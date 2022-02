Straightforward ES6 class you can extend to make custom errors that are all instanceof Error with proper stacks.

npm install custom- error -class

Usage

const CustomError = require ( 'custom-error-class' ) class MyError extends CustomError { constructor () { super ( 'an error happened' ) this .code = 'SOME_CODE' } } throw new MyError()

Credits to @pfrazee who wrote most of it.

License

MIT