This project is no longer maintained. We will not be accepting pull requests, addressing issues, nor making future releases.
FixedDataTable is a React component for building and presenting data in a flexible, powerful way. It supports standard table features, like headers, columns, rows, header groupings, and both fixed-position and scrolling columns.
The table was designed to handle thousands of rows of data without sacrificing performance. Scrolling smoothly is a first-class goal of FixedDataTable and it's architected in a way to allow for flexibility and extensibility.
Features of FixedDataTable:
Things the FixedDataTable doesn't do:
Install
fixed-data-table using npm.
npm install fixed-data-table
Add the default stylesheet
dist/fixed-data-table.css, then import it into any module.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {Table, Column, Cell} from 'fixed-data-table';
// Table data as a list of array.
const rows = [
['a1', 'b1', 'c1'],
['a2', 'b2', 'c2'],
['a3', 'b3', 'c3'],
// .... and more
];
// Render your table
ReactDOM.render(
<Table
rowHeight={50}
rowsCount={rows.length}
width={5000}
height={5000}
headerHeight={50}>
<Column
header={<Cell>Col 1</Cell>}
cell={<Cell>Column 1 static content</Cell>}
width={2000}
/>
<Column
header={<Cell>Col 2</Cell>}
cell={<MyCustomCell mySpecialProp="column2" />}
width={1000}
/>
<Column
header={<Cell>Col 3</Cell>}
cell={({rowIndex, ...props}) => (
<Cell {...props}>
Data for column 3: {rows[rowIndex][2]}
</Cell>
)}
width={2000}
/>
</Table>,
document.getElementById('example')
);
Use GitHub issues for requests.
We actively welcome pull requests; learn how to contribute.
Changes are tracked as GitHub releases.
FixedDataTable is BSD-licensed. We also provide an additional patent grant.