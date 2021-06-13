100% standard-compliant polyfill to allow WebComponent re-definition at runtime (used for HMR)

At the time of the creation of this readme, the API customElements.define(...) doesn't allow to re-define a Web Component with the same tag name but a different implementation. This limitation made it impossible to do Hot Module Replacement (HMR) with standard Web Components. - until today.

Live Demo

How to install it?

npm install custom-elements-hmr-polyfill

What does it do?

This polyfill overrides the native browser API customElement.define and enables re-definition of Web Components at runtime.

Most simple integration

import { applyPolyfill } from 'custom-elements-hmr-polyfill' ; applyPolyfill(); if ( document .body) { requestAnimationFrame( () => { document .body.innerHTML = '' ; document .body.innerHTML = '<root-app></root-app>' ; }); } export class RootApp extends HTMLElement { private name = 'I am RootApp' ; connectedCallback() { this .innerHTML = ` <div style="background-color:green"> ${ this .name} </div> ` ; } } customElements.define( 'root-app' , RootApp);

Browser Support

This polyfill requires support of the following browser API's (natively).

Proxy

MutationObserver

customElements

Limitations

1:

attributeChangedCallback returned namespace will be null Not sure how namespaces works for attributes atm...

2:

Since HMR polyfill wraps your class in a proxy, you need to use customElements.get('my-element') to get the class thats sent to customElements.define() .

Sample under will not work, since your class isn't really sent to customELements.define , a proxy handler is.

class MyElement extends HTMLElement {} window .customElements.define( 'my-element' , MyElement); new MyElement();

Solution:

class MyElement extends HTMLElement {} window .customElements.define( 'my-element' , MyElement); const MyElementHMR = customElements.get( 'my-element' ); new MyElementHMR();

Or just use document.createElement('my-element')

3:

Some elements dont like the deep patching we do, like lit-element.

Solution: You can try with (window as any).HMR_SKIP_DEEP_PATCH = true to skip some of this.

4:

Atm I return empty array on observedAttributes in the proxy so browser dont get them. This might create issues for some libs, if it does we can maybe add a option to return a array and just overlook some elements might be called 2 times

5:

Some elements just do a lot and have own state containers / instance variables I cant do much about.

Try and load these before this polyfill, you really dont need these to be redefined..

--

For reference see: W3C/WhatWG standard limitation of Web Component re-definition.

Distribution formats

The bundled npm package contains the following formats:

IIFE ( .iife.js )

) AMD ( .amd.js )

) Common JS ( .cjs.js )

) ES Module ( .mjs )

) SystemJS ( .system.js )

) UMD ( .umd.js )

You can find single file outputs in dist/custom-elements-hmr-polyfill.* , i.e. dist/custom-elements-hmr-polyfill.iife.js .

Furthermore, multiple file outputs are available in dist/*/**/*.js . i.e. dist/AMD/**/*.js .

AMD

CommonJS

ES6

ES2015

ESNext

System

UMD

Advanced: How to start the sample code (of this repo)?

npm run bootstrap

npm start

How to transpile and bundle this polyfill on your own?