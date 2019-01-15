⚠️ This repo is deprecated.
Please use react-app-rewired if you want to customize CRA 1.
Please use customize-cra if you want to customize CRA 2.
Latest version of original react-scripts: 1.1.14
This is not a fork of
create-react-app. It's just a fork of
react-scriptswith simple babel/webpack modifications that can toggle extra features.
The reason for this fork's existence is explained better in this Medium article.
*the features are optional and can be turned on/off individually
create-react-app my-app --scripts-version custom-react-scripts
Modify the
.env file in the root of the generated project, and add any of the configuration options below 👇 to enable that feature.
The generated project comes with every option turned on by default, but you can remove them at any time by removing the options from the
.env file.
npm uninstall --save react-scripts;
npm install --save custom-react-scripts;
Add a
.env. file with the desired features.
REACT_APP_SASS=true - enable SASS support
REACT_APP_LESS=true - enable LESS support
REACT_APP_STYLUS=true - enable Stylus support
REACT_APP_CSS_MODULES=true - enable CSS modules
REACT_APP_SASS_MODULES=true - enable Sass modules
REACT_APP_LESS_MODULES=true - enable Less modules
REACT_APP_STYLUS_MODULES=true - enable Stylus modules
REACT_APP_CSS_MODULE_CLASSNAME_TEMPLATE='module-[sha512:hash:base32]-[name]-[local]' - add custom CSS Module hash ident name
Note: to use modules the file must be named in the following format:
$name.module.$preprocessorName.
For example
styles.module.css or
header.module.sass or
footer.module.less, etc. Files that are not prefixed with module will be parsed normally.
REACT_APP_BABEL_STAGE_0=true - enable stage-0 Babel preset
REACT_APP_DECORATORS=true - enable decorators support
REACT_APP_WEBPACK_DASHBOARD=true - Enables connection to the webpack-dashboard Electron app (the app must be installed on local machine)
The
create-react-app app doesn't allow user configuration and modifications for few reasons:
But people still want to use some of these features, and they're either ejecting their CRA app, or just don't use
create-react-app because they're just missing X feature.
So instead of searching npm for a
react-scripts fork with the X feature you need, this fork provides support for all of these extra features with simply adding a line in the
.env config.
The CRA team recently added support for an
.env file in the root of the generated CRA project.
From the original readme:
To define permanent environment vairables, create a file called .env in the root of your project:
REACT_APP_SECRET_CODE=abcdef
I just added support for extra environment variables that actually turn on certain plugins, babel plugins, presets, and loaders in the webpack and babel configs of
react-scripts.
I will put all of my efforts into supporting this fork to be always on par with features with the newest
create-react-app and
react-scripts versions.