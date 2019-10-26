custom-react-native-material-textfield

Material texfield with consistent behaviour on iOS and Android
npm install --save react-native-material-textfield
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
TextField,
FilledTextField,
OutlinedTextField,
} from 'react-native-material-textfield';
class Example extends Component {
fieldRef = React.createRef();
onSubmit = () => {
let { current: field } = this.fieldRef;
console.log(field.value());
};
formatText = (text) => {
return text.replace(/[^+\d]/g, '');
};
render() {
return (
<OutlinedTextField
label='Phone number'
keyboardType='phone-pad'
formatText={this.formatText}
onSubmitEditing={this.onSubmit}
ref={this.fieldRef}
/>
);
}
}
|name
|description
|type
|default
|textColor
|Text input color
|String
|rgba(0, 0, 0, .87)
|fontSize
|Text input font size
|Number
|16
|labelFontSize
|Text field label font size
|Number
|12
|lineWidth
|Text field underline width
|Number
|0.5
|activeLineWidth
|Text field active underline width
|Number
|2
|disabledLineWidth
|Text field disabled underline width
|Number
|1
|tintColor
|Text field accent color
|String
|rgb(0, 145, 234)
|baseColor
|Text field base color
|String
|rgba(0, 0, 0, .38)
|label
|Text field label text
|String
|-
|title
|Text field helper text
|String
|-
|prefix
|Text field prefix text
|String
|-
|suffix
|Text field suffix text
|String
|-
|error
|Text field error text
|String
|-
|errorColor
|Text field color for errored state
|String
|rgb(213, 0, 0)
|lineType
|Text field line type
|String
|solid
|disabledLineType
|Text field line type in disabled state
|String
|dotted
|animationDuration
|Text field animation duration in ms
|Number
|225
|characterRestriction
|Text field soft limit for character counter
|Number
|-
|disabled
|Text field availability
|Boolean
|false
|editable
|Text field text can be edited
|Boolean
|true
|multiline
|Text filed multiline input
|Boolean
|false
|contentInset
|Layout configuration object
|Object
|{...}
|labelOffset
|Label position adjustment
|Object
|{...}
|inputContainerStyle
|Style for input container view
|Object
|-
|containerStyle
|Style for container view
|Object
|-
|labelTextStyle
|Style for label inner Text component
|Object
|-
|titleTextStyle
|Style for title inner Text component
|Object
|-
|affixTextStyle
|Style for affix inner Text component
|Object
|-
|formatText
|Input mask callback
|Function
|-
|renderLeftAccessory
|Render left input accessory view
|Function
|-
|renderRightAccessory
|Render right input accessory view
|Function
|-
|onChangeText
|Change text callback
|Function
|-
|onFocus
|Focus callback
|Function
|-
|onBlur
|Blur callback
|Function
|-
Other TextInput properties will also work.
|name
|description
|Normal
|Filled
|Outlined
|top
|Inset on the top side
|16
|8
|0
|left
|Inset on the left side
|0
|12
|12
|right
|Inset on the right side
|0
|12
|12
|label
|Space between label and TextInput
|4
|4
|4
|input
|Space between line and TextInput
|8
|8
|16
|name
|description
|Normal
|Filled
|Outlined
|x0
|Horizontal offset for inactive state
|0
|0
|0
|y0
|Vertical offset for inactive state
|0
|-10
|0
|x1
|Horizontal offset for active state
|0
|0
|0
|y1
|Vertical offset for active state
|0
|-2
|-10
|name
|description
|returns
|focus()
|Acquire focus
|-
|blur()
|Release focus
|-
|clear()
|Clear text field
|-
|value()
|Get current value
|String
|isFocused()
|Get current focus state
|Boolean
|isErrored()
|Get current error state
|Boolean
|isRestricted()
|Get current restriction state
|Boolean
|isDefaultVisible()
|Get default value visibility
|Boolean
|isPlaceholderVisible()
|Get placeholder visibility
|Boolean
|setValue()
|Set current value
|-
git clone https://github.com/n4kz/react-native-material-textfield
cd react-native-material-textfield/example
npm install
npm run ios # or npm run android
BSD License
Copyright 2017-2019 Alexander Nazarov. All rights reserved.