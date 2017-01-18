Create custom errors that inherit Error.

why

Extending Error is a real pain. This library deals with the quirks, providing a clean API to extend Error that works across JS environments, including Node and browsers.

api

Returns a new subclass of Error, or of ParentError if it is provided.

name

Required

Type: string

The display name of this class's errors. For example, the builtin TypeError class's name is "TypeError" . This affects how the error is displayed when it is thrown.

ParentError

Type: Error , Error descendant

Default: Error

The Error type to be subclassed.

examples

var customError = require ( 'custom-error' ); var ApocalypseError = customError( 'ApocalypseError' ); ApocalypseError() instanceof Error ApocalypseError() instanceof ApocalypseError var UnixApocalypseError = customError( 'UnixApocalypseError' , ApocalypseError) UnixApocalypseError() instanceof Error UnixApocalypseError() instanceof ApocalypseError UnixApocalypseError() instanceof UnixApocalypseError if ( new Date ().getFullYear() === 2038 ) { throw UnixApocalypseError( 'OH NOES' ) }

using prototype

UnixApocalypseError.prototype.year = 2038 try { throw UnixApocalypseError() } catch (err) { console .log(err.year) }

installation

npm install custom-error

license

MIT