=true - enable decorators support

Other

REACT_APP_WEBPACK_DASHBOARD=true - Enables connection to the webpack-dashboard Electron app (the app must be installed on local machine)

The create-react-app app doesn't allow user configuration and modifications for few reasons:

Some of the babel presets and plugins that people might use are experimental. If they're used in a project and then they don't make it in the ES spec, they will break backwards compatibility.

It's hard to maintain code for all of these custom configurations that people want to use.

But people still want to use some of these features, and they're either ejecting their CRA app, or just don't use create-react-app because they're just missing X feature.

So instead of searching npm for a react-scripts fork with the X feature you need, this fork provides support for all of these extra features with simply adding a line in the .env config.

How does it work?

The CRA team recently added support for an .env file in the root of the generated CRA project.

From the original readme:

To define permanent environment vairables, create a file called .env in the root of your project: REACT_APP_SECRET_CODE=abcdef

I just added support for extra environment variables that actually turn on certain plugins, babel plugins, presets, and loaders in the webpack and babel configs of react-scripts .

