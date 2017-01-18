openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ce

custom-error

by Andre Z Sanchez
0.2.1 (see all)

(UNMAINTAINED) Create custom errors in JavaScript that inherit Error or descendants of Error

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

custom-error

Create custom errors that inherit Error.

build status

why

Extending Error is a real pain. This library deals with the quirks, providing a clean API to extend Error that works across JS environments, including Node and browsers.

api

customError(name, [ParentError])

Returns a new subclass of Error, or of ParentError if it is provided.

name

Required
Type: string

The display name of this class's errors. For example, the builtin TypeError class's name is "TypeError". This affects how the error is displayed when it is thrown.

ParentError

Type: Error, Error descendant
Default: Error

The Error type to be subclassed.

examples

var customError = require('custom-error');

var ApocalypseError = customError('ApocalypseError');

ApocalypseError() instanceof Error           // true
ApocalypseError() instanceof ApocalypseError // true

var UnixApocalypseError = customError('UnixApocalypseError', ApocalypseError)

UnixApocalypseError() instanceof Error                 // true
UnixApocalypseError() instanceof ApocalypseError       // true
UnixApocalypseError() instanceof UnixApocalypseError   // true

if (new Date().getFullYear() === 2038) {
  throw UnixApocalypseError('OH NOES')
}

using prototype

UnixApocalypseError.prototype.year = 2038

try {
  throw UnixApocalypseError()
}
catch (err) {
  console.log(err.year) // 2038
}

installation

npm install custom-error

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial