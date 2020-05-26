Custom Idle Queue

This is a npm-module that lets you optimize the performance of important tasks by delaying background-tasks. It works a bit like requestIdleCallback but instead of fetching idle-time of the CPU, you can use this for any given limited ressource.

Quickstart

In this example we define database-requests as limited ressource. We create an idleQueue arround all calls to the ressource to ensure our importantTask is as fast as possible and the backgroundTask only runs when no importantTask is using the database.

npm install custom-idle-queue --save

const { IdleQueue } = require ( 'custom-idle-queue' ); import { IdleQueue } from 'custom-idle-queue' ; const myQueue = new IdleQueue(); const readFromDatabase = key => myQueue.wrapCall( () => pseudoDatabaseModule.get(key) ); const writeToDatabase = ( key, value ) => myQueue.wrapCall( () => pseudoDatabaseModule.set(key, value); ); const deleteFromDatabase = ( key ) => myQueue.wrapCall( () => pseudoDatabaseModule.delete(key, value); ); const importantTask = async function increaseClickNumber ( ) { const oldNumber = await readFromDatabase( 'nr' ); const newNumber = oldNumber++; await writeToDatabase( 'nr' , newNumber); await writeToDatabase( 'time_' + newNumber, new Date ().getTime()); return newNumber; }; const backgroundTask = async function cleanUpOldClicks ( ) { const newest = await readFromDatabase( 'nr' ); const limitDate = new Date ().getTime() - 1000 * 60 * 60 ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < newest; i++) { const date = await readFromDatabase( 'time_' + i); if (date < limitDate){ await deleteFromDatabase( 'time_' + i); } } } ( async () => { while ( true ){ await myQueue.requestIdlePromise(); await backgroundTask(); await new Promise ( res => setTimeout(res, 2000 )); } })(); document .querySelector( '#myButton' ) .addEventListener( 'click' , () => { const newNr = await importantTask(); labelDomElement.innerHTML = newNr.toString(); });

Use cases

This module can be used on any limited ressource like

HTTP-Requests

Database-Calls

Service-Worker-Calls

Animations

Limitations

IdleQueue cannot predict the future

When you start a backgroundTask first and the importantTask afterwards, the backgroundTask will slow down the importantTask because it is already running. To prevent this, you should use requestIdlePromise as granular as possible. The backgroundTask-function from the example would be better when it awaits the idle-state before each usage of the limited ressource. This will ensure that the backgroundTask will be paused until the importantTask has finished.

const backgroundTask = async function cleanUpOldClicks ( ) { await myQueue.requestIdlePromise(); const newest = await readFromDatabase( 'nr' ); const limitDate = new Date ().getTime() - 1000 * 60 * 60 ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < newest; i++) { await myQueue.requestIdlePromise(); const date = await readFromDatabase( 'time_' + i); if (date < limitDate){ await myQueue.requestIdlePromise(); await deleteFromDatabase( 'time_' + i); } } }

You cannot optimize CPU-only ressources

Because javascript runs in a single process, it doesn't make sense to define CPU as limited ressource. For example if you have a CPU-only-Function like calculatePrimeNumber , you should not limit the access to the function with an idle-queue because at the time you call idleQueue.lock() or idleQueue.wrapCall() , the process will instantly run calculatePrimeNumber before it even can change the idle-queue state.

This module is using the Promise- and the Map-Object. If your runtime does not support them, you have to add them via polyfills.