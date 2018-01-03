Project Status: 🚨 Unmaintained 🚨

This project is no longer maintained. We will not be accepting pull requests, addressing issues, nor making future releases.

Alternatives

Fixed Data Tables for React

FixedDataTable is a React component for building and presenting data in a flexible, powerful way. It supports standard table features, like headers, columns, rows, header groupings, and both fixed-position and scrolling columns.

The table was designed to handle thousands of rows of data without sacrificing performance. Scrolling smoothly is a first-class goal of FixedDataTable and it's architected in a way to allow for flexibility and extensibility.

Features of FixedDataTable:

Fixed headers and footer

Both fixed and scrollable columns

Handling huge amounts of data

Variable row heights (with adaptive scroll positions)

Column resizing

Performant scrolling

Customizable styling

Jumping to a row or column

Controlled scroll API allows touch support

Things the FixedDataTable doesn't do:

FixedDataTable does not provide a layout reflow mechanism or calculate content layout information such as width and height of the cell contents. The developer has to provide the layout information to the table instead.

FixedDataTable does not handle sorting of data. Instead it allows the developer to supply data getters that can be sort-, filter-, or tail-loading-aware.

FixedDataTable does not fetch the data (see above)

Getting started

Install fixed-data-table using npm.

npm install fixed-data-table

Add the default stylesheet dist/fixed-data-table.css , then import it into any module.

Basic Example

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import {Table, Column, Cell} from 'fixed-data-table' ; const rows = [ [ 'a1' , 'b1' , 'c1' ], [ 'a2' , 'b2' , 'c2' ], [ 'a3' , 'b3' , 'c3' ], ]; ReactDOM.render( <Table rowHeight={50} rowsCount={rows.length} width={5000} height={5000} headerHeight={50}> <Column header={<Cell>Col 1</Cell>} cell={<Cell>Column 1 static content</Cell>} width={2000} /> <Column header={<Cell>Col 2</Cell>} cell={<MyCustomCell mySpecialProp="column2" />} width={1000} /> <Column header={<Cell>Col 3</Cell>} cell={({rowIndex, ...props}) => ( <Cell {...props}> Data for column 3: {rows[rowIndex][2]} </Cell> )} width={2000} /> </Table>, document.getElementById('example') );

Contributions

Use GitHub issues for requests.

We actively welcome pull requests; learn how to contribute.

Changelog

Changes are tracked as GitHub releases.

License