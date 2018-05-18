openbase logo
custom-jquery-matchers

by Daniel Perez Alvarez
2.1.0 (see all)

Add a set of custom matchers for HTML and CSS related checks, using jQuery.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

44.4K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Custom jQuery Matchers for Jasmine and Jest Version Build Status

Adds a set of custom matchers for HTML and CSS related checks, using jQuery.

The matchers provide custom error messages that try to be as helpful as possible, so that when things fail you can quickly pinpoint the problem.

List of matchers

  • toExist
  • toHaveLength
  • toHaveId
  • toHaveClass
  • toHaveTag
  • toHaveAttr
  • toHaveProp
  • toHaveText
  • toHaveData
  • toHaveValue
  • toHaveCss
  • toBeChecked
  • toBeDisabled
  • toBeEmpty
  • toBeHidden
  • toBeSelected
  • toBeVisible
  • toBeFocused
  • toBeInDom
  • toBeMatchedBy
  • toHaveDescendant
  • toHaveDescendantWithText

PackageVersion
jasmine-jquery-matchersVersion
jest-jquery-matchersVersion

Meta

Contributors

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented.org). This is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.

